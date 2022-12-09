Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-09 am EST
586.00 JPY   -0.85%
04:13aMitsubishi Motors : Passes Milestone of Five Million Vehicles Exported from Thailand
PU
02:05aJapan Shares Rally on Prospects of Economic Growth; European Commission Greenlights Takeda's Dengue Vaccine
MT
12/08Mitsubishi Motors' : All-New eK X EV Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year and K Car of the Year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Motors : Passes Milestone of Five Million Vehicles Exported from Thailand

12/09/2022 | 04:13am EST
Tokyo, December 9, 2022 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it had passed the milestone of exporting five million vehicles from Thailand.

The local production and sales company, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereafter, MMTh), currently has three production plants and one engine plant in Laem Chabang, Chonburi Province. This makes it Mitsubishi Motors' largest production base outside of Japan.

Mitsubishi Motors established a sales company in Thailand in 1961 and began production in 1964. In 1988, the company became the first automotive manufacturer to start exporting from Thailand. Currently, MMTh has grown to export vehicles to more than 120 countries around the world, and in 2021, approximately 90 percent of the 340,000 vehicles* produced in Thailand were for export.

* Includes knockdown units.

"Thailand is one of our most important bases, and its importance will continue to increase in the future," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "Reaching an export volume of five million vehicles is a step to the continuous growth and expansion of production volume in Thailand. We will continue to focus on Thailand as the main region that drives our activities in ASEAN countries, which are the foundation of our business. At the same time, we will contribute to the development of the automobile industry in Thailand."

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at
https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 09:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 510 B 18 374 M 18 374 M
Net income 2023 136 B 997 M 997 M
Net cash 2023 241 B 1 764 M 1 764 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,54x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 880 B 6 440 M 6 440 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 28 796
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 591,00 JPY
Average target price 586,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION84.11%6 440
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.93%193 539
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.03%84 993
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.61%71 217
BMW AG-6.25%56 379
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.85%54 271