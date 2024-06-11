Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original,
(Securities Code: 3864) June 11, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic
provision measures: May 31, 2024)
To Our Shareholders with Voting Rights
2-10-14 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited Ryuichi Kisaka, President & CEO
Notice of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially invited to attend the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (hereinafter "MPM"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below. In the convening of this meeting, we will take measures to electronically provide the information that constitutes the content of the reference documents, etc. for the general meeting of shareholders (Matters for Electronic Provision). We kindly request that you check this information by accessing the following websites of the Company on which the information is posted. The information is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as stated below.
You may exercise your voting rights in advance in writing or via the Internet in lieu of voting in person at the meeting. After reviewing the following reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, please exercise your voting rights following the instructions below no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
1.
Date and Time:
Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10 a.m.
2.
Place:
Ginza Phoenix Plaza, Paper and Pulp Kaikan,
3-9-11, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
(The venue is different from the previous meeting, so please refer to the venue map at the end to avoid any mistakes.)
3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board for the 159th
Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Proposal No. 2: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
- Matters concerning the exercise of voting rights:
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, we will treat the latter as the effective exercise of your voting rights.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet several times, we will treat the last exercise as the effective exercise of your voting rights.
- If voting rights are exercised and the voting form in writing (by mail) returned to the Company provides no indication of approval or disapproval with regard to the proposals, the shareholder shall be deemed to have expressed approval.
- Matters for electronic provision:
Among the matters for electronic provision, the following matters are not stated in the document delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of documents, in accordance with laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
- System to ensure the appropriateness of business reporting
- Overview of the operation status of the system to ensure the appropriateness of business reporting
- Basic policy for controlling the management of the Company regarding business reporting
- Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity in Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity in Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements in Non-consolidated
Financial Statements
Therefore, documents provided with the Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are part of the subjects audited by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditors when preparing audit reports.
●When attending the meeting, please submit the voting rights exercise form at the reception desk to register your attendance.
●Please be advised that in the event the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, or the Consolidated Financial Statements require modifications, MPM will post such modifications on its website (https://www.mpm.co.jp/ir)and the Tokyo Stock Exchange website..
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors
The terms of the offices of all eight (8) Directors will expire as of the close of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, we will propose that eight (8) Directors including three (3) Outside Directors be elected.
Regarding the selection of the candidates, in accordance with the Director Qualification listed in MPM Basic Policies on Corporate Governance, the Board of Directors has decided after seeking and receiving advice from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee chaired by an Independent Outside Director. The candidates are as follows:
No.
Name
Current position in MPM
1
Ryuichi Kisaka
Director (Representative Director), President and CEO
REAPPOINTMENT
Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member
Representative Director
2
Shigeharu Sanada
Senior Executive Vice President
REAPPOINTMENT
Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member
3
Yuji Takagami
Director and Managing Executive Officer
REAPPOINTMENT
4
Kunihiro Nakagawa
Director and Managing Executive Officer
REAPPOINTMENT
5
Kazuhiro Nakauchi
Senior Managing Executive Officer
NEW APPOINTMENT
Outside Director
6
Yoshihiro Kataoka
REAPPOINTMENT
Outside
Independent
Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member
7
Atsuko Watanabe
REAPPOINTMENT
Outside Director
Outside
Independent
8
Soichi Nadahara
NEW APPOINTMENT
Outside
Independent
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 20,000 shares
1
Ryuichi Kisaka
(Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 52,928 shares)
Profile and position in MPM
April 1982
Joined Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (current Oji Holdings
Corporation (hereinafter "Oji"))
October 2012
President, Oji Imaging Media Co., Ltd.
June 2013
Corporate Officer, Oji
June 2015
Director of the Board and Executive Officer, Oji
April 2019
Director of the Board and Executive Officer, Oji
June 2021
Advisor, Oji
February 2022
Advisor, MPM
April 2022
President, Executive Officer, MPM
June 2022
Director (Representative Director), President and Executive Officer, MPM
(to present)
(May 21, 1956)
(In charge of Technology Div.)
Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director
age 68
Attendance of Board of Directors
meetings 100% (16/16)
Mr. Ryuichi Kisaka has a wealth of experience in corporate management in the paper and pulp
industry as an Executive Officer of Oji and President of Oji Paper Co., Ltd. Since assuming the
REAPPOINTMENT
position of President of MPM in 2022, he has been taking a strong leadership role in the structural
CANDIDATE
reform of the MPM Group, and he is expected to demonstrate his excellent management skills to
enhance the corporate value of the MPM Group by maximizing the effects of the capital and
Years as a Director: 2 years
business alliance with the Oji Group. He has thus been nominated as a candidate for Director.
