Mitsubishi Motors : to Launch the New Delica Mini in May- Friendly, Powerful SUV Look with Spacious, Convenient Interior

Tokyo, April 6, 2023 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will start sales of the new Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car1 at sales affiliates throughout Japan on May 25. The new Delica Mini is priced from 1,804,000 to 2,238,500 yen (10 percent consumption tax included).

New Delica Mini

Based on the concept of being a reliable and active super height-wagon kei-car, the new Delica Mini takes its name from the Delica minivan combining spacious interior room with powerful driving.

The Delica Mini features an SUV-like styling that gives the impression of powerful driving like the Delica, a functional cabin convenient for both outdoor recreation and everyday use, spacious interior room allowing for comfort even in the rear seats, secure and pleasant road performance even when driving on unpaved surfaces such as gravel roads, MI-PILOT2 driver assistance technology and active safety technology. It offers an enjoyable time with family and friends in situations ranging from daily life to leisure use.

Since the pre-orders for the new Delica Mini began on January 13, the number of orders has reached about 9,000 units as of April 5. As for order trends, about 60 percent of all customers selected 4WD models, and the fully equipped Premium models accounted for over 80 percent of orders.

The vehicle's friendly, Delica-like front face, as well as the large-diameter, 15-inch tires and specially tuned shock absorbers, both exclusive equipment for the 4WD model, have gained a favorable reception. A wide range of orders have been received, mainly from families with children and customers looking to enjoy outdoor activities.

The new Delica Mini offers the following main features.

• Exterior and interior based on the design theme of Daily Adventure

⚬ Tough SUV look of the Delica

⚬ User-friendly and comfortable interior, including for outdoor activities

• Spacious, convenient interior room

⚬ Long rear-seat slider tracks and a variety of seat arrangements

⚬ Rear sliding doors for easy ingress and egress

⚬ Stain-resistant cargo room

⚬ Comfortable rear-seat space

• Secure and comfortable road performance and safety equipment, for both outdoor activities and everyday life

⚬ Large-diameter tires and specially tuned shock absorbers that enhance stability and comfort (4WD model)

⚬ Grip Control and Hill Descent Control that enhance sense of security

⚬ MI-PILOT driver assistance technology and active safety technology

⚬ Adaptive LED Headlight to assist nighttime driving

• Dealer options to enjoy customization

⚬ The Active Tone Style that looks attractive in an urban environment

⚬ The Wild Adventure Style set off by the outdoors

Product overview

Exterior and interior based on the design theme of Daily Adventure

• Tough SUV look of the Delica

The combination of the three-dimensional Dynamic Shield front design, expressive of power and security, with headlights that have distinctive semicircular LED position lights built in gives an elegant yet friendly, Delica look.

The front bumper and liftgate garnish adopt an embossed Delica logo. In addition to the glossy black wheel arches3, the bottoms of the front and rear bumpers employ a skid-plate form conveying the Delica's powerfulness and quality feel of an SUV.

The aluminum wheels feature a form conveying toughness and stylish dark-silver paint.

The body color was freshly developed along with the concept of the new Delica Mini, using Ash Green Metallic suitable in every setting, from outdoor recreation sites to the middle of the city. The lineup consists of 12 colors, six two-tone and six monotone.

• User-friendly and comfortable interior, including for outdoor activities

The horizontally-themed instrument panel with a black base color is accented by a light gray color that gives an active, bright impression, emphasizing the feeling of width and making the tray and drink holders easy to see and the interior easy to use.

The seats feature stain-resistant, breathable, water-repellant fabric, with use in outdoor activities and by families with small children in mind. In addition, the application of raised embossment to the sitting surface and center of the seatbacks makes for functional seats that are comfortable and resist moisture.

Spacious, convenient interior room

• Long rear-seat slider tracks and a variety of seat arrangements

The rear seats ensure a sliding range of 320 mm front and back, with foot space guaranteeing that passengers have plenty of room to sit, even with the front seats pushed back their furthest. Seats on each side also slide and recline, making various seat arrangements possible according to the number of passengers and the amount of luggage.

• Rear sliding doors for easy ingress and egress

The rear sliding doors offer an opening width of 650 mm, as well as boarding efficiency thanks to the level floor. In addition, the adoption of hands-free auto sliding doors allows for opening and closing even with both hands full of luggage, simply by covering the kick sensor on the underside of the door with a foot.

• Stain-resistant cargo room

Thanks to the use of a luggage board and rear seatbacks made of material that easily wipes clean4, wet items and muddy outdoor supplies can be loaded without worry.

• Comfortable rear-seat space

The rear circulator4 that fans the rear seats is equipped with Plasmacluster5. In addition to circulating air, this has the effect of increasing comfort in the cabin space through air purification, deodorization and static electricity removal.

The vehicle is equipped with pull-up type sunshades4 to block direct sunlight and provide interior privacy, improving comfort in the rear seats.

