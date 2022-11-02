Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
522.00 JPY   +3.57%
Mitsubishi Motors : Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022(72.0KB)
PU
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Its First-Half Financial Results for FY2022
PU
Mitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results
PU
Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation

11/02/2022 | 04:20am EDT
  1. 1H/FY2022 Financial Results
  2. FY2022 Financial Forecast
  3. Business Highlights

2

1H/FY2022 Financial Results Summary (vs. 1H/FY2021)

First-Half(APR-SEP)

(Billion yen, 000 units)

FY2021

FY2022

Variance

Amount

Ratio

Net Sales

890.6

1,158.2

+267.6

+30%

Operating Profit

25.2

84.6

+59.4

+236%

(OP Margin)

(2.8%)

(7.3%)

Ordinary Profit

27.1

101.3

+74.2

+274%

Net Income*

21.7

82.7

+61.0

+281%

Sales Volume

442

426

-16

-4%

(Retail)

* Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Quarterly

1Q 2Q

  1. 629.5
  2. 53.8

(5.8%) (8.5%)

49.5 51.8

38.6 44.1

217 209

3

1H/FY2022 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 1H/FY2021)

(Billion yen)

Japan

+4.6

ASEAN

+18.0

China, others

-0.4

North America

+4.7

Europe

-3.5

Australia/NZ

+7.0

Others

+7.8

+38.2

FX rate (Yen)

Effect

1H/FY21

1H/FY22

(bill yen)

USD

110

133

+33.7

Procurement

+15.9

EUR

131

139

+2.2

cost reduction

THB

3.45

3.76

-16.9

Raw material

-39.6

AUD

83

93

+10.1

price, etc.

PHP

2.26

2.47

+5.0

Factory

-4.9

expenses

Others

-

-

+15.5

Shipping cost

-6.9

Aftersales

+3.8

Domestic

subsidiary

+1.7

P/L, etc.

1H/

Mix

Sales

Procurement

1H/

FY2021

Volume

/Selling

Cost/Shipping

R&D

Others

Forex

FY2022

Expenses

(APR-SEP 2021)

Price

Cost

(APR-SEP 2022)

4

2Q/FY2022 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 2Q/FY2021)

(Billion yen)

Japan

+2.3

ASEAN

+15.9

China, others

-0.4

North America

+3.6

Europe

-1.9

Australia/NZ

+4.1

Others

+1.9

+25.5

FX rate (Yen)

Effect

2Q/FY21

2Q/FY22

(bill yen)

USD

110

137

+23.2

EUR

130

140

+1.4

THB

3.39

3.79

-10.9

Procurement

+8.3

AUD

82

95

+6.4

cost reduction

PHP

2.23

2.47

+3.0

Raw material

-25.1

Others

-

-

+9.0

price, etc.

Factory

+0.4

expenses

Shipping cost

-4.0

Aftersales,

+1.2

etc.

2Q/

Mix

Sales

Procurement

2Q/

FY2021

Volume

/Selling

Cost/Shipping

R&D

Others

Forex

FY2022

Expenses

(JUL-SEP 2021)

Price

Cost

(JUL-SEP 2022)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
