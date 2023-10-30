  1. 1H/FY2023 Financial Results
  2. FY2023 Financial Forecast
  3. Business Highlights

2

1H/FY2023 Financial Results Summary (vs. 1H/FY2022)

First-Half(APR-SEP)

(Billion yen, k units)

FY2022

FY2023

Variance

Amount

Ratio

Net Sales

1,158.2

1,330.8

+172.6

+15%

Operating Profit

84.6

104.2

+19.6

+23%

(OP Margin)

(7.3%)

(7.8%)

(+0.5pp)

Ordinary Profit

101.3

120.9

+19.6

+19%

Net Income*

82.7

67.5

-15.2

-18%

Sales Volume

426

389

-37

-9%

(Retail)

* Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Quarterly

1Q 2Q

635.8 695.0

45.2 59.0

(7.1%) (8.5%)

61.8 59.1

47.9 19.6

195 194

3

1H/FY2023 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 1H/FY2022)

(Billion yen)

ASEAN

+0.1

Australia/NZ

-2.3

Latin America,

Middle East/

+13.7

Africa, etc.

Japan

+5.6

North America

+29.7

Europe

+6.9

China, others

-0.3

+53.4

Procurement +4.1 cost reduction

Raw material

-17.0

price, etc.

Factory

-2.4

expenses

Shipping cost

-8.9

Indirect

-3.2

labor cost

General

expenses, etc. -1.0

FX rate (Yen)

Effect

1H/FY22

1H/FY23

(bill yen)

USD

133

140

+11.3

EUR

139

153

+5.3

THB

3.76

4.04

-16.2

AUD

93

93

-0.9

PHP

2.47

2.54

+1.8

Others

-

-

+7.3

1H/

Volume

Mix/

Sales

Procurement/

R&D

Others

Forex

1H/

FY2022

FY2023

Selling Price

Expenses

Shipping Cost

(APR-SEP 2022)

(APR-SEP 2023)

4

2Q/FY2023 Operating Profit Variance (vs. 2Q/FY2022)

(Billion yen)

ASEAN

-3.0

Australia/NZ

-0.2

Latin America,

Middle East/

+7.6

Africa, etc.

Japan

+1.6

North America

+13.7

Europe

+3.4

China, others

-0.2

Procurement

+1.0

cost reduction

Raw material

-2.8

price, etc.

Factory

-2.1

expenses

Shipping cost

-5.1

FX rate (Yen)

Effect

2Q/FY22

2Q/FY23

(bill yen)

USD

137

144

+4.4

EUR

140

157

+3.6

THB

3.79

4.13

-8.8

AUD

95

95

0

PHP

2.47

2.61

+1.8

Others

-

-

+4.9

+22.9

Indirect

-1.9

labor cost

General

expenses, etc. -2.9

2Q/

Volume

Mix/

Sales

Procurement/

R&D

Others

Forex

2Q/

FY2022

FY2023

Selling Price

Expenses

Shipping Cost

(JUL-SEP 2022)

(JUL-SEP 2023)

5

1H/FY2023 Sales Volume Results (vs. 1H/FY2022)

Retail sales (k units)

GLOBAL

-37

(-9%)

ASEAN

-10

(-8%)

Australia/NZ

-10

(-21%)

Latin America, Middle

-17

(-21%)

East/Africa, etc.

Japan

+4

(+9%)

North America

+18

(+29%)

Europe

-10

(-30%)

China, others

-12

(-44%)

1H/FY2022

1H/FY2023

(APR-SEP 2022)

(APR-SEP 2023)

6

Regional status in 1H/FY2023

ASEAN

Sales Volume / Market Share (According to our research)

1H/FY2022

1H/FY2023

ASEAN

130k units

120k units

Thailand

25k units (6.3%)

16k units (4.2%)

Indonesia

45k units (9.1%)

39k units (8.2%)

Philippines

25k units (14.3%)

40k units (18.6%)

Vietnam

21k units (11.4%)

15k units (11.1%)

Malaysia

13k units (3.6%)

10k units (2.7%)

  • Although TIV has declined due to inflation, high interest rates and the impact of stricter sales finance screening, the trend supported by the strong Philippines remains unchanged.
  • Steadily introduce and roll out new models in line with our plan and conduct

marketing appropriate for each country.

Monitor market conditions & competitive environment closely and collaborate with

local partners to improve both quality and quantity to maximize the effect of new

7

models.

Regional status in 1H/FY2023

Japan

Sales Volume / Market Share (According to our research)

1H/FY2022

1H/FY2023

Japan

44k units

48k units

Registered car

24k units (2.4%)

22k units (1.8%)

Kei car

20k units (2.6%)

26k units (3.3%)

  • TIV recovered steadily with YoY growth for 13 consecutive months, although not as strong as in the pre-Covid-19 period.
  • Sustained strong sales momentum despite the lingering impact of semiconductor and other parts shortages.
    Establish a foundation in all aspects of products, sales and systems for a shift to value appeal.

8

Regional status in 1H/FY2023

North America

Sales Volume

1H/FY2022

1H/FY2023

North

63k units

81k units

America

out of the above

23.3k units

40.5k units

OUTLANDER

(Gasoline PHEV)

  • TIV increased significantly YoY due to improved inventory levels, wider discounts, and increased fleet demand.
  • Sales expanded centering on the strong "Outlander" series.
    Maintain the strong sales momentum for the "Outlander" series by monitoring changes in the competitive market environment.

9

  1. 1H/FY2023 Financial Results
  2. FY2023 Financial Forecast
  3. Business Highlights

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 03:18:42 UTC.