Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation with transcripts

The business environment surrounding us continues to be uncertain due to factors such as a worldwide shortage of parts supply, logistics disruptions, and Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. Amid this business environment, we achieved a significant YoY improvement thanks to our focus on improving the quality of sales and net revenue, and favorable currency exchange rates.

Net sales for the 1H/FY22 increased 30% YoY to ¥1,158.2 billion. Operating profit improved significantly YoY to ¥84.6 billion, mainly due to an improvement in the

regional mix and selling prices. And the OPM was 7.3%. Ordinary profit was

¥101.3 billion due in part to the impact of foreign exchange rates and net income was ¥82.7 billion.

In the 2Q alone, net sales were ¥629.5 billion, operating profit was ¥53.8 billion, the OPM was 8.5%, ordinary profit was ¥51.8 billion yen, and net income was ¥44.1 billion yen.

Sales volume came to 426,000 units globally.