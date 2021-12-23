Mitsubishi Motors : Personnel changes

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 2 005 B 17 546 M 17 546 M Net income 2022 38 717 M 339 M 339 M Net Debt 2022 34 154 M 299 M 299 M P/E ratio 2022 12,3x Yield 2022 0,13% Capitalization 476 B 4 170 M 4 166 M EV / Sales 2022 0,25x EV / Sales 2023 0,22x Nbr of Employees 30 091 Free-Float 44,3% Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 320,00 JPY Average target price 359,62 JPY Spread / Average Target 12,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 47.47% 4 170 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 29.23% 251 049 DAIMLER AG 43.03% 82 718 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 31.58% 79 547 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 123.09% 78 366 BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 20.57% 63 724