Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, THE ORIGINAL SHALL PREVAIL.

(Securities Code: 3864)

June 27, 2024

To Our Shareholders

Ryuichi Kisaka

President and CEO

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

2-10-14 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of Resolutions of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (hereinafter "MPM") was held as follows and all two matters for resolution were approved as originally proposed by a vast majority of votes of participating shareholders, including votes cast by mail and via the internet.

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The matters listed above were reported.

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The matters listed above were reported.

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight(8) Directors

This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. Six(6) Directors, Mr. Ryuichi Kisaka, Mr. Shigeharu Sanada, Mr. Yuji Takagami, Mr. Kunihiro Nakagawa, Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka, Ms. Atsuko Watanabe were re-elected. And two(2) Directors, Mr. Kazuhiro Nakauchi, Mr. Soichi Nadahara, were newly elected.

Proposal No. 2: Election of One(1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. One(1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Mr. Hiroaki Tonooka was newly elected.

