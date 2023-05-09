Advanced search
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
529.00 JPY   +3.52%
Mitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results
PU
Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation
PU
Mitsubishi Motors : Notice Regarding the Recording of Extraordinary Loss(87.3KB)
PU
Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation

05/09/2023 | 04:20am EDT
  1. FY2022 Financial Results
  2. FY2023 Financial Forecast
  3. FY2023 Business Highlights

2

FY2022 Financial Results Summary (vs. FY2021)

Full-year

(Billion yen, k units)

Variance

Amount

Ratio

Net Sales

2,038.9

2,458.1

+419.2

+21%

Operating Profit

87.3

190.5

+103.2

+118%

(OP Margin)

(4.3%)

(7.7%)

(+3.4pp)

Ordinary Profit

101.0

182.0

+81.0

+80%

Net Income*

74.0

168.7

+94.7

+128%

Sales Volume

937

834

-103

-11%

(Retail)

* Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Quarterly

528.7 629.5 647.1 652.8

30.8

53.8

69.1

36.8

(5.8%)

(8.5%)

(10.7%)

(5.6%)

49.5 51.8 53.4 27.3

38.6 44.1 48.1 37.9

217

209

204

204

3

FY2022 Operating Profit Variance (vs. FY2021)

(Billion yen)

Japan

+11.4

ASEAN

+24.3

China, others

+0.2

North America

+11.9

Europe

-5.1

Australia/NZ

-1.4

Others

+17.9

FX rate (Yen)

Effect

FY21

FY22

(Bil yen)

USD

112

136

+69.4

Procurement

EUR

130

142

+6.8

+33.3

THB

3.44

3.82

-38.0

cost reduction

Raw material

-81.8

AUD

83

93

+22.5

price, etc.

PHP

2.26

2.47

+10.6

Factory

-11.4

expenses

Others

-

-

+28.6

Shipping cost

-15.2

P/L from Domestic

+5.5

Subsidiaries

Aftersales profit

+3.3

Quality related cost

+5.5

+59.2

FY2021

Volume

Mix/

Sales

Procurement/

R&D

Others

Forex

FY2022

(APR 2021-

(APR 2022-

Selling Price

Expenses

Shipping Cost

Mar 2022)

Mar 2023)

4Q/FY2022 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 4Q/FY2021)

(Billion yen)

+5.8

Japan

+4.4

ASEAN

+1.4

China, others

+0.5

North America

+0.3

Europe

+0.6

Australia/NZ

-6.0

Others

+4.6

Procurement cost reduction

Raw material price, etc.

Factory expenses

Shipping cost

+7.0

-20.1

-4.9-5.3

FX rate (Yen)

Effect

FY21

FY22

(Bil yen)

4Q

4Q

USD

115

134

+20.7

EUR

129

143

+2.9

THB

3.47

3.89

-7.8

AUD

82

91

+6.1

PHP

2.26

2.43

+2.1

Others

-

-

+8.5

Aftersales loss

-2.4

Indirect labor

cost/ General

-6.6

expenses/

Others

4Q/

Volume

Mix/

Sales

Procurement/

R&D

Others

Forex

4Q/

FY2021

FY2022

Selling Price

Expenses

Shipping Cost

(JAN-MAR 2022)

(JAN-MAR 2023) 5

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:19:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
