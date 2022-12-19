Mitsubishi Motors : Notice of Transfer of Non-Current Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income(149KB)

December 19, 2022

Name of company: MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer President & CEO (7211 TSE Prime) Contact: Keiko Sasaki, General Manager of IR Office (TEL．03-3456-1111)

Notice of Transfer of Non-Current Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Income

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") hereby announces that its Board of Directors on December 19, 2022 resolved to transfer non-current assets, as detailed below.

1. Reason for the transfer of non-current assets

In order to make effective use of its resources and strengthen its financial position, MMC decided to transfer the following non-current asset:

2. Description of the asset being transferred

Name and location of the Transfer Book Gain on Present use asset price value transfer(*2) Takatsuki Auto Square (*1) (*1) Approx. 23.4 Factory and (13-1, Ijiri 2-chome, billion yen parking lot Takatsuki-shi, Osaka) Land: 52,373.79m2

*1 The transfer price and the book value are not disclosed due to an agreement with the corporation to which the asset is transferred.

*2 Gain on transfer is an approximate amount calculated by subtracting from the transfer price the book value of the property and the estimated amount of expenses associated with the transfer.

3. Profile of the transferee

The transferee is a corporation based in Japan whose name is not disclosed due to an agreement with the transferee.

There is no capital, personnel or business relationship between MMC and the transferee that should be specifically noted.

Transfer schedule Date of resolution by the board of directors: December 19, 2022 Date of contract signing and property handover: December 23, 2022 (planned) Outlook

MMC expects to record a gain on the transfer of this asset as extraordinary gains in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

A gain associated with this transfer has been reflected to some extent in our consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. There is therefore no change in our financial forecast at this point.