Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
529.00 JPY   +3.52%
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results
PU
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Presentation
PU
04:10aMitsubishi Motors : Notice Regarding the Recording of Extraordinary Loss(87.3KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results

05/09/2023 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

May 9, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for FY 2022 Full Year (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) [Japan

GAAP]

Company name:Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Listing:

Prime Market, the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

7211

URL:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/

Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki, General Manager of IR Office

TEL: +81-3-3456-1111 (from overseas)

Scheduled date for ordinary general shareholders' meeting: June 22, 2023

Scheduled date to file Securities Report: June 23, 2023

Scheduled date to deliver cash dividends: June 23, 2023

Earnings supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Earnings presentation: Yes

1. Consolidated performance for the full year 2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded, unless otherwise noted)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income attributable to owners

of the parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

Millions of yen

%

FY2022

FY2021

2,458,141

20.6

190,495

118.1

182,022

80.3

2,038,909

40.1

-

100,969

-

87,331

168,730 127.9

74,037 -

Reference: Comprehensive income FY2022 : ¥ 202,703million (89.9%)

FY2021 : ¥ 106,757 million (-%)

Ratio of

Ratio of

Net income

Net income per

Return on

ordinary

operating

per share-basic

share-diluted

equity

income to total

income to sales

assets

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2022

113.38

113.36

24.0

8.8

7.7

FY2021

49.76

49.74

13.3

5.3

4.3

Note: Equity income (loss) from affiliates FY2022 : ¥ (12,209)million FY2021 : ¥ 8,527million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

2,201,524

830,376

36.4

538.28

March 31, 2022

1,928,443

630,301

31.5

407.82

Reference: Net assets excluding share subscription rights and non-controlling interests

As of March 31, 2023:¥ 801,139million

As of March 31, 2022:¥ 606,772 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash & cash

equivalents

operating activities

Investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

FY2022

FY2021

Millions of Yen 173,576

118,114

Millions of Yen (53,145)

(69,123)

Millions of Yen (61,865)

(10,234)

Millions of Yen 595,930 511,473

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividend per share

Dividend

Ratio of

Total

dividends

payout

annual

to net

Record

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

ratio

cash

assets

year

Annual

Date

quarter

quarter

quarter

(Consolidat

end

dividends

(Consolidat

ed)

ed)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Forecast)

Yen

-

-

-

Yen

0.00

0.00

5.00

Yen

-

-

-

Yen

0.00

5.00

5.00

Yen 0.00 5.00

10.00

Millions

%

%

of Yen

0

-

-

7,447

4.4

1.1

14.9

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to

March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners

per share

of the parent

Full year

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2,700,000

9.8

(21.3)

150,000

(17.6)

100,000

(40.7)

150,000

Yen

67.19

Note

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No

Please refer to "3. Consolidated financial statements (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements - Changes in accounting policies" in page 9 for details.

(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges)
  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stocks)
    1. Total number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2023:

1,490,282,496

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

1,490,282,496

shares

(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023:

1,956,603

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

2,430,361

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

As of March 31, 2023:

1,488,218,402

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

1,487,792,671

shares

Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account (1,103,450 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 1,137,650 shares as of March 31, 2022). The shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account is included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during each period(1,108,328 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 1,139,910 shares as of March 31, 2022).

Reference: Overview of the Unconsolidated Financial Results

1. Unconsolidated Results for FY2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Unconsolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

Millions of yen

%

FY2022

FY2021

2,045,567

26.7

109,832

220.0

196,864

277.9

1,614,787

47.8

-

52,093

-

34,323

189,066 370.9

40,149 -

Net income

Net income per

per share-basic

share-diluted

Yen

Yen

FY2022

127.04

127.02

FY2021

26.99

26.97

(2) Unconsolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

1,226,610

506,999

41.3

340.63

March 31, 2022

985,999

318,125

32.2

213.68

Reference: Net assets excluding share subscription rights and non-controlling interests

As of March 31, 2023:¥ 506,970million

As of March 31, 2022:¥ 317,930 million

* Annual audit procedures:

This document is out of the scope of Audit by the independent Auditor.

  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:(Note for the description about financial forecast)

This material contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.

Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) is not under any obligation to update the information in this material to reflect any developments or events in the future.

If you are interested in investing in MMC, you are requested to make a final investment decision at your own risk, taking the foregoing into consideration. Please note that neither MMC nor any third party providing information shall be responsible for any damage you may suffer due to investment in MMC based on the information shown in this material.

(How to obtain additional information materials / details of the earnings release conference) Additional information materials are disclosed on the MMC web site on the same day as publication of the results. In addition, an audio recording of the earnings release conference held on the same day will, together with the material used for the conference, be posted on the MMC website promptly following conference.

