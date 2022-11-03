Advanced search
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
522.00 JPY   +3.57%
Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation with transcripts
PU
Nissan stops taking orders of Sakura EV, X-Trail in Japan
RE
Mitsubishi Motors says no decision yet on investing in Renault's new EV unit
RE
Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation with transcripts

11/03/2022 | 03:25am EDT
1

2

The business environment surrounding us continues to be uncertain due to factors such as a worldwide shortage of parts supply, logistics disruptions, and Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. Amid this business environment, we achieved a significant YoY improvement thanks to our focus on improving the quality of sales and net revenue, and favorable currency exchange rates.

Net sales for the 1H/FY22 increased 30% YoY to ¥1,158.2 billion. Operating profit improved significantly YoY to ¥84.6 billion, mainly due to an improvement in the

regional mix and selling prices. And the OPM was 7.3%. Ordinary profit was

¥101.3 billion due in part to the impact of foreign exchange rates and net income was ¥82.7 billion.

In the 2Q alone, net sales were ¥629.5 billion, operating profit was ¥53.8 billion, the OPM was 8.5%, ordinary profit was ¥51.8 billion yen, and net income was ¥44.1 billion yen.

Sales volume came to 426,000 units globally.

3

The slide which you can see explains the factors behind year-on-year changes in operating profit for the 1H/FY22.

Volume and Mix/Selling Price improved by ¥38.2 billion YoY, mainly due to an improvement in regional mix and country mix within regions, both included in the Volume impact, as well as an improvement in Model Mix/Selling Prices.

With regard to Sales Expenses, despite an increase in advertising expenses in

line with the plan, sales expenses continued to improve by ¥9.9 billion in total,

mainly due to a large decrease in incentives mainly in North America.

In Procurement Cost/Shipping Cost, the impact of rising raw material prices was partially offset by procurement cost reduction activities. However, together with increases in transportation costs and factory expenses, Procurement Cost/Shipping Cost resulted in an overall deterioration of ¥35.5 billion.

R&D expenses increased as planned to prepare for the introduction of new models from the next fiscal year onward, with a YoY increase of ¥8.3 billion. In Other expenses, an improvement in after-sales and domestic subsidiary performance resulted in a positive impact of ¥5.5 billion.

With regard to foreign exchange rates, the impact of the U.S. dollar and the Australian dollar in particular, had a positive effect of ¥ 49.6 billion YoY.

4-1

In total, operating profit increased by ¥59.4 billion YoY. Although there are fluctuations on a quarterly basis, operating profit increased in the 1H/FY22 , excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, as the improvement in Volume and Mix/Selling Price as well as the reduction in Sales Expenses absorbed the increase in materials costs, logistics costs, and R&D investment. We believe this is the result of our company-wide strategy to improve our net revenue.

4-2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 07:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 415 B 16 417 M 16 417 M
Net income 2023 117 B 795 M 795 M
Net cash 2023 220 B 1 499 M 1 499 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,48x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 777 B 5 282 M 5 282 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 28 796
Free-Float 42,9%
