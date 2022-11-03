Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation with transcripts

The slide which you can see explains the factors behind year-on-year changes in operating profit for the 1H/FY22.
Volume and Mix/Selling Price improved by ¥38.2 billion YoY, mainly due to an improvement in regional mix and country mix within regions, both included in the Volume impact, as well as an improvement in Model Mix/Selling Prices.
With regard to Sales Expenses, despite an increase in advertising expenses in
line with the plan, sales expenses continued to improve by ¥9.9 billion in total,
mainly due to a large decrease in incentives mainly in North America.
In Procurement Cost/Shipping Cost, the impact of rising raw material prices was partially offset by procurement cost reduction activities. However, together with increases in transportation costs and factory expenses, Procurement Cost/Shipping Cost resulted in an overall deterioration of ¥35.5 billion.
R&D expenses increased as planned to prepare for the introduction of new models from the next fiscal year onward, with a YoY increase of ¥8.3 billion. In Other expenses, an improvement in after-sales and domestic subsidiary performance resulted in a positive impact of ¥5.5 billion.
With regard to foreign exchange rates, the impact of the U.S. dollar and the Australian dollar in particular, had a positive effect of ¥ 49.6 billion YoY.