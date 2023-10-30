Translation
October 30, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024[Japan
GAAP]
Company name:Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Listing:
Prime Market, the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code:
7211
URL:
https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/
Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Keiko Sasaki, Vice President and General Manager, IR Office,
Corporate Strategy Management Div.
TEL: +81-3-3456-1111 (from overseas)
Scheduled date to file quarterly Report: November 6, 2023
Scheduled date to deliver cash dividends: TBD
Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents: Yes
Quarterly earnings presentation: Yes
1. Consolidated performance for the second quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(Figures less than one million yen are rounded, unless otherwise noted)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to owners
of the parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2023 2nd quarter
1,330,817
14.9
104,189
23.1
120,947
19.4
67,489
(18.4)
FY2022 2nd quarter
1,158,192
30.1
84,628
236.0
101,320
274.2
82,736
281.8
Reference: Comprehensive income FY2023 2nd quarter: ¥106,449 million ((18.2)%) FY2022 2nd quarter: ¥130,176 million (906.9%)
Net income
Net income
per share-basic
per share-diluted
Yen
Yen
FY2023 2nd quarter
45.34
45.34
FY2022 2nd quarter
55.60
55.59
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
2,295,905
928,174
39.0
March 31, 2023
2,201,524
830,376
36.4
Reference: Net assets excluding share subscription rights and non-controlling interests
As of September 30, 2023: ¥896,274 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥801,139 million
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividend per share
Record
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year end
Annual
Date
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2022
-
0.00
-
5.00
5.00
FY2023
-
5.00
(Forecast)
FY2023
-
5.00
10.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends in the current quarter: No
The Company plans to formalize the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 in the board of directors meeting scheduled for November 28, 2023 to approve provisional financial statements and pass a resolution related to dividends.
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to
March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
attributable to owners
per share
of the parent
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
2,850,000
15.9
200,000
5.0
210,000
15.4
140,000
(17.0)
94.05
Note: Modifications in the consolidated earnings forecasts from the latest announcement: Yes
Note
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
- Application of specific accounting treatment for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Please refer to "Quarterly consolidated financial statements (4) Notes to consolidated financial statements -Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement" in page 7 for details.
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Restatement: No
- Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stocks)
- Total number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2023:
1,490,282,496
shares
As of March 31, 2023:
1,490,282,496
shares
(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
As
of
September 30, 2023:
1,708,092
shares
As
of
March 31, 2023:
1,956,603
shares
- Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
FY
2023
2nd
quarter:
1,488,442,958
shares
FY
2022
2nd
quarter:
1,488,134,013
shares
Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account (902,406 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 1,103,450 shares as of March 31, 2023). The shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account is included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during each period (1,016,471 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 1,113,179 shares as of September 30, 2022).
- This Quarterly Financial Results report is out of scope of review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:
(Note for the description about financial forecast)
This material contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.
Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) is not under any obligation to update the information in this material to reflect any developments or events in the future.
If you are interested in investing in MMC, you are requested to make a final investment decision at your own risk, taking the foregoing into consideration. Please note that neither MMC nor any third party providing information shall be responsible for any damage you may suffer due to investment in MMC based on the information shown in this material.
(How to obtain additional information materials / details of the earnings release conference)
Additional information materials are disclosed on the MMC web site on the same day as publication of the results. In addition, an audio recording of the earnings release conference held on the same day will, together with the material used for the conference, be posted on the MMC website promptly following the conference.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
595,961
645,579
Notes and accounts receivable -
184,633
167,796
trade, and contract assets
Finance receivables
226,042
231,193
Merchandise and finished goods
259,848
276,381
Work in process
24,835
26,690
Raw materials and supplies
66,901
77,233
Other
122,503
116,100
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5,766)
(4,653)
Total current assets
1,474,959
1,536,322
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
86,288
87,757
Machinery, equipment and vehicles,
134,524
171,756
net
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
56,044
51,366
Land
116,734
123,468
Construction in progress
61,011
33,009
Total property, plant and equipment
454,603
467,357
Intangible assets
40,003
40,565
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
95,361
99,291
Other
140,496
156,775
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,898)
(4,406)
Total investments and other assets
231,959
251,659
Total non-current assets
726,565
759,583
Total assets
2,201,524
2,295,905
1
