Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation

1H/FY2022 Financial Results Summary (vs. 1H/FY2021)
First-Half(APR-SEP)
(Billion yen, 000 units)
FY2021
FY2022
Variance
Amount
Ratio
Net Sales
890.6
1,158.2
+267.6
+30%
Operating Profit
25.2
84.6
+59.4
+236%
(OP Margin)
(2.8%)
(7.3%)
Ordinary Profit
27.1
101.3
+74.2
+274%
Net Income*
21.7
82.7
+61.0
+281%
Sales Volume
442
426
-16
-4%
(Retail)
* Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Quarterly
1Q 2Q
(5.8%) (8.5%)
49.5 51.8
38.6 44.1
217 209
1H/FY2022 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 1H/FY2021)
(Billion yen)
Japan
+4.6
ASEAN
+18.0
China, others
-0.4
North America
+4.7
Europe
-3.5
Australia/NZ
+7.0
Others
+7.8
+38.2
FX rate (Yen)
Effect
1H/FY21
1H/FY22
(bill yen)
USD
110
133
+33.7
Procurement
+15.9
EUR
131
139
+2.2
cost reduction
THB
3.45
3.76
-16.9
Raw material
-39.6
AUD
83
93
+10.1
price, etc.
PHP
2.26
2.47
+5.0
Factory
-4.9
expenses
-
+15.5
Shipping cost
-6.9
Aftersales
+3.8
Domestic
subsidiary
+1.7
P/L, etc.
1H/
Mix
Sales
Procurement
FY2021
Volume
/Selling
Cost/Shipping
R&D
Others
Forex
FY2022
Expenses
(APR-SEP 2021)
Price
Cost
(APR-SEP 2022)
2Q/FY2022 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 2Q/FY2021)
+2.3
+3.6
-1.9
+4.1
+1.9
+25.5
2Q/FY21
2Q/FY22
137
+23.2
130
140
+1.4
3.39
3.79
-10.9
+8.3
82
95
+6.4
2.23
+3.0
-25.1
+9.0
+0.4
-4.0
Aftersales,
+1.2
etc.
2Q/
(JUL-SEP 2021)
(JUL-SEP 2022)
