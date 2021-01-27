Log in
Mitsubishi Motors : Personnel Change

01/27/2021
Tokyo, January 27, 2021 - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION today announced the following important personnel changes effective February 1, 2021.

Important Personnel Changes in an Affiliate Company

Effective February 1, 2021

*MMSC:Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Caribbean, Inc.

** Assignment of Madelene Nieves is temporary until Ritsu Imaeda (currently Manager, Overseas Carflow Management Department-Global Sales Development Division and Manager in charge, Global IT Division) is dispatched to MMSC. (As U.S. Embassy currently limits the number of VISA issuance, the date of his dispatch is to be decided.)

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 05:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
