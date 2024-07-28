July 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd:
* MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO JOIN HONDA-NISSAN ALLIANCE, NIKKEI SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|420.00 JPY
|-1.25%
|-10.49%
|-6.46%
|04:30am
July 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd:
* MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO JOIN HONDA-NISSAN ALLIANCE, NIKKEI SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,580.50 JPY
|-0.28%
|-5.05%
|49.61B
|466.20 JPY
|-3.88%
|-13.71%
|11.08B
|420.00 JPY
|-1.25%
|-10.49%
|4.06B
