  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mitsubishi Motors : Personnel changes

12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
Tokyo, December 23, 2021 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will make the following personnel changes.

Important Personnel Changes

As of January 1, 2022

Important Personnel Changes in Affiliates

* Quming Li (co-CEO) will be temporarily assigned as CEO between January 15 and January 20 until Yamamoto will be assigned.

GMMC: GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd.

MMTh: Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 005 B 17 546 M 17 546 M
Net income 2022 38 717 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2022 34 154 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 476 B 4 170 M 4 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 30 091
Free-Float 44,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 320,00 JPY
Average target price 359,62 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION47.47%4 170
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.23%251 049
DAIMLER AG43.03%82 718
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY31.58%79 547
FORD MOTOR COMPANY123.09%78 366
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG20.57%63 724