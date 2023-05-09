Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation
FY2022 Financial Results
FY2023 Financial Forecast
FY2023 Business Highlights
FY2022 Financial Results Summary
(vs. FY2021)
Full-year
(Billion yen, k units)
Variance
Amount
Ratio
Net Sales
2,038.9
2,458.1
+419.2
+21%
Operating Profit
87.3
190.5
+103.2
+118%
(OP Margin)
(4.3%)
(7.7%)
(+3.4pp)
Ordinary Profit
101.0
182.0
+81.0
+80%
Net Income
*
74.0
168.7
+94.7
+128%
Sales Volume
937
834
-103
-11%
(Retail)
* Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Quarterly
528.7 629.5 647.1 652.8
30.8
53.8
69.1
36.8
(5.8%)
(8.5%)
(10.7%)
(5.6%)
49.5 51.8 53.4 27.3
38.6 44.1 48.1 37.9
3
FY2022 Operating Profit Variance
(vs. FY2021)
(Billion yen)
Japan
+11.4
ASEAN
+24.3
China, others
+0.2
North America
+11.9
Europe
-5.1
Australia/NZ
-1.4
Others
+17.9
FX rate (Yen)
Effect
FY21
FY22
(Bil yen)
USD
112
136
+69.4
Procurement
EUR
130
142
+6.8
+33.3
THB
3.44
3.82
-38.0
cost reduction
Raw material
-81.8
AUD
83
93
+22.5
price, etc.
PHP
2.26
2.47
+10.6
Factory
-11.4
expenses
Others
-
-
+28.6
Shipping cost
-15.2
P/L from Domestic
+5.5
Subsidiaries
Aftersales profit
+3.3
Quality related cost
+5.5
+59.2
FY2021
Volume
Mix/
Sales
Procurement/
R&D
Others
Forex
FY2022
(APR 2021-
(APR 2022-
Selling Price
Expenses
Shipping Cost
Mar 2022)
Mar 2023)
4Q/FY2022 Operating Profit Variance
(vs. 4Q/FY2021)
(Billion yen)
+5.8
Japan
+4.4
ASEAN
+1.4
China, others
+0.5
North America
+0.3
Europe
+0.6
Australia/NZ
-6.0
Others
+4.6
Procurement cost reduction
Raw material price, etc.
Factory expenses
Shipping cost
FX rate (Yen)
Effect
FY21
FY22
(Bil yen)
4Q
4Q
USD
115
134
+20.7
EUR
129
143
+2.9
THB
3.47
3.89
-7.8
AUD
82
91
+6.1
PHP
2.26
2.43
+2.1
Others
-
-
+8.5
Aftersales loss
-2.4
Indirect labor
cost/ General
-6.6
expenses/
Others
4Q/
Volume
Mix/
Sales
Procurement/
R&D
Others
Forex
4Q/
FY2021
FY2022
Selling Price
Expenses
Shipping Cost
(JAN-MAR 2022)
(JAN-MAR 2023)
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.