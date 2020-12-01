Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Motors : OUTLANDER PHEV Debuts in Thailand to Offer a New Environmentally-Friendly Option

12/01/2020 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, December 1, 2020 - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) launched its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, the OUTLANDER PHEV at the 37th Thailand International Motor Expo 20201 and started taking orders. Following the launch in Indonesia and the Philippines, Thailand is the third country in the ASEAN region to introduce the model.

'As announced in the new Environmental Plan, we aim to raise the proportion of electric vehicles to 50 percent in the total sales by 2030 to contribute to the development of a sustainable society,' said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. 'The introduction of the OUTLANDER PHEV in Thailand aligns with our initiative to promote an electrified future. It marks a key milestone for electromobility to the customers in Thailand who are seeking for an environmentally-friendly solution.'

The OUTLANDER PHEV is an embodiment of MITSUBISHI MOTORS' expertise in electrification, SUV and all-wheel control technologies. The twin-motor 4WD combined with S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) system delivers a quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electric vehicles, enabling anyone to enjoy handling with peace of mind. With global cumulative sales volume reaching more than 260,000 units2 since the launch in 2013, the OUTLANDER PHEV is the world's best-selling PHEV3 and has been Europe's best-selling PHEV for five consecutive years (2015-2019)4. With this success, MMC expands the global PHEV lineup with the addition of the new ECLIPSE CROSS which will be launched in Japan in early December.

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), MMC's local producer and distributor, will also showcase the DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH) at the event. DDH is a packaged system comprising the EV/PHEV, a bi-directional charger, solar panels and home battery, and is designed for home use. The customer can charge their EV/PHEV at home using solar generated power and can conversely supply electricity back to their home, allowing them to save electricity costs and secure emergency power supply.

MMTh signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in October to collaborate on the development, testing and data collection of energy conversion from Vehicle to X (V2X)5 by using the OUTLANDER PHEV. MMTh and EGAT will work together to study the V2X business in Thailand.

1. December 1 is VIP and press preview day, December 2 is the opening ceremony and Grand Charity Day, and the show is open to the public from December 3 to 13. For precaution measures against COVID-19, please see the official website at the following link (in Thai):

2. As of October 2020

3. Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2013 to September 2020

4. Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2015 to December 2019

5. A general term encompassing Vehicle to Home (V2H) and Vehicle to Grid (V2G), among others

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its 'Drive your Ambition' tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:24:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
03:25aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : OUTLANDER PHEV Debuts in Thailand to Offer a New Environment..
PU
11/30MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for October 2..
AQ
11/27MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for October 2..
PU
11/26MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announcement regarding Grant of Stock Options as Equity-link..
PU
11/23Europe climate group calls for end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars
RE
11/20These 11 EV Startups Are Chasing Tesla. They Can't All Win. -- Update
DJ
11/20These 11 EV Startups Are Chasing Tesla. They Can't All Win.
DJ
11/16Nissan says 'absolutely not' in talks about Mitsubishi stake sale
RE
11/16Nissan says 'absolutely not' in talks about Mitsubishi stake sale
RE
11/16Nissan plans to invest heavily in China luxury segment, COO says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 502 B 14 392 M 14 392 M
Net income 2021 -292 642 M -2 804 M -2 804 M
Net Debt 2021 211 B 2 024 M 2 024 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 280 B 2 682 M 2 681 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 32 171
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 230,86 JPY
Last Close Price 188,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 86,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-56.99%2 682
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.35%194 931
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.80%92 742
DAIMLER AG14.34%72 384
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.11%64 495
BMW AG-0.14%56 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