    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:18 2023-06-20 am EDT
486.20 JPY   -0.35%
Mitsubishi Motors : to Reveal the All-New Triton in Thailand on July 26

06/20/2023 | 12:37am EDT
Download PDF[112KB]

Tokyo, June 20, 2023 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will hold the world premiere of the fully redesigned Triton1 one-ton pickup truck in Thailand on July 26.

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model that has been well-received in the ASEAN region, Oceania, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and other markets for its durability, robustness and drivability, as well as comfort and ride quality required for private use.

The all-new Triton - the sixth generation of Mitsubishi Motors' midsize pickup truck - is updated with a beefed-up body and a powerful, horizontally-themed styling. At the front, the combination of daytime running lights resembling the sharp gaze of a hawk and a set of three dimensional headlights below emphasizes the impressive presence and robustness of the new model.

"The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors. "While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand's robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure. Please look forward to seeing it in full this July."

A video that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the all-new Triton and a video message from the designer are now available on Mitsubishi Motors' special website.

Special website for the all-new Triton:

The all-new Triton design teaser:

The all-new Triton announcement teaser:

1. Sold as L200 in some markets.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 04:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
06/14Mitsubishi Motors Premieres the All-New Colt for the European Market
AQ
06/08Mitsubishi Motors : Premieres the All-New Colt for the European Market
PU
06/07Japan's Isuzu to relocate factory from Thailand to Indonesia - Indonesia govt
RE
06/05All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Named IIHS Top Safety Pick
AQ
06/05Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, and NMKV mark production of 50,000th fully electric minivehi..
AQ
06/05Mitsubishi Motors to Unveil an All-New Compact SUV in Indonesia in August - Equipped wi..
AQ
05/31Russian car production grew 33% year-on-year in April
RE
Financials
Sales 2023 2 489 B 17 545 M 17 545 M
Net income 2023 147 B 1 038 M 1 038 M
Net cash 2023 235 B 1 659 M 1 659 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,93x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 726 B 5 119 M 5 119 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 28 796
Free-Float 42,9%
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 487,90 JPY
Average target price 540,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-4.33%5 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.78%221 605
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.94%88 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.82%80 593
BMW AG33.99%77 615
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.99%57 691
