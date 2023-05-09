Mitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded, unless otherwise noted)

Please refer to "3. Consolidated financial statements (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements - Changes in accounting policies" in page 9 for details.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account (1,103,450 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 1,137,650 shares as of March 31, 2022). The shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account is included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during each period(1,108,328 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 1,139,910 shares as of March 31, 2022).

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

Total number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

* Annual audit procedures:

This document is out of the scope of Audit by the independent Auditor.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters: (Note for the description about financial forecast)

This material contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.

Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) is not under any obligation to update the information in this material to reflect any developments or events in the future.

If you are interested in investing in MMC, you are requested to make a final investment decision at your own risk, taking the foregoing into consideration. Please note that neither MMC nor any third party providing information shall be responsible for any damage you may suffer due to investment in MMC based on the information shown in this material.

(How to obtain additional information materials / details of the earnings release conference) Additional information materials are disclosed on the MMC web site on the same day as publication of the results. In addition, an audio recording of the earnings release conference held on the same day will, together with the material used for the conference, be posted on the MMC website promptly following conference.

1. Overview of Financial Results, etc.

(1) Overview of Financial Results

Although COVID-19 was prevalent throughout the year, the risk of serious illnesses has been controlled thanks to improved vaccination rates and the development of therapeutic drugs.

Under these circumstances, countries around the world are taking measures to mitigate infection, and socioeconomic activities are gradually beginning to normalize.

On the other hand, the situation in Russia and Ukraine which remained no way out of sight, logistical disruptions showing no signs of easing, soaring energy prices, inflation reaching levels not seen in decades, and sharply rising interest rates to curb such inflation have made it difficult to take control of the business environment.

Amid this business environment, our FY22 results improved significantly YoY, thanks to the achievements of improving sales quality in all regions and promoting the "marginal profit improvement," as well as the effect of yen depreciation.

As a result, the number of vehicles sold for the full fiscal year was 834,000 units globally, down 11% from the previous fiscal year, and consolidated net sales for the full fiscal year rose 21% year on year to 2,458.1 billion yen.

In the severe environment, such as material costs hikes and semiconductor and vessel shortages, marginal profit rate improvement driven by the improved quality of sales, and the effect of favorable exchange rates helped to increase consolidated operating profit to 190.5 billion yen for the full fiscal year (an increase of 103.2 billion yen year on year). Consolidated operating profit reached a record high since FY2015. Consolidated ordinary profit was 182.0 billion yen (an increase of 81.0 billion yen year on year) and net income attributable to the owners of the parent company was 168.7 billion yen (an increase of 94.7 billion yen year on year).