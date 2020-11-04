Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Motors reports second-quarter loss due to coronavirus slump

11/04/2020 | 03:48am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday reported a 29.3 billion yen ($279.10 million) operating loss in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with a 6.3 billion yen profit a year earlier as sales shrank during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of the Outlander SUV is cutting its workforce and production capacity, and is closing unprofitable dealerships in a bid to slash fixed costs by a fifth within two years.

Japan's sixth largest automaker kept its full-year forecast for a operating loss of 140 billion yen. That is more than an average estimate for a 115.2 billion yen loss compiled from 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In a bid to lift annual operating profit to 50 billion yen by 2023 the junior member of the Nissan-Renault automaking group, is also reducing its presence in Europe and North America and to focus on Asia.

As part of that it will halt production of its Pajero SUV crossover model next year, and close the plant in Japan that makes it.

($1 = 104.9800 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by Louise Heavens)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 5.79% 201 End-of-day quote.-56.11%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 4.10% 381 End-of-day quote.-40.10%
RENAULT -1.05% 22.725 Real-time Quote.-45.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 497 B 14 264 M 14 264 M
Net income 2021 -298 846 M -2 848 M -2 848 M
Net Debt 2021 36 872 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 299 B 2 862 M 2 851 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 32 171
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 234,43 JPY
Last Close Price 201,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-56.11%2 862
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.92%185 325
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.25%78 147
DAIMLER AG-4.40%57 040
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.42%49 444
BMW AG-15.07%44 808