Liabilities Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating
Short-term borrowings Commercial papers Current portion of long-term borrowings
Accounts payable - other, and accrued expenses
Income taxes payable
Provision for product warranties Provision for contingent loss Other
Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings Retirement benefit liability Other
Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities
Net assets Shareholders' equity
Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Share acquisition rights Non-controlling interests Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
369,495
361,310
92,009
82,073
31,330
42,215
47,500
63,000
73,098
214,023
233,874
199,776
13,510
15,937
54,605
58,160
10,504
18,548
81,459
85,658
1,007,389
1,140,704
248,048
105,295
36,688
38,282
79,021
83,449
363,758
227,027
1,371,148
1,367,731
284,382
284,382
199,620
199,585
338,424
398,467
(989)
(903)
821,438
881,530
977
1,394
(35)
(148)
(5,438)
30,653
(15,802)
(17,155)
(20,298)
14,743
29
23
29,208
31,876
830,376
928,174
2,201,524
2,295,905
2
- Quarterly consolidated statements of income and Consolidated statements of Quarterly comprehensive income
Quarterly consolidated statements of income
FY2022 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2022 to
September 30, 2022)
Net sales
1,158,192
Cost of sales
918,634
Gross profit
239,557
Selling, general and administrative
expenses
Advertising and promotion expenses
22,340
Freight costs
33,275
Provision of allowance for doubtful
(1,299)
accounts
Remuneration, salaries and allowances
36,496
for directors (and other officers)
Retirement benefit expenses
1,903
Depreciation
7,050
Research and development expenses
29,837
Other
25,326
Total selling, general and
154,929
administrative expenses
Operating profit (loss)
84,628
Non-operating income
Interest income
2,506
Dividend income
667
Foreign exchange gains
16,643
Share of profit of entities accounted
355
for using equity method
Other
1,458
Total non-operating income
21,631
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,723
Litigation expenses
1,348
Other
1,866
Total non-operating expenses
4,939
Ordinary profit (loss)
101,320
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
716
Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries
-
Other
88
Total extraordinary income
805
(Millions of yen)
FY2023 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
1,330,817
1,050,402
280,415
28,454
44,404
(259)
40,086
2,169
7,826
26,548
26,995
176,225
104,189
6,784
575
13,999
2,406
851
24,618
2,733
3,301
1,825
7,860
120,947
49
824
10
884
3
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
Loss related to the Russian business Loss related to the Chinese business Other
Total extraordinary losses Profit (loss) before income taxes Income taxes
Profit (loss)
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
FY2022 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
547
473
-
39
1,059
101,065
14,671
86,394
3,658
82,736
(Millions of yen)
FY2023 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
539
495
26,230
658
27,923
93,907
24,966
68,940
1,450
67,489
Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
FY2022 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
86,394
217
(4,580)
36,273
(2,166)
14,037
43,781
130,176
123,827
6,349
4
(Millions of yen)
FY2023 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
68,940
416
(126)
31,989
(1,343)
6,571
37,508
106,449
102,532
3,916
(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows
(Millions of yen)
Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes Depreciation
Loss related to the Russian business Loss related to the Chinese business Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability Interest and dividend income
Interest expenses
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non- current assets
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease(increase) in financial receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in trade payables
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other, and accrued expenses
Other, net Subtotal
Interest and dividends received Interest paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
Decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
FY2022 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
101,065
30,218
473
-
-
3,158
2,213
(3,174)
1,723
(12,441)
(355)
(158)
(7,908)
(2,941)
(4,934)
10,888
(25,810)
8,750
100,766
7,350
(1,933)
(19,525)
86,658
(34,763)
967
12
(3,939)
(37,723)
5
FY2023 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
93,907
32,020
495
26,230
(824)
(852)
1,465
(7,360)
2,733
(6,712)
(2,406)
595
24,817
(5,131)
(3,268)
(46,921)
(12,167)
395
97,016
11,406
(2,601)
(19,319)
86,502
(65,336)
1,450
(7,851)
(6,572)
(78,309)
FY2022 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2022 to
September 30, 2022)
Cash flows from financing activities
Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
(2,048)
Increase (decrease) in commercial papers
15,500
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
182,611
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(265,942)
Dividends paid
(8)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(2,100)
Other, net
(2,305)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(74,293)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
43,906
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
18,547
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
511,473
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
530,021
6
(Millions of yen)
FY2023 2nd quarter
(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
8,941
15,500
43,290
(46,255)
(7,420)
(1,257)
(2,572)
10,225
31,197
49,615
595,930
645,545
(4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements
Notes on premise of going concern
There is no item to be reported.
Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity
There is no item to be reported.
Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement
(Tax expense calculation)
Income tax expenses were calculated by multiplying profit (loss) before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to a projected annual profit (loss) before income taxes. In case where the estimated effective tax rate is unavailable, statutory effective tax rate is used.
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 03:18:43 UTC.