2
1H/FY2023 Financial Results Summary (vs. 1H/FY2022)
First-Half(APR-SEP)
(Billion yen, k units)
FY2022
FY2023
Variance
Amount
Ratio
Net Sales
1,158.2
1,330.8
+172.6
+15%
Operating Profit
84.6
104.2
+19.6
+23%
(OP Margin)
(7.3%)
(7.8%)
(+0.5pp)
Ordinary Profit
101.3
120.9
+19.6
+19%
Net Income*
82.7
67.5
-15.2
-18%
Sales Volume
426
389
-37
-9%
(Retail)
* Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Quarterly
1Q 2Q
635.8 695.0
45.2 59.0
(7.1%) (8.5%)
61.8 59.1
47.9 19.6
195 194
3
1H/FY2023 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 1H/FY2022)
(Billion yen)
ASEAN
+0.1
Australia/NZ
-2.3
Latin America,
Middle East/
+13.7
Africa, etc.
Japan
+5.6
North America
+29.7
Europe
+6.9
China, others
-0.3
+53.4
Procurement +4.1 cost reduction
Raw material
-17.0
price, etc.
Factory
-2.4
expenses
Shipping cost
-8.9
Indirect
-3.2
labor cost
General
expenses, etc. -1.0
FX rate (Yen)
Effect
1H/FY22
1H/FY23
(bill yen)
USD
133
140
+11.3
EUR
139
153
+5.3
THB
3.76
4.04
-16.2
AUD
93
93
-0.9
PHP
2.47
2.54
+1.8
Others
-
-
+7.3
1H/
Volume
Mix/
Sales
Procurement/
R&D
Others
Forex
1H/
FY2022
FY2023
Selling Price
Expenses
Shipping Cost
(APR-SEP 2022)
(APR-SEP 2023)
4
2Q/FY2023 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 2Q/FY2022)
(Billion yen)
ASEAN
-3.0
Australia/NZ
-0.2
Latin America,
Middle East/
+7.6
Africa, etc.
Japan
+1.6
North America
+13.7
Europe
+3.4
China, others
-0.2
Procurement
+1.0
cost reduction
Raw material
-2.8
price, etc.
Factory
-2.1
expenses
Shipping cost
-5.1
FX rate (Yen)
Effect
2Q/FY22
2Q/FY23
(bill yen)
USD
137
144
+4.4
EUR
140
157
+3.6
THB
3.79
4.13
-8.8
AUD
95
95
0
PHP
2.47
2.61
+1.8
Others
-
-
+4.9
+22.9
Indirect
-1.9
labor cost
General
expenses, etc. -2.9
2Q/
Volume
Mix/
Sales
Procurement/
R&D
Others
Forex
2Q/
FY2022
FY2023
Selling Price
Expenses
Shipping Cost
(JUL-SEP 2022)
(JUL-SEP 2023)
5
1H/FY2023 Sales Volume Results (vs. 1H/FY2022)
Retail sales (k units)
GLOBAL
-37
(-9%)
ASEAN
-10
(-8%)
Australia/NZ
-10
(-21%)
Latin America, Middle
-17
(-21%)
East/Africa, etc.
Japan
+4
(+9%)
North America
+18
(+29%)
Europe
-10
(-30%)
China, others
-12
(-44%)
1H/FY2022
1H/FY2023
(APR-SEP 2022)
(APR-SEP 2023)
6
Regional status in 1H/FY2023
ASEAN
Sales Volume / Market Share (According to our research)
1H/FY2022
1H/FY2023
ASEAN
130k units
120k units
Thailand
25k units (6.3%)
16k units (4.2%)
Indonesia
45k units (9.1%)
39k units (8.2%)
Philippines
25k units (14.3%)
40k units (18.6%)
Vietnam
21k units (11.4%)
15k units (11.1%)
Malaysia
13k units (3.6%)
10k units (2.7%)
- Although TIV has declined due to inflation, high interest rates and the impact of stricter sales finance screening, the trend supported by the strong Philippines remains unchanged.
- Steadily introduce and roll out new models in line with our plan and conduct
marketing appropriate for each country.
Monitor market conditions & competitive environment closely and collaborate with
local partners to improve both quality and quantity to maximize the effect of new
7
models.
Regional status in 1H/FY2023
Japan
Sales Volume / Market Share (According to our research)
1H/FY2022
1H/FY2023
Japan
44k units
48k units
Registered car
24k units (2.4%)
22k units (1.8%)
Kei car
20k units (2.6%)
26k units (3.3%)
- TIV recovered steadily with YoY growth for 13 consecutive months, although not as strong as in the pre-Covid-19 period.
- Sustained strong sales momentum despite the lingering impact of semiconductor and other parts shortages.
Establish a foundation in all aspects of products, sales and systems for a shift to value appeal.
8
Regional status in 1H/FY2023
North America
Sales Volume
1H/FY2022
1H/FY2023
North
63k units
81k units
America
out of the above
23.3k units
40.5k units
OUTLANDER
(Gasoline PHEV)
- TIV increased significantly YoY due to improved inventory levels, wider discounts, and increased fleet demand.
-
Sales expanded centering on the strong "Outlander" series.
Maintain the strong sales momentum for the "Outlander" series by monitoring changes in the competitive market environment.
9
10