1. Overview of Financial Results, etc.

(1) Overview of Financial Results

Although COVID-19 was prevalent throughout the year, the risk of serious illnesses has been controlled thanks to improved vaccination rates and the development of therapeutic drugs.

Under these circumstances, countries around the world are taking measures to mitigate infection, and socioeconomic activities are gradually beginning to normalize.

On the other hand, the situation in Russia and Ukraine which remained no way out of sight, logistical disruptions showing no signs of easing, soaring energy prices, inflation reaching levels not seen in decades, and sharply rising interest rates to curb such inflation have made it difficult to take control of the business environment.

Amid this business environment, our FY22 results improved significantly YoY, thanks to the achievements of improving sales quality in all regions and promoting the "marginal profit improvement," as well as the effect of yen depreciation.

As a result, the number of vehicles sold for the full fiscal year was 834,000 units globally, down 11% from the previous fiscal year, and consolidated net sales for the full fiscal year rose 21% year on year to 2,458.1 billion yen.

In the severe environment, such as material costs hikes and semiconductor and vessel shortages, marginal profit rate improvement driven by the improved quality of sales, and the effect of favorable exchange rates helped to increase consolidated operating profit to 190.5 billion yen for the full fiscal year (an increase of 103.2 billion yen year on year). Consolidated operating profit reached a record high since FY2015. Consolidated ordinary profit was 182.0 billion yen (an increase of 81.0 billion yen year on year) and net income attributable to the owners of the parent company was 168.7 billion yen (an increase of 94.7 billion yen year on year).

  1. Overview of Financial Position
    Total assets at the end of fiscal year 2022 amounted to 2,201.5 billion yen (an increase of 273.1 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Cash and cash deposits amounted to 596.0 billion yen (an increase of 84.5 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Total liabilities amounted to 1,371.1 billion yen (an increase of 73.0 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Of total liabilities, the interest bearing debt balance was 428.3 billion yen (a decrease of 52.2 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Net assets amounted to 830.4 billion yen (an increase of 200.1 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021).
  2. Overview of Cash Flow

The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year 2022 increased by 84.4 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 595.9 billion yen.

The status of each cash flow for the fiscal year 2022 and their factors are as follows: Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was 173.6billion yen, an increase of 55.5 billion yen from 118.1 billion yen used in the previous fiscal year.

This was primarily due to an improvement in operating profit. Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities was 53.1 billion yen, a decrease of 16.0 billion yen from 69.1 billion yen used in the previous fiscal year.

This was primarily due to an increase in proceeds from sale of fixed assets. Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash used in financing activities was 61.9 billion yen, an increase of 51.7 billion yen from 10.2 billion yen used in the previous fiscal year.

This was primarily due to repayment of borrowings.

Trends in key cash flow ratios

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Ratio of shareholders' equity (%)

43.4

39.9

27.4

31.5

36.4

Ratio of market value to assets (%)

43.5

23.5

25.2

25.5

35.3

Debt repayment coverage (years)

1.6

15.9

(11.6)

4.1

2.5

Interest coverage ratio (%)

38.9

4.8

(8.0)

23.2

47.9

Definitions:

Ratio of shareholders' equity: Shareholders' equity / total assets

Ratio of market value to assets: Total market value of shares / total assets

Debt repayment coverage: Interest bearing liabilities / cash flows from operating activities

Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows from operating activities / interest expenses paid (Note 1) All figures are calculated based on consolidated financial data.

(Note 2) Total market value of shares is the closing market share price at the end of the period multiplied by the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) at the end of the period.

(Note 3) Cash flows from operating activities are used.

(Note 4) Interest bearing liabilities indicate all liabilities listed on the consolidated balance sheet for which interest is paid.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:19:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results
PU
04:20aMitsubishi Motors : Presentation
PU
04:10aMitsubishi Motors : Notice Regarding the Recording of Extraordinary Loss(87.3KB)
PU
04:10aMitsubishi Motors : Notice regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus(91.0KB)
PU
05/07Analysis-Battle for China's electric SUV market heats up at home and abroad
RE
05/02Analysis-Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
RE
05/01Whatever Color Outlander Plug-in Hybrid You Choose, They're All Green
AQ
04/25Japan's Nikkei retreats from eight-month high as bank worries weigh
RE
04/252023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Named 'Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of t..
AQ
04/25Mitsubishi Motors takes one-time $78 million hit from China woes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 489 B 18 458 M 18 458 M
Net income 2023 147 B 1 092 M 1 092 M
Net cash 2023 235 B 1 746 M 1 746 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,16x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 761 B 5 641 M 5 641 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 28 796
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 511,00 JPY
Average target price 570,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION0.20%5 641
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.40%186 738
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.19%79 472
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.60%78 599
BMW AG30.63%76 604
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.35%48 089
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer