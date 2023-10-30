Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is one of the Japanese leaders of automotive construction. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - sale of vehicles (98.3%): 937,000 vehicles (brands i-MiEV, Pajero Sport and RVR) sold in 2021/22 and broken down by country between Japan (75,000), Asia (331,000), Europe (131,000), North America (156,000) and other (244,000); - financial services (1.7%): especially vehicle purchase financing services. At the end of March 2022, the group had 29 production sites in the world. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (19.3%), Asia (23.7%), Europe (12.6%), North America (19.5%), Oceania (12.5%) and other (12.4%).