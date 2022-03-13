Mitsubishi Motors : Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia Signs MoU with Pos Indonesia, Haleoya Power, Gojek and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia to Do a Pilot Study on Commercial Usage of Electric Vehicles

Tokyo, March 14, 2022 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four companies in Indonesia to conduct a pilot study on commercial usage of a kei-car1 class electric commercial vehicle (EV), Minicab-MiEV, a model currently marketed in Japan.

Under the MoU terms, MMKSI will provide the Minicab-MiEV to the four companies- PT Pos Indonesia, PT Haleyora Power, Gojek and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia -for six months2 for research and utilization in their logistics operations in Jabodetabek area. This study aims to understand and explore commercial EV applications, by verifying actual usage data, including mileage, charge history and delivery routes.

"We highly appreciate our leading company partners, PT Pos Indonesia, PT Haleyora Power, Gojek and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia, as well as the Government of Indonesia who enthusiastically supported this joint study," said Naoya Nakamura, president director PT MMKSI. "Through this study, we hope to explore broader use of Mitsubishi Motors' electric commercial vehicles in Indonesia."

1. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

2. Gojek will utilize Minicab-MiEV for joint study for more than six months.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC-a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

