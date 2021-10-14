Log in
Mitsubishi Motors : Reveals the Design of the All-New Outlander PHEV Model- Online World Premiere to be Held on October 28

10/14/2021 | 12:42am EDT
Download PDF[293KB]

Tokyo, October 14, 2021 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today revealed the design of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander crossover SUV. The all-new Outlander PHEV model will make its global debut on October 28, with the start of sales scheduled in Japan in mid-December.

The online world premiere will be streamed on MMC's global website on Thursday, October 28 at 12:30pm JST.

Based on the bold expressions of functionality with which MMC has designed its SUVs over the years, the company developed the all-new Outlander under its new design concept - Bold Stride - which expresses a bold, fixating presence with a solid stance and dependability for drivers to take a new step forward.

On the front, MMC has evolved the Dynamic Shield, which projects both power and reassurance, for a new generation to create a front-end design with a sense of presence. The side view expresses bold proportions with thick horizontal accents extending from the front to the rear end, achieving a dignified styling comprised of rich surface carved with sharply defined character lines. Additionally, the large-diameter 20-inch wheels along with the muscular front and rear fender flares that house them conjure an image of powerful and dependable road performance.

The rear side of the all-new Outlander features tailgate design comprised of a hexagon motif with the look of a chiseled block, and the horizontally themed taillights that extend to both edges create a rear styling that accentuates wideness and stability. Body color can be selected from a total of 10 colors including the vivid, crystalline, high brightness Diamond Color series - Red Diamond, White Diamond, and the new Black Diamond.

To project a high-quality feel, MMC has evolved the interior also. The horizontally-sculpted instrument panel makes it easy to understand the position of the car while driving, and expresses robustness and a feeling of spaciousness. The center console is designed to project a broad high-class presence.

For the door panel, door trim is laid out over a wide area and covered with a quality soft padding that feels good to touch. Much of the padding has been stitched to achieve quality texture. The monitors and gauges are designed to be reassuringly easy to see, while the selectors, dials and switches are designed to provide a confident grip and operation, resulting in a quality feel that appeals to the senses.

As the first vehicle for MMC, the gasoline model of the all-new Outlander1 has been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors Winner for 2021 by WardsAuto in the United States. Without any price cap, the Wards 10 Best Interiors2 recognizes outstanding achievement in aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, materials usage, fit-and-finish and user-friendliness of displays and controls.

1. Except for some parts such as controls, design and equipped features are basically the same as the PHEV model.

2. Winners are selected from among all-new or significantly improved interiors across all segments that are newly available in the U.S.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC-a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
