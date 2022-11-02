Mitsubishi Motors : Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022(72.0KB)

November 2, 2022

Name of company: MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO (7211 TSE Prime) Contact: Keiko Sasaki, General Manager of IR Office (TEL．03-3456-1111)

Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2022, Mitsubishi Motors decided to revise the performance forecast for the period ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) which was disclosed on July 27, 2022 at the time the company announced its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2023, based on the recent performance trends and other factors as follows:

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Profit Basic Operating Ordinary attributable to Net sales earnings per profit profit owners of share parent Previously released Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Yen forecast (A) 2,350,000 110,000 120,000 90,000 60.47 Revised forecast (B) 2,530,000 170,000 180,000 140,000 94.07 Variance (B - A) +180,000 +60,000 +60,000 +50,000 - Variance (%) +7.7% +54.5% +50.0% +55.6% - (Ref.) Results of previous fiscal year 2,038,909 87,331 100,969 74,037 49.76 (Fiscal Year 2021)

2. Reason for the revision

Mitsubishi Motors revised its full-year consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 as described above, reflecting an improvement in selling prices and selling expenses, and favorable foreign exchange rates, while factoring in risks, such as a decline in sales of vehicles due to a shortage of semiconductors and shipping capacity, as well as soaring raw material prices. The exchange rate assumptions of the US dollar and the euro on which the full-year consolidated financial forecast is based are set at 134 yen and 137 yen, respectively. Mitsubishi Motors also revised the company's global sales forecast to 908,000 units.

This statement contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.

Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors is not under any obligation to update the information in this statement to reflect any developments or events in the future.

