Translation

October 30, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024[Japan

GAAP]

Company name:Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Listing:

Prime Market, the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

7211

URL:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/

Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki, Vice President and General Manager, IR Office,

Corporate Strategy Management Div.

TEL: +81-3-3456-1111 (from overseas)

Scheduled date to file quarterly Report: November 6, 2023

Scheduled date to deliver cash dividends: TBD

Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Quarterly earnings presentation: Yes

1. Consolidated performance for the second quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded, unless otherwise noted)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to owners

of the parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2023 2nd quarter

1,330,817

14.9

104,189

23.1

120,947

19.4

67,489

(18.4)

FY2022 2nd quarter

1,158,192

30.1

84,628

236.0

101,320

274.2

82,736

281.8

Reference: Comprehensive income FY2023 2nd quarter: ¥106,449 million ((18.2)%) FY2022 2nd quarter: ¥130,176 million (906.9%)

Net income

Net income

per share-basic

per share-diluted

Yen

Yen

FY2023 2nd quarter

45.34

45.34

FY2022 2nd quarter

55.60

55.59

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

2,295,905

928,174

39.0

March 31, 2023

2,201,524

830,376

36.4

Reference: Net assets excluding share subscription rights and non-controlling interests

As of September 30, 2023: ¥896,274 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥801,139 million

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividend per share

Record

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year end

Annual

Date

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

-

0.00

-

5.00

5.00

FY2023

-

5.00

(Forecast)

FY2023

-

5.00

10.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends in the current quarter: No

The Company plans to formalize the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 in the board of directors meeting scheduled for November 28, 2023 to approve provisional financial statements and pass a resolution related to dividends.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to

March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income

attributable to owners

per share

of the parent

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

2,850,000

15.9

200,000

5.0

210,000

15.4

140,000

(17.0)

94.05

Note: Modifications in the consolidated earnings forecasts from the latest announcement: Yes

Note

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of specific accounting treatment for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Please refer to "Quarterly consolidated financial statements (4) Notes to consolidated financial statements -Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement" in page 7 for details.

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  3. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stocks)
    1. Total number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2023:

1,490,282,496

shares

As of March 31, 2023:

1,490,282,496

shares

(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

As

of

September 30, 2023:

1,708,092

shares

As

of

March 31, 2023:

1,956,603

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

FY

2023

2nd

quarter:

1,488,442,958

shares

FY

2022

2nd

quarter:

1,488,134,013

shares

Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account (902,406 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 1,103,450 shares as of March 31, 2023). The shares of the Company held by the BIP Trust Account is included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during each period (1,016,471 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 1,113,179 shares as of September 30, 2022).

  • This Quarterly Financial Results report is out of scope of review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:

(Note for the description about financial forecast)

This material contains forward-looking statements, based on judgments and estimates that have been made on the basis of currently available information. By nature, such statements are subject to uncertainty and risk. Therefore, you are advised that the final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned statements due to changes in economic environments related to our business, market trends, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rate, changes in laws, regulations and government policies, etc.

Potential risks and uncertainties are not limited to the above and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) is not under any obligation to update the information in this material to reflect any developments or events in the future.

If you are interested in investing in MMC, you are requested to make a final investment decision at your own risk, taking the foregoing into consideration. Please note that neither MMC nor any third party providing information shall be responsible for any damage you may suffer due to investment in MMC based on the information shown in this material.

(How to obtain additional information materials / details of the earnings release conference)

Additional information materials are disclosed on the MMC web site on the same day as publication of the results. In addition, an audio recording of the earnings release conference held on the same day will, together with the material used for the conference, be posted on the MMC website promptly following the conference.

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

595,961

645,579

Notes and accounts receivable -

184,633

167,796

trade, and contract assets

Finance receivables

226,042

231,193

Merchandise and finished goods

259,848

276,381

Work in process

24,835

26,690

Raw materials and supplies

66,901

77,233

Other

122,503

116,100

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5,766)

(4,653)

Total current assets

1,474,959

1,536,322

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

86,288

87,757

Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

134,524

171,756

net

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

56,044

51,366

Land

116,734

123,468

Construction in progress

61,011

33,009

Total property, plant and equipment

454,603

467,357

Intangible assets

40,003

40,565

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

95,361

99,291

Other

140,496

156,775

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,898)

(4,406)

Total investments and other assets

231,959

251,659

Total non-current assets

726,565

759,583

Total assets

2,201,524

2,295,905

1

Liabilities Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating

Short-term borrowings Commercial papers Current portion of long-term borrowings

Accounts payable - other, and accrued expenses

Income taxes payable

Provision for product warranties Provision for contingent loss Other

Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings Retirement benefit liability Other

Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities

Net assets Shareholders' equity

Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Share acquisition rights Non-controlling interests Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

369,495

361,310

92,009

82,073

31,330

42,215

47,500

63,000

73,098

214,023

233,874

199,776

13,510

15,937

54,605

58,160

10,504

18,548

81,459

85,658

1,007,389

1,140,704

248,048

105,295

36,688

38,282

79,021

83,449

363,758

227,027

1,371,148

1,367,731

284,382

284,382

199,620

199,585

338,424

398,467

(989)

(903)

821,438

881,530

977

1,394

(35)

(148)

(5,438)

30,653

(15,802)

(17,155)

(20,298)

14,743

29

23

29,208

31,876

830,376

928,174

2,201,524

2,295,905

2

  1. Quarterly consolidated statements of income and Consolidated statements of Quarterly comprehensive income

Quarterly consolidated statements of income

FY2022 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2022 to

September 30, 2022)

Net sales

1,158,192

Cost of sales

918,634

Gross profit

239,557

Selling, general and administrative

expenses

Advertising and promotion expenses

22,340

Freight costs

33,275

Provision of allowance for doubtful

(1,299)

accounts

Remuneration, salaries and allowances

36,496

for directors (and other officers)

Retirement benefit expenses

1,903

Depreciation

7,050

Research and development expenses

29,837

Other

25,326

Total selling, general and

154,929

administrative expenses

Operating profit (loss)

84,628

Non-operating income

Interest income

2,506

Dividend income

667

Foreign exchange gains

16,643

Share of profit of entities accounted

355

for using equity method

Other

1,458

Total non-operating income

21,631

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,723

Litigation expenses

1,348

Other

1,866

Total non-operating expenses

4,939

Ordinary profit (loss)

101,320

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

716

Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries

-

Other

88

Total extraordinary income

805

(Millions of yen)

FY2023 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

1,330,817

1,050,402

280,415

28,454

44,404

(259)

40,086

2,169

7,826

26,548

26,995

176,225

104,189

6,784

575

13,999

2,406

851

24,618

2,733

3,301

1,825

7,860

120,947

49

824

10

884

3

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

Loss related to the Russian business Loss related to the Chinese business Other

Total extraordinary losses Profit (loss) before income taxes Income taxes

Profit (loss)

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

FY2022 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

547

473

-

39

1,059

101,065

14,671

86,394

3,658

82,736

(Millions of yen)

FY2023 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

539

495

26,230

658

27,923

93,907

24,966

68,940

1,450

67,489

Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

FY2022 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

86,394

217

(4,580)

36,273

(2,166)

14,037

43,781

130,176

123,827

6,349

4

(Millions of yen)

FY2023 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

68,940

416

(126)

31,989

(1,343)

6,571

37,508

106,449

102,532

3,916

(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes Depreciation

Loss related to the Russian business Loss related to the Chinese business Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability Interest and dividend income

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non- current assets

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease(increase) in financial receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in trade payables

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other, and accrued expenses

Other, net Subtotal

Interest and dividends received Interest paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

Decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

FY2022 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

101,065

30,218

473

-

-

3,158

2,213

(3,174)

1,723

(12,441)

(355)

(158)

(7,908)

(2,941)

(4,934)

10,888

(25,810)

8,750

100,766

7,350

(1,933)

(19,525)

86,658

(34,763)

967

12

(3,939)

(37,723)

5

FY2023 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

93,907

32,020

495

26,230

(824)

(852)

1,465

(7,360)

2,733

(6,712)

(2,406)

595

24,817

(5,131)

(3,268)

(46,921)

(12,167)

395

97,016

11,406

(2,601)

(19,319)

86,502

(65,336)

1,450

(7,851)

(6,572)

(78,309)

FY2022 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2022 to

September 30, 2022)

Cash flows from financing activities

Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(2,048)

Increase (decrease) in commercial papers

15,500

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

182,611

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(265,942)

Dividends paid

(8)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(2,100)

Other, net

(2,305)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(74,293)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

43,906

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

18,547

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

511,473

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

530,021

6

(Millions of yen)

FY2023 2nd quarter

(from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

8,941

15,500

43,290

(46,255)

(7,420)

(1,257)

(2,572)

10,225

31,197

49,615

595,930

645,545

(4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements

Notes on premise of going concern

There is no item to be reported.

Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity

There is no item to be reported.

Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement

(Tax expense calculation)

Income tax expenses were calculated by multiplying profit (loss) before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to a projected annual profit (loss) before income taxes. In case where the estimated effective tax rate is unavailable, statutory effective tax rate is used.

7

