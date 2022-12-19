Advanced search
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-19 am EST
582.00 JPY   -2.02%
04:23aMitsubishi Motors : Notice of Transfer of Non-Current Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income(149KB)
PU
12/15Renault to renew Chairman's term of office
RE
12/14Renault chairman: remains confident on outcome of talks with Nissan
RE
Mitsubishi Motors : Notice of Transfer of Non-Current Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income(149KB)

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
December 19, 2022

Name of company:

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Representative:

Takao Kato,

Representative Executive Officer

President & CEO

(7211 TSE Prime)

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki,

General Manager of IR Office

(TEL03-3456-1111)

Notice of Transfer of Non-Current Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") hereby announces that its Board of Directors on December 19, 2022 resolved to transfer non-current assets, as detailed below.

1. Reason for the transfer of non-current assets

In order to make effective use of its resources and strengthen its financial position, MMC decided to transfer the following non-current asset:

2. Description of the asset being transferred

Name and location of the

Transfer

Book

Gain on

Present use

asset

price

value

transfer(*2)

Takatsuki Auto Square

(*1)

(*1)

Approx. 23.4

Factory and

(13-1, Ijiri 2-chome,

billion yen

parking lot

Takatsuki-shi, Osaka)

Land: 52,373.79m2

*1 The transfer price and the book value are not disclosed due to an agreement with the corporation to which the asset is transferred.

*2 Gain on transfer is an approximate amount calculated by subtracting from the transfer price the book value of the property and the estimated amount of expenses associated with the transfer.

3. Profile of the transferee

The transferee is a corporation based in Japan whose name is not disclosed due to an agreement with the transferee.

There is no capital, personnel or business relationship between MMC and the transferee that should be specifically noted.

  1. Transfer schedule
    1. Date of resolution by the board of directors: December 19, 2022
    2. Date of contract signing and property handover: December 23, 2022 (planned)
  3. Outlook

MMC expects to record a gain on the transfer of this asset as extraordinary gains in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

A gain associated with this transfer has been reflected to some extent in our consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. There is therefore no change in our financial forecast at this point.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
