(Securities Code: 3864)
June 27, 2024
To Our Shareholders
Ryuichi Kisaka
President and CEO
Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.
2-10-14 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Notice of Resolutions of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
We hereby inform you that the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (hereinafter "MPM") was held as follows and all two matters for resolution were approved as originally proposed by a vast majority of votes of participating shareholders, including votes cast by mail and via the internet.
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The matters listed above were reported.
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The matters listed above were reported.
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight(8) Directors
This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. Six(6) Directors, Mr. Ryuichi Kisaka, Mr. Shigeharu Sanada, Mr. Yuji Takagami, Mr. Kunihiro Nakagawa, Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka, Ms. Atsuko Watanabe were re-elected. And two(2) Directors, Mr. Kazuhiro Nakauchi, Mr. Soichi Nadahara, were newly elected.
Proposal No. 2: Election of One(1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. One(1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Mr. Hiroaki Tonooka was newly elected.
At the Board of Directors meeting held after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer were appointed, and Executive Officers were elected.
The respective position of the Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers as of June 27, 2024, are as follows:
( Directors )
President ( Representative Director )
Ryuichi Kisaka
Representative Director
Shigeharu Sanada
Director
Yuji Takagami
Director
Kunihiro Nakagawa
Director
Kazuhiro Nakauchi
Outside Director
Yoshihiro Kataoka
Outside Director
Atsuko Watanabe
Outside Director
Soichi Nadahara
( Audit & Supervisory Board Members )
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yasuyuki Kusuda
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Nobuko Otsuka
( Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member )
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Hiroaki Tonooka
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Satoshi Takizawa
( Executive Officers )
* President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryuichi Kisaka
* Senior Executive Vice President
Shigeharu Sanada
* Managing Executive Officer
Yuji Takagami
* Managing Executive Officer
Kunihiro Nakagawa
* Managing Executive Officer
Kazuhiro Nakauchi
Executive Officer
Hiroaki Kobayashi
Executive Officer
Takao Fujiura
Executive Officer
Hironori Oikawa
Executive Officer
Ikuo Fujita
Executive Officer
Wakana Aizawa
( Mission Executives )
Mission Executive
Hiroshi Mohara
Mission Executive
Ryuki Fuchiwaki
Mission Executive
Fujitaka Mizushima
Mission Executive
Hidetaka Tsukada
Mission Executive
Yukio Tokunaga
Mission Executive
Sadao Nakamura
Mission Executive
Koji Yamanaka
Mission Executive
Mitsuhiro Ikeda
Mission Executive
Hiroyuki Inou
- Executive Officers with an asterisk concurrently serve as a Director.
About dividends from surplus
Under Article 459 of the Companies Act, the Articles of Incorporation stipulate that dividend from surplus, etc. shall be paid by resolution of the Board of Directors. As for the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review, we decided to pay the yearend dividend of 10 yen per share with a payment date of June 10, 2024, and sent the "Receipt of Year-end Dividend for the 159th Business Term" and the "Statement of Dividends" on June 7, along with the Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders. For those who have designated bank account transfer, please confirm the "Statement of Dividends" and "Confirmation of the Recipient of Dividend Payment".
