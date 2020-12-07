Mitsubishi Motors : Information Regarding Results of Voluntary Retirement Plan Accompanying Structural Reforms(141KB)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 498 B 14 383 M 14 383 M Net income 2021 -295 965 M -2 842 M -2 842 M Net Debt 2021 211 B 2 029 M 2 029 M P/E ratio 2021 -0,96x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 284 B 2 728 M 2 730 M EV / Sales 2021 0,33x EV / Sales 2022 0,21x Nbr of Employees 32 171 Free-Float 44,3% Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 228,71 JPY Last Close Price 195,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 79,5% Spread / Average Target 17,3% Spread / Lowest Target -33,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -57.42% 2 785 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -6.91% 192 692 VOLKSWAGEN AG -17.49% 93 833 DAIMLER AG 17.91% 75 577 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 21.31% 63 550 BMW AG 2.47% 58 587