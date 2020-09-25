Log in
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Motors to cut 500-600 jobs to reduce costs: sources

09/25/2020 | 11:56pm EDT
A man walks near Mitsubishi cars as he visits Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

Mitsubishi Motors Corp will seek voluntary retirement from 500 to 600 employees, mostly in management, in Japan from mid-November to cut costs, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The auto company is expected to post a net loss of 360 billion yen in the financial year to March 2021, hurt by a plunge in sales due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitsubishi has already embarked on a plan to cut 20% of fixed costs in two years by shrinking its workforce and production and closing unprofitable dealerships.

The company plans to solicit voluntary retirement from management employees aged 45 years and over in Japan at its headquarters and other sites, such as its Okazaki plant in Aichi prefecture and Mizushima plant in Okayama prefecture, the sources said.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

The coronavirus crisis has worsened conditions at the company, which is already battling falling sales in its largest markets of China and Southeast Asia, which account for a quarter of its sales.

As part of its restructuring plan, Mitsubishi, a junior member of the Nissan-Renault automaking group, has said it would stop making the Pajero SUV crossover model next year and close the plant in Japan that makes the vehicle.

By Maki Shiraki

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AICHI CORPORATION 2.07% 886 End-of-day quote.18.77%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.32% 225 End-of-day quote.-50.87%
RENAULT -2.35% 21.565 Real-time Quote.-48.87%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 554 B 14 716 M 14 716 M
Net income 2021 -293 126 M -2 776 M -2 776 M
Net Debt 2021 20 968 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 335 B 3 170 M 3 172 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 32 171
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 247,29 JPY
Last Close Price 225,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-50.87%3 217
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.85%183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.36%83 255
DAIMLER AG-10.50%55 436
BMW AG-19.25%45 664
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-20.77%41 659
