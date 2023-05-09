Mitsubishi Motors : Summary of Financial Results

Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President and
1. Consolidated performance for the full year 2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Figures less than one million yen are rounded, unless otherwise noted)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income attributable to owners
of the parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
Millions of yen
%
FY2022
FY2021
2,458,141
20.6
190,495
118.1
182,022
80.3
2,038,909
40.1
-
100,969
-
87,331
168,730 127.9
74,037 -
Reference: Comprehensive income FY2022 : ¥ 202,703million (89.9%)
FY2021 : ¥ 106,757 million (-%)
Ratio of
Ratio of
Net income
Net income per
Return on
ordinary
operating
per share-basic
share-diluted
equity
income to total
income to sales
assets
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY2022
113.38
113.36
24.0
8.8
7.7
FY2021
49.76
49.74
13.3
5.3
4.3
Note: Equity income (loss) from affiliates FY2022 : ¥ (12,209)million FY2021 : ¥ 8,527million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
2,201,524
830,376
36.4
538.28
March 31, 2022
1,928,443
630,301
31.5
407.82
Reference: Net assets excluding share subscription rights and non-controlling interests
As of March 31, 2023:¥ 801,139million
As of March 31, 2022:¥ 606,772 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash & cash
equivalents
operating activities
Investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
FY2022
FY2021
Millions of Yen 173,576
118,114
Millions of Yen (53,145)
(69,123)
Millions of Yen (61,865)
(10,234)
Millions of Yen 595,930 511,473
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividend per share
Dividend
Ratio of
Total
dividends
payout
annual
to net
Record
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
ratio
cash
assets
year
Annual
Date
quarter
quarter
quarter
(Consolidat
end
dividends
(Consolidat
ed)
ed)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Forecast)
Yen
-
-
-
Yen
0.00
0.00
5.00
Yen
-
-
-
Yen
0.00
5.00
5.00
Yen 0.00 5.00
10.00
Millions
%
%
of Yen
0
-
-
7,447
4.4
1.1
14.9
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to
March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners
per share
of the parent
Full year
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Millions of yen
%
2,700,000
9.8
(21.3)
150,000
(17.6)
100,000
(40.7)
150,000
Yen
67.19
(Percentages indicateyear-on-yearchanges)
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stocks)
Total number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2023:
1,490,282,496
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
1,490,282,496
shares
(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023:
1,956,603
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
2,430,361
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
As of March 31, 2023:
1,488,218,402
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
1,487,792,671
shares
Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account (1,103,450 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 1,137,650 shares as of March 31, 2022). The shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account is included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during each period(1,108,328 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 1,139,910 shares as of March 31, 2022).
Reference: Overview of the Unconsolidated Financial Results
1. Unconsolidated Results for FY2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Unconsolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
Millions of yen
%
FY2022
FY2021
2,045,567
26.7
109,832
220.0
196,864
277.9
1,614,787
47.8
-
52,093
-
34,323
189,066 370.9
40,149 -
Net income
Net income per
per share-basic
share-diluted
Yen
Yen
FY2022
127.04
127.02
FY2021
26.99
26.97
(2) Unconsolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
1,226,610
506,999
41.3
340.63
March 31, 2022
985,999
318,125
32.2
213.68
Reference: Net assets excluding share subscription rights and non-controlling interests
As of March 31, 2023:¥ 506,970million
As of March 31, 2022:¥ 317,930 million
1. Overview of Financial Results, etc.
(1) Overview of Financial Results
Although COVID-19 was prevalent throughout the year, the risk of serious illnesses has been controlled thanks to improved vaccination rates and the development of therapeutic drugs.
Under these circumstances, countries around the world are taking measures to mitigate infection, and socioeconomic activities are gradually beginning to normalize.
On the other hand, the situation in Russia and Ukraine which remained no way out of sight, logistical disruptions showing no signs of easing, soaring energy prices, inflation reaching levels not seen in decades, and sharply rising interest rates to curb such inflation have made it difficult to take control of the business environment.
Amid this business environment, our FY22 results improved significantly YoY, thanks to the achievements of improving sales quality in all regions and promoting the "marginal profit improvement," as well as the effect of yen depreciation.
As a result, the number of vehicles sold for the full fiscal year was 834,000 units globally, down 11% from the previous fiscal year, and consolidated net sales for the full fiscal year rose 21% year on year to 2,458.1 billion yen.
In the severe environment, such as material costs hikes and semiconductor and vessel shortages, marginal profit rate improvement driven by the improved quality of sales, and the effect of favorable exchange rates helped to increase consolidated operating profit to 190.5 billion yen for the full fiscal year (an increase of 103.2 billion yen year on year). Consolidated operating profit reached a record high since FY2015. Consolidated ordinary profit was 182.0 billion yen (an increase of 81.0 billion yen year on year) and net income attributable to the owners of the parent company was 168.7 billion yen (an increase of 94.7 billion yen year on year).
Overview of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of fiscal year 2022 amounted to 2,201.5 billion yen (an increase of 273.1 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Cash and cash deposits amounted to 596.0 billion yen (an increase of 84.5 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Total liabilities amounted to 1,371.1 billion yen (an increase of 73.0 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Of total liabilities, the interest bearing debt balance was 428.3 billion yen (a decrease of 52.2 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021). Net assets amounted to 830.4 billion yen (an increase of 200.1 billion yen from the end of fiscal year 2021).
Overview of Cash Flow
The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year 2022 increased by 84.4 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 595.9 billion yen.
The status of each cash flow for the fiscal year 2022 and their factors are as follows: Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities was 173.6billion yen, an increase of 55.5 billion yen from 118.1 billion yen used in the previous fiscal year.
This was primarily due to an improvement in operating profit. Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities was 53.1 billion yen, a decrease of 16.0 billion yen from 69.1 billion yen used in the previous fiscal year.
This was primarily due to an increase in proceeds from sale of fixed assets. Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash used in financing activities was 61.9 billion yen, an increase of 51.7 billion yen from 10.2 billion yen used in the previous fiscal year.
This was primarily due to repayment of borrowings.
Trends in key cash flow ratios
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Ratio of shareholders' equity (%)
43.4
39.9
27.4
31.5
36.4
Ratio of market value to assets (%)
43.5
23.5
25.2
25.5
35.3
Debt repayment coverage (years)
1.6
15.9
(11.6)
4.1
2.5
Interest coverage ratio (%)
38.9
4.8
(8.0)
23.2
47.9
Definitions:
Ratio of shareholders' equity: Shareholders' equity / total assets
Ratio of market value to assets: Total market value of shares / total assets
