Systems necessary to ensure the properness of operations

The following is the Company's basic policy on the system to ensure the conformity of the performance of duties of Directors to laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation and the system to ensure the appropriateness of the Company's other operations and the operations of the corporate group consisting of the Company and its subsidiaries. (Last revised on: March 29, 2024)

- Core approach to corporate governance -

The Company carries out corporate activities based on the corporate philosophy of the MPM Group, including "living up to the trust of its customers in the world market," "staying constantly on the leading edge of technology," and "contributing to preserving the global environment and creating a recycling society." With this philosophy, the Company implements corporate group management focusing on the sustainable growth of the MPM Group and society, raises its management transparency, and works to improve its corporate governance.

To take specific steps towards achieving these goals, the Company has established Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited Basic Policies on Corporate Governance.

- Overview of corporate organization -

The Company has adopted the company with an Audit & Supervisory Board as its institutional design. The Company has appointed three independent Outside Directors, who account for more than one-third of the total number of Directors, and has built a system that sufficiently plays the roles required of the Board of Directors. It separates the supervisory function and executive function and has adopted the Executive Officer system to streamline the Board of Directors, accelerate management decision-making, and define the responsibility for the performance of duties.

The Company has created a Nomination and Compensation Committee with an independent Outside Director as the chairperson as an advisory body to the Board of Directors in order to ensure objectivity and transparency of the designation and remuneration of management.

In addition to monthly meetings, the Board of Directors holds extraordinary meetings of the Board of Directors as necessary to determine and supervise matters specified by laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and the performance of important duties.

Audit & Supervisory Board Members including Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members have established the Audit & Supervisory Board and hold meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board on a regular basis and as necessary.

Executive Officers and other executives hold management meetings, in principle, once a week to determine management policies and strategies and basic business strategies in an effort to ensure prompt and optimal decision-making, implement thorough group governance, discuss group strategies and share important information.

In the performance of duties, the Company has adopted a business unit system to strengthen its operational structure by assigning responsibility and delegating authority to each business unit for revenue.

The Company defines the scope of organizational responsibility according to the rules for the division of duties and makes decisions appropriately based on its internal rules.

The Company appoints an executive responsible for sustainability to implement corporate group management focusing on sustainability and establishes a Group-wide Sustainability Promotion Committee headed by the President. The committee coordinates the entire sustainability promotion activities (legal compliance, risk management, human resource management, safety and health, the environment, product safety and product quality, human rights and labor, information disclosure and public relation, social contribution, climate change and more) and establishes basic policies for sustainability promotion and yearly plans. The Board of Directors deliberates on such policies and plans.