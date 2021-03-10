Mitsubishi Motors : Appointments within the Alliance Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announce today new appointments within the Alliance as of April 1st, 2021.

Véronique Sarlat-Depotte, currently Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization (APO), is appointed Alliance General Secretary. She remains a member of the Board of Management (BoM) of Groupe Renault.

At the head of the Alliance Cooperation Office, her mission will be to coordinate the Alliance's major projects, to accelerate and deepen operational cooperation, and to broaden the fields of development and application for the benefit of the three member companies.

Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization (APO), replacing Véronique Sarlat-Depotte. He joins the Board of Management (BoM) of Groupe Renault.

Hadi Zablit, currently Alliance General Secretary, will leave his position on April, 1st, 2021:

'I would like to thank Groupe Renault and the members of the Board of the Alliance for trusting me during these many years for the creation and implementation of Renault Digital, for the development and implementation of strategic partnerships and more particularly for the relaunch and reconstruction of the Alliance's new cooperation model. I am handing over the Alliance General Secretariat to Véronique, to whom I wish success'.

Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Alliance Operating Board and of Renault declared:

'I would like to warmly thank Hadi who was able to create this new breath of life at the level of the Alliance and who led these highly strategic cooperations for the three companies. His remarkable work allows us to look to the future with optimism, with a portfolio of projects that matches our ambitions. I welcome the arrival of Véronique and Gianluca, who, during their careers, have held various positions of responsibility at Renault and Nissan and have contributed to the strengthening of the Alliance. Thanks to their experience and their extensive knowledge of the member companies, they will be able to accelerate the transformation and the dynamics of cooperation within the Alliance, while broadening the fields of application.'

Véronique Sarlat-Depotte,holds an engineering degree from the EPF (École Polytechnique Féminine).

She began her career at Renault in 1989 as part of the Purchasing Division. She has held several positions within Renault and Nissan, in France and Japan, within Purchasing, RNPO and CEO Office.

In 2005, she was appointed Deputy General Manager, Purchasing Strategy at Nissan Motors Limited in Japan before being promoted General Manager in 2007 at the Japan Headquarters. In 2009, she was appointed GM, RNPO Vehicle Body Parts within RNPO. In 2010, she was promoted Vice President, RNPO Body & Electrical. In 2014, she became Alliance Global Director, RNPO Body & Electrical.

On January 2015, Véronique Sarlat-Depotte became Deputy Managing Director of RNPO & Renault-Nissan Senior Vice President, Purchasing.

In November 2016, Véronique Sarlat-Depotte has been Alliance Global Executive Vice President, Purchasing, and President of RNPO (Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization).

Since April 2018, RNPO's scope has been extended to include Mitsubishi's purchasing activity. This structure is renamed the Alliance Purchasing Organization and Véronique Sarlat-Depotte takes the lead as Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization (APO).

Since March 1st, 2019, Véronique Sarlat-Depotte is member of Groupe Renault Executive Committee which was renamed Board of Management on January 1, 2021.

As of April 1st, 2021, Véronique Sarlat-Depotte, is appointed Alliance General Secretary. She remains a member of the Board of Management (BoM) of Groupe Renault.

Gianluca De Ficchy graduated in Economics from LUISS University in Rome. He started his career at Ernst & Young in 1994 and then joined Groupe Renault in 2001 as Finance Director of RCI Banque in Italy.

In 2004, he was appointed Director of Planning & Management Control at RCI Banque. In 2007, he joined FGA Capital, a joint venture between Crédit Agricole and Fiat S.p.A., of which he became Chairman and CEO in 2013.

In October 2014, Gianluca De Ficchy was appointed Chief Executive Officer of RCI Bank and Services. In April 2016, he became Chairman of the Board of Directors of DIAC S.A., while retaining his position as Chief Executive Officer of RCI Bank and Services. In 2017, he was appointed member of Groupe Renault Management Committee (CDR).

In April 2018, Gianluca De Ficchy joined Nissan Europe as Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Management Committee.

Since October 1st, 2020, Gianluca De Ficchy was Nissan's Chairman for the AMIEO region, which covers the activities of the Group's brands in Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe (including Russia) and Oceania.

As of April 1st 2021, Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization (APO) and joins the Board of Management (BoM) of Groupe Renault.