Mitsubishi Motors : (Update)Notice of Judgment in Legal Action(142KB)

January 28, 2022

Name of company: MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO (7211 TSE 1st section) Contact: Keiko Sasaki, General Manager of IR Office (TEL．03-3456-1111)

(Update) Notice of Judgment in Legal Action

As we announced in the "Notice of Judgment in Legal Action" dated November 19, 2021, we confirmed that a lawsuit brought against us by our former Egyptian distributor was dismissed by the final appellate court on November 15, 2021. We are pleased to announce that we received the official judgement on January 23, 2022. The content of the judgement is not different from the content announced on November 19, 2021. The outline of the lawsuit is as follows.

Venue and Date of the Judgement Venue: A court in the Arab Republic of Egypt Date: November 15, 2021 Plaintiff

2.1 Trade Name: MASRIA Co., Ltd 2.2 Head Office Address: 3A Ramsis St., Maarouf Building, Cairo, Egypt 2.3 Representative: Sayed Sayed Mohamed El-Rawas, Chairman