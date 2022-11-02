Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
522.00 JPY   +3.57%
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022(72.0KB)
PU
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Announces Its First-Half Financial Results for FY2022
PU
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Motors : Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022(72.0KB)

11/02/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 2, 2022

Name of company:

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Representative:

Takao Kato,

Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO

(7211 TSE Prime)

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki,

General Manager of IR Office

(TEL03-3456-1111)

Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2022, Mitsubishi Motors decided to revise the performance forecast for the period ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) which was disclosed on July 27, 2022 at the time the company announced its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2023, based on the recent performance trends and other factors as follows:

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Profit

Basic

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net sales

earnings per

profit

profit

owners of

share

parent

Previously released

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Yen

forecast (A)

2,350,000

110,000

120,000

90,000

60.47

Revised forecast (B)

2,530,000

170,000

180,000

140,000

94.07

Variance (B - A)

+180,000

+60,000

+60,000

+50,000

-

Variance (%)

+7.7%

+54.5%

+50.0%

+55.6%

-

(Ref.) Results of

previous fiscal year

2,038,909

87,331

100,969

74,037

49.76

(Fiscal Year 2021)

2. Reason for the revision

Mitsubishi Motors revised its full-year consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 as described above, reflecting an improvement in selling prices and selling expenses, and favorable foreign exchange rates, while factoring in risks, such as a decline in sales of vehicles due to a shortage of semiconductors and shipping capacity, as well as soaring raw material prices. The exchange rate assumptions of the US dollar and the euro on which the full-year consolidated financial forecast is based are set at 134 yen and 137 yen, respectively. Mitsubishi Motors also revised the company's global sales forecast to 908,000 units.

This statement contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.

Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors is not under any obligation to update the information in this statement to reflect any developments or events in the future.

If you are interested in investing in Mitsubishi Motors, you are requested to make a final investment decision at your own risk, taking the foregoing into consideration. Please note that neither Mitsubishi Motors nor any third party providing

information shall be responsible for any damage you may suffer due to investment in Mitsubishi Motors based on the information shown in this statement.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fisc..
PU
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Announces Its First-Half Financial Results for FY2022
PU
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results
PU
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Presentation
PU
11/01Mitsubishi Motors : Starts Sales of the All-New Outlander PHEV Model in North America
PU
10/28Mitsubishi Motors Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for September 2022 and..
AQ
10/25Mitsubishi Motors : Personnel changes
PU
10/23Technology-sharing a sticking point as Renault, Nissan hash out reset, sources say
RE
10/20Mitsubishi Motors : Outlander PHEV Wins No. 1 PHEV Sales in Japan in First Half of FY2022
PU
10/18World Premiere Of Mitsubishi Motors' : The Mitsubishi XFC Concept
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 439 B 16 471 M 16 471 M
Net income 2023 113 B 763 M 763 M
Net cash 2023 237 B 1 604 M 1 604 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,64x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 750 B 5 065 M 5 065 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 28 796
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 504,00 JPY
Average target price 521,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION57.01%5 065
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.18%189 676
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.51%76 853
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.50%61 992
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.88%55 762
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.48%53 754