(at the close of this general
meeting of shareholders)
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 1,500 shares
2
Shigeharu Sanada
(Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 47,163 shares)
Profile and position in MPM
April 1990
Joined The Mitsubishi Bank Ltd. (current MUFG Bank Ltd. (hereinafter
"MB"))
May 2016
General Manager, General Affairs Department, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group Inc. (hereinafter "MUFG")
General Manager, General Affairs Department, MB
June 2016
Executive Officer, General Manager, General Affairs Department, MUFG
Executive Officer, General Manager, General Affairs Department, MB
April 2020
Executive Officer, Headquarters counselor, MB
June 2020
Director and Managing Executive Officer, MPM
February 2022
Director and Managing Executive Officer (Representative Director)
April 2022
Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Representative Director) (to
(July 1, 1967)
present)
In charge of Corporate Governance Division, General Manager, Strategy
age 56
Planning Division
Attendance of Board of Directors
Responsible for Internal Audit Department
Director responsible for Sustainability Promotion
meetings 100% (16/16)
Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director
Mr. Shigeharu Sanada has extensive experience in the execution of business at mega banks
REAPPOINTMENT
CANDIDATE
including his experience overseas and has in-depth knowledge of corporate management and a
broad human network. He is expected to demonstrate his management talent to enhance the
Years as a Director: 4 years
corporate value of MPM over the medium and long term by assisting the President, Executive
(at the close of this general
Officer and strongly promoting the medium-term management plan and structural reforms. He
meeting of shareholders)
has thus been nominated as a candidate for Director.
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 4,300 shares
3
Yuji Takagami
(Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 29,906 shares)
Profile and position in MPM
April 1987
Joined MPM
June 2009
General Manager, Marketing Department, Imaging & Development Company
January 2014
General Manager, Printing Sensitive Materials Sales Dept., Imaging Media
Division
June 2018
General Manager, Graphics & Development Sales Dept., Imaging Media
Division
June 2019
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Imaging Media Division and
General Manager, Graphics & Development Sales Dept.
June 2020
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Functional Materials Division
and General Manager, Imaging Media Dept.
February 2022
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Functional Materials Division
(January 23, 1962)
June 2022
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Functional Materials Division
President and CEO, Diamic Co., Ltd.
age 62
April 2023
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Sustainable Fiber Materials
Division
REAPPOINTMENT
Director and President, Mitsubishi Oji Paper Sales Co., Ltd. (to present)
CANDIDATE
June 2023
Director and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Sustainable
Attendance of Board of Directors
Fiber Materials Division (to present)
Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director
meetings 100% (12/12)
Mr. Yuji Takagami has been involved in research and development and sales in the area of
Year as a Director: 1 year
imaging media business and has long contributed to the management of this business, which is
a defining business of MPM, and has also led the operations of Imaging Media Division as the
(at the close of this general
meeting of shareholders)
Deputy General Manager. April 2023 following segmentation change, he became General
Manager, Sustainable Fiber Materials Div. and President, Mitsubishi Oji Paper Sales Co., Ltd.
and has been taking a strong leadership role in the transformation of the sustainable fiber
materials business. His election as Director is proposed as he is expected to continue to
demonstrate his management skills in the enhancement of corporate value.
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 700 shares
4
Kunihiro Nakagawa
(Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 29,906 shares)
Profile and position in MPM
April 1986
Joined MPM
June 2015
Director, Kyoto Imaging & Healthcare Laboratory, Imaging Media Division
January 2020
Deputy General Manager, Research and Development Division and Director,
Tsukuba R&D Laboratory
June 2020
General Manager, Research and Development Division
January 2021
Executive Officer, General Manager, Research and Development Division
responsible for Research and Development Division
April 2023
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Functional Materials Division
and General Manager, Research and Development Division
June 2023
Director and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Functional
Materials Division (to present)
April 2024In charge of Research and Development Division and German operation
(April 28, 1961)
Director, KJ Specialty Paper, Co., Ltd.
age 63
Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director
Mr. Kunihiro
Nakagawa has been long involved in research and development and has
REAPPOINTMENT
CANDIDATE
specialized expertise and experience in product development in the functional materials
business, which is a defining characteristic of MPM. He has set the direction of MPM's
Attendance of Board of Directors
research and development as General Manager, Research and Development Division and has
meetings 100% (12/12)
been promoting collaboration between development and sales since April 2023 when he started
to double as General Manager of Functional Materials Division. He has been nominated as a
Year as a Director: 1 year
candidate for Director in the hope that he will continue to demonstrate his management skills
(at the close of this general
in enhancing corporate value and focus on continued development of the functional materials
meeting of shareholders)
business, a growth area.
