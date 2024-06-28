Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, THE ORIGINAL SHALL PREVAIL.

(Securities Code: 3864)

June 27, 2024

To Our Shareholders

Ryuichi Kisaka

President and CEO

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

2-10-14 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of Resolutions of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (hereinafter "MPM") was held as follows and all two matters for resolution were approved as originally proposed by a vast majority of votes of participating shareholders, including votes cast by mail and via the internet.

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The matters listed above were reported.

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The matters listed above were reported.

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight(8) Directors

This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. Six(6) Directors, Mr. Ryuichi Kisaka, Mr. Shigeharu Sanada, Mr. Yuji Takagami, Mr. Kunihiro Nakagawa, Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka, Ms. Atsuko Watanabe were re-elected. And two(2) Directors, Mr. Kazuhiro Nakauchi, Mr. Soichi Nadahara, were newly elected.

Proposal No. 2: Election of One(1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. One(1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Mr. Hiroaki Tonooka was newly elected.

- End -

At the Board of Directors meeting held after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer were appointed, and Executive Officers were elected.

The respective position of the Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers as of June 27, 2024, are as follows:

( Directors )

President ( Representative Director )

Ryuichi Kisaka

Representative Director

Shigeharu Sanada

Director

Yuji Takagami

Director

Kunihiro Nakagawa

Director

Kazuhiro Nakauchi

Outside Director

Yoshihiro Kataoka

Outside Director

Atsuko Watanabe

Outside Director

Soichi Nadahara

( Audit & Supervisory Board Members )

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yasuyuki Kusuda

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Nobuko Otsuka

( Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member )

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Hiroaki Tonooka

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Satoshi Takizawa

( Executive Officers )

* President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryuichi Kisaka

* Senior Executive Vice President

Shigeharu Sanada

* Managing Executive Officer

Yuji Takagami

* Managing Executive Officer

Kunihiro Nakagawa

* Managing Executive Officer

Kazuhiro Nakauchi

Executive Officer

Hiroaki Kobayashi

Executive Officer

Takao Fujiura

Executive Officer

Hironori Oikawa

Executive Officer

Ikuo Fujita

Executive Officer

Wakana Aizawa

( Mission Executives )

Mission Executive

Hiroshi Mohara

Mission Executive

Ryuki Fuchiwaki

Mission Executive

Fujitaka Mizushima

Mission Executive

Hidetaka Tsukada

Mission Executive

Yukio Tokunaga

Mission Executive

Sadao Nakamura

Mission Executive

Koji Yamanaka

Mission Executive

Mitsuhiro Ikeda

Mission Executive

Hiroyuki Inou

  • Executive Officers with an asterisk concurrently serve as a Director.

About dividends from surplus

Under Article 459 of the Companies Act, the Articles of Incorporation stipulate that dividend from surplus, etc. shall be paid by resolution of the Board of Directors. As for the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review, we decided to pay the yearend dividend of 10 yen per share with a payment date of June 10, 2024, and sent the "Receipt of Year-end Dividend for the 159th Business Term" and the "Statement of Dividends" on June 7, along with the Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders. For those who have designated bank account transfer, please confirm the "Statement of Dividends" and "Confirmation of the Recipient of Dividend Payment".

