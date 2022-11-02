Advanced search
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
522.00 JPY   +3.57%
Mitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results

11/02/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Translation

November 2, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023[Japan

GAAP]

Company name:Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Listing:

Prime Market, the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

7211

URL:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/

Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki, General Manager of IR Office

TEL: +81-3-3456-1111 (from overseas)

Scheduled date to file quarterly Report: November 9, 2022

Scheduled date to deliver cash dividends:

Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Quarterly earnings presentation: Yes

1. Consolidated performance for the second quarter of fiscal year ending March 31,2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded, unless otherwise noted)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

of the parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2022 2nd quarter

1,158,192

30.1

84,628

236.0

101,320

274.2

82,736

281.8

FY2021 2nd quarter

890,567

54.9

25,186

-

27,073

-

21,670

-

Reference: Comprehensive income

FY2022 2nd quarter: ¥130,176 million (906.9%) FY2021 2nd quarter: ¥12,928 million (-%)

Net income

Net income

per share-basic

per share-diluted

Yen

Yen

FY2022 2nd quarter

55.60

55.59

FY2021 2nd quarter

14.57

14.56

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2022

2,014,323

758,422

36.3

March 31, 2022

1,928,443

630,301

31.5

Reference: Shareholders' Equity

As of September 30, 2022: ¥730,758 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥606,772 million

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividend per share

Record

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year end

Annual

Date

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

FY2022

-

0.00

FY2022

-

-

-

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends in the current quarter: No

Note: FY2022 dividends forecast has not yet been determined

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to

March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

per share

of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

2,530,000

24.1

170,000

94.7

180,000

78.3

140,000

89.1

94.07

Note: Modifications in the consolidated earnings forecasts from the latest announcement: Yes

Note

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of specific accounting treatment for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Please refer to "Consolidated financial statements (4) Notes to consolidated financial statements -Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement" in page 7 for details.

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No

Please refer to "Consolidated financial statements (4) Notes to consolidated financial statements - Changes in accounting policies" in page 7 for details.

  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stocks)
  1. Total number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2022:

1,490,282,496

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

1,490,282,496

shares

(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

As

of

September 30, 2022:

1,990,075

shares

As

of

March 31, 2022:

2,430,361

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

FY

2022

2nd quarter:

1,488,134,013

shares

FY

2021

2nd quarter:

1,487,733,532

shares

Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account (1,103,450 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,137,650 shares as of March 31, 2022). The shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account is included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during each period(1,113,179 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,142,158 shares as of September 30, 2021).

* Quarterly review procedures:

As of when this summary of quarterly financial results have been released as flash report, we have not completed the review for the quarterly financial reporting required in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:(Note for the description about financial forecast)

This material contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.

Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors is not under any obligation to update the information in this material to reflect any developments or events in the future.

If you are interested in investing in Mitsubishi Motors, you are requested to make a final investment decision at your own risk, taking the foregoing into consideration. Please note that neither Mitsubishi Motors nor any third party providing information shall be responsible for any damage you may suffer due to investment in Mitsubishi Motors based on the information shown in this material.

(How to obtain additional information materials / details of the earnings release conference)

Additional information materials are disclosed on the MMC web site on the same day as publication of the results. In addition, an audio recording of the earnings release conference held on the same day will, together with the material used for the conference, be posted on the MMC website promptly following conference.

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

511,502

530,054

Notes and accounts receivable -

119,829

135,413

trade, and contract assets

Finance receivables

222,463

225,561

Merchandise and finished goods

192,292

220,648

Work in process

43,293

37,462

Raw materials and supplies

64,006

65,312

Other

111,992

123,297

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(9,459)

(12,582)

Total current assets

1,255,920

1,325,169

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

85,110

84,924

Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

132,116

135,484

net

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

64,638

60,704

Land

123,068

125,586

Construction in progress

24,521

27,589

Total property, plant and equipment

429,455

434,289

Intangible assets

38,273

37,162

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

98,433

104,268

Other

110,081

117,346

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,720)

(3,913)

Total investments and other assets

204,794

217,702

Total non-current assets

672,523

689,153

Total assets

1,928,443

2,014,323

1

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

324,091

336,925

Electronically recorded obligations -

56,612

79,547

operating

Short-term borrowings

21,778

21,475

Commercial papers

43,000

58,500

Current portion of long-term

292,134

70,405

borrowings

Accounts payable - other and accrued

204,894

174,205

expenses

Income taxes payable

8,487

7,173

Provision for product warranties

50,029

52,995

Other

83,144

93,884

Total current liabilities

1,084,173

895,113

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

95,768

235,967

Retirement benefit liability

32,240

34,936

Other

85,960

89,882

Total non-current liabilities

213,968

360,787

Total liabilities

1,298,142

1,255,900

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

284,382

284,382

Capital surplus

199,837

199,632

Retained earnings

169,694

252,430

Treasury shares

(1,382)

(1,018)

Total shareholders' equity

652,531

735,427

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

Valuation difference on available-for-

1,111

1,329

sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(31)

(4,655)

Foreign currency translation

(32,571)

14,986

adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit

(14,267)

(16,328)

plans

Total accumulated other

(45,759)

(4,668)

comprehensive income

Share acquisition rights

195

45

Non-controlling interests

23,334

27,619

Total net assets

630,301

758,422

Total liabilities and net assets

1,928,443

2,014,323

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
