Mitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results

1. Consolidated performance for the second quarter of fiscal year ending March 31,2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(Figures less than one million yen are rounded, unless otherwise noted)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
of the parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2022 2nd quarter
1,158,192
30.1
84,628
236.0
101,320
274.2
82,736
281.8
FY2021 2nd quarter
890,567
54.9
25,186
-
27,073
-
21,670
-
Reference: Comprehensive income
FY2022 2nd quarter: ¥130,176 million (906.9%) FY2021 2nd quarter: ¥12,928 million (-%)
Net income
Net income
per share-basic
per share-diluted
Yen
Yen
FY2022 2nd quarter
55.60
55.59
FY2021 2nd quarter
14.57
14.56
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
2,014,323
758,422
36.3
March 31, 2022
1,928,443
630,301
31.5
Reference: Shareholders' Equity
As of September 30, 2022: ¥730,758 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥606,772 million
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividend per share
Record
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year end
Annual
Date
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
FY2022
-
0.00
FY2022
-
-
-
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends in the current quarter: No
Note: FY2022 dividends forecast has not yet been determined
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to
March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
per share
of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
2,530,000
24.1
170,000
94.7
180,000
78.3
140,000
89.1
94.07
Note: Modifications in the consolidated earnings forecasts from the latest announcement: Yes
Note
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
Application of specific accounting treatment for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Please refer to "Consolidated financial statements (4) Notes to consolidated financial statements -Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement" in page 7 for details.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Please refer to "Consolidated financial statements (4) Notes to consolidated financial statements - Changes in accounting policies" in page 7 for details.
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stocks)
Total number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2022:
1,490,282,496
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
1,490,282,496
shares
(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
As
of
September 30, 2022:
1,990,075
shares
As
of
March 31, 2022:
2,430,361
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
FY
2022
2nd quarter:
1,488,134,013
shares
FY
2021
2nd quarter:
1,487,733,532
shares
Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account (1,103,450 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,137,650 shares as of March 31, 2022). The shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account is included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during each period(1,113,179 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,142,158 shares as of September 30, 2021).
* Quarterly review procedures:
As of when this summary of quarterly financial results have been released as flash report, we have not completed the review for the quarterly financial reporting required in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:(Note for the description about financial forecast)
This material contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.
Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors is not under any obligation to update the information in this material to reflect any developments or events in the future.
If you are interested in investing in Mitsubishi Motors, you are requested to make a final investment decision at your own risk, taking the foregoing into consideration. Please note that neither Mitsubishi Motors nor any third party providing information shall be responsible for any damage you may suffer due to investment in Mitsubishi Motors based on the information shown in this material.
(How to obtain additional information materials / details of the earnings release conference)
Additional information materials are disclosed on the MMC web site on the same day as publication of the results. In addition, an audio recording of the earnings release conference held on the same day will, together with the material used for the conference, be posted on the MMC website promptly following conference.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
511,502
530,054
Notes and accounts receivable -
119,829
135,413
trade, and contract assets
Finance receivables
222,463
225,561
Merchandise and finished goods
192,292
220,648
Work in process
43,293
37,462
Raw materials and supplies
64,006
65,312
Other
111,992
123,297
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(9,459)
(12,582)
Total current assets
1,255,920
1,325,169
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
85,110
84,924
Machinery, equipment and vehicles,
132,116
135,484
net
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
64,638
60,704
Land
123,068
125,586
Construction in progress
24,521
27,589
Total property, plant and equipment
429,455
434,289
Intangible assets
38,273
37,162
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
98,433
104,268
Other
110,081
117,346
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,720)
(3,913)
Total investments and other assets
204,794
217,702
Total non-current assets
672,523
689,153
Total assets
1,928,443
2,014,323
1
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
324,091
336,925
Electronically recorded obligations -
56,612
79,547
operating
Short-term borrowings
21,778
21,475
Commercial papers
43,000
58,500
Current portion of long-term
292,134
70,405
borrowings
Accounts payable - other and accrued
204,894
174,205
expenses
Income taxes payable
8,487
7,173
Provision for product warranties
50,029
52,995
Other
83,144
93,884
Total current liabilities
1,084,173
895,113
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
95,768
235,967
Retirement benefit liability
32,240
34,936
Other
85,960
89,882
Total non-current liabilities
213,968
360,787
Total liabilities
1,298,142
1,255,900
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
284,382
284,382
Capital surplus
199,837
199,632
Retained earnings
169,694
252,430
Treasury shares
(1,382)
(1,018)
Total shareholders' equity
652,531
735,427
Accumulated other comprehensive
income
Valuation difference on available-for-
1,111
1,329
sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(31)
(4,655)
Foreign currency translation
(32,571)
14,986
adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit
(14,267)
(16,328)
plans
Total accumulated other
(45,759)
(4,668)
comprehensive income
Share acquisition rights
195
45
Non-controlling interests
23,334
27,619
Total net assets
630,301
758,422
Total liabilities and net assets
1,928,443
2,014,323
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:19:06 UTC.