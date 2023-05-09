Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 2 489 B 18 458 M 18 458 M Net income 2023 147 B 1 092 M 1 092 M Net cash 2023 235 B 1 746 M 1 746 M P/E ratio 2023 5,16x Yield 2023 1,53% Capitalization 761 B 5 641 M 5 641 M EV / Sales 2023 0,21x EV / Sales 2024 0,19x Nbr of Employees 28 796 Free-Float 42,9% Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 511,00 JPY Average target price 570,77 JPY Spread / Average Target 11,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.20% 5 641 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.40% 186 738 VOLKSWAGEN AG 9.19% 79 472 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 8.60% 78 599 BMW AG 30.63% 76 604 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.35% 48 089