TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Motors is set to join an alliance between Honda Motor and Nissan Motor, creating an auto group with combined sales of more than 8 million vehicles, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday.

Nissan and Honda said in March they were considering a strategic partnership to collaborate on producing key components for electric vehicles and artificial intelligence in automotive software platforms.