Secure and comfortable road performance and safety equipment, for both outdoor activities and everyday life

• Large-diameter tires and specially tuned shock absorbers that enhance stability and comfort

Employment of large-diameter, 165/60R15-size tires and exclusive shock absorber tuning creates a firm grip on the road surface while making it harder for vibrations to be felt in the car, improving stability and comfort when driving on unpaved surfaces such as gravel roads (4WD models only).

• Grip Control and Hill Descent Control that enhance sense of security

The Delica Mini comes standard with Grip Control to support the driver move off on slippery road surfaces, for the experience of secure driving in both outdoor activities and everyday life. If the drive wheel on one side spin out on a snowy or muddy road, the slipping wheel is controlled by a brake. Departure is supported by ensuring the driving force of the gripping wheel.

Hill Descent Control is a standard feature, keeping the vehicle at a low speed electronically to allow for secure driving when going down steep hills or slippery roads.

• MI-PILOT driver assistance technology and active safety technology

The vehicle comes equipped with the MI-PILOT same-lane driver assistance technology for highways4. The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) assists maintaining distance between cars even with the driver's foot off the gas pedal, and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) controls steering, aiding operation and taking burden off the driver by supporting keeping the vehicle near the center of the lane.

The vehicle features active safety technology, making it a Safety Support Car S Wide. The installation of eight types of driver assistance function, including Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM) and Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication (EAPM) supports safe everyday driving.

(1) Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM)

(2) Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication (EAPM)

(3) Automatic High Beam (AHB)

(4) Traffic Sign Recognition system (TSR)

(5) Leading Car Departure Notification (LCDN)

(6) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) & Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

(7) Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

(8) Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)

• Adaptive LED Headlight to assist nighttime driving

Adaptive LED Headlight (ALH) with an automatic optical-adjustment mechanism6 is available as a factory option. By automatically switching the illumination range so as not to expose oncoming vehicles or vehicles ahead to high beams, this feature prevents drivers in those other vehicles from being stunned while ensuring visibility.

Dealer options to enjoy customization

Exterior items allowing free enjoyment of customization are available as dealer options. On offer are two recommended styles to heighten the appeal of the Delica Mini - the Active Tone Style and Wild Adventure Style. Individual items can also be installed separately.

• The stylish Active Tone Style, with black and white accents that look attractive even in an urban environment

The Dynamic Shield and front and rear garnishes in gloss black enhance the sophistication of this style. The application of white front and rear emblems and a retro homage decal also lend the car a friendly look.

(1) Dynamic Shield (gloss black)

(2) Front grille garnish (gloss black)

(3) Front bumper emblem (white)

(4) Liftgate garnish (gloss black)

(5) Liftgate emblem (white)

(6) Homage decal (stencil style)

(7) Side decals

(8) Mud flaps (black)

• The Wild Adventure Style, with silver accents set off by the outdoors

The silver coloring of the Dynamic Shield and front and rear garnishes enhances the impression of durability and further emphasizes the SUV look of the vehicle. The black of the front and rear emblems emphasizes toughness, and the retro-font, katakana-logo homage decal evokes playfulness.

(1) Dynamic Shield (silver)

(2) Front grille garnish (silver)

(3) Front bumper emblem (black)

(4) Liftgate garnish (silver)

(5) Liftgate emblem (black)

(6) Homage decal (Delica katakana-logo)

(7) Front under garnish decals

(8) Rear under garnish decals

(9) Side decals

(10) Aluminum wheel decals

(11) Mud flaps (red)

(12) Base carrier

(13) Roof rack attachment (black)

History of the Delica

The Delica, with a history that began with the release of the Delica Truck in 1968, celebrates its 55th anniversary this year. Starting as a commercial vehicle and adding passenger vehicles to its lineup, the Delica has become a representative model for Mitsubishi Motors as a car that carries people and goods safely to their destinations. The addition of the Delica Van and creation of the Delica Coach passenger vehicle in 1969 laid down the roots for the subsequent Delica series of cab-over wagons. The second-generation Delica Star Wagon in 1979, third-generation Delica Star Wagon in 1986 and fourth-generation Delica Space Gear in 1994 incorporated full-scale 4WD systems, establishing the distinctive position of monobox vehicles equipped for road handling on rough roads and solidifying the impression of the Delica as a partner in full enjoyment of outdoor recreation. The fifth-generation Delica D:5 released in 2007 is loved by many customers as a unique all-around minivan characteristic of Mitsubishi Motors. The new Delica Mini is a super height-wagon kei-car that joins Delica D:5 as a model launched under the name of Delica.

1. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

2. MI-PILOT Assist in the U.S. and Canada

3. Excluding models with Black Mica body color

4. Standard feature for the T Premium and G Premium

5. Plasmacluster is a registered trademark of Sharp Corporation.

6. Available as a factory option for the T Premium

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.