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 1,000 shares
5
Kazuhiro Nakauchi
(Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 23,524 shares)
Profile and position in MPM
April 1987
Joined Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (current Oji Holdings
Corporation)
June 2009
Deputy General Manager, Facilities Department, Tomakomai Mills, Oji Paper
Co., Ltd.
June 2010
Group Manager, Technology Department, Technical Administrative Division,
Oji Paper Co., Ltd.
April 2014
General Manager, Facilities Department, Tomakomai Mills, Oji Paper Co.,
Ltd., and General Manager, Tomakomai Operations Division, Oji Engineering
Co., Ltd.
April 2020
Executive Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., Head of Nichinan Mills
April 2021
Executive Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., Head of Kasugai Mills
(February 6, 1965)
April 2022
Managing Executive Officer, MPM, In charge of Energy Business Dept,
Technology & Environmental Dept and Kitakami Division, Assistant officer in
age 59
charge of Sustainable Fiber Materials Division
Director, Chairman, MPM Operation Co., Ltd.
[NEW APPOINTMENT
Director, Chairman, Kitakami HiTec Paper Corporation
April 2023
Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Technology Div.,
CANDIDATE]
Deputy General Manager, Sustainable Fiber Materials Div., MPM
Director, Chairman, MPM Operation Co., Ltd.
October 2023
Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Technology Division,
Head of Hachinohe Mill, Head of Kitakami Mill, Deputy General Manager,
Sustainable Fiber Materials Div.
President & CEO, MPM Operation Co., Ltd.
April 2024
Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Technology Division,
Deputy General Manager, Research and Development Division, MPM
President & CEO, Mitsubishi Paper Engineering Co., Ltd.
Mr. Nakauchi was involved in Engineering Division of Oji Paper Co., Ltd. for a long time as well
as in the management of a number of core mills of Oji Paper Co., Ltd. He has extensive experience
and excellent insight into production in paper and pulp business. He also has held core positions
in technology and production areas at MPM, and is expected to demonstrate his management skills
in strongly promoting the medium-term management plan in cooperation with the Oji Group. He
has thus been nominated as a candidate for Director.
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 0 shares
6
Yoshihiro Kataoka
Profile and position
April 1980
Registered as an attorney-at-law
April 1983
Hosoda and Kataoka Law Office
September 1984 Chief, Yoshihiro Kataoka Law Office
June 1990
Partner Chief, Kataoka & Kobayashi Lpc. (to present)
June 2010
Supervisor, Comforia Residential REIT, Inc.
June 2011
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, The Higo Bank, Ltd.
March 2013
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Silis Holdings Co., Ltd. (current
Silis Co.)
April 2014
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Casa Inc.
June 2019
Outside Director, MPM (to present)
(July 30, 1954)
June 2021
Outside Director, Higo Bank, Ltd. (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)
July 2022
Supervisor, SHIMIZU PRIVATE REIT, Inc. (to present)
age 69
Attendance of Board of Directors
Important positions concurrently held at other companies, etc.
Partner Chief, Kataoka & Kobayashi Lpc
meetings 100% (16/16)
Supervisor, SHIMIZU PRIVATE REIT, Inc.
REAPPOINTMENT
Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles, etc.
CANDIDATE
Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka has legal expertise as a lawyer and many years of experience in corporate
legal affairs, and has sufficient insight to oversee corporate management. Corporate governance is
OUTSIDE DIRECTOR
expected to be strengthened through recommendations to the overall management of MPM. As an
CANDIDATE
Outside Director, he is expected to play a role in determining important matters and supervising
business execution from an independent position. He has thus been nominated as a candidate for
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Outside Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the selection of candidates for the MPM's
CANDIDATE
Board of Directors and decisions on executive compensation and other matters from an
Years as a Director: 5 years
independent standpoint as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
(at the close of this general
meeting of shareholders)
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 0 shares
7
Atsuko Watanabe
Profile and position
April 1996
Registered as an attorney-at-law and joined Nagaishi Law Office
August 2010
Watanabe Atsuko Law Office (current Watanabe General Law Office) (to
present)
June 2021
Outside Director, Hokkan Holdings Limited (to present)
June 2023
Outside Director, MPM (to present)
Important positions concurrently held at other companies, etc.
President, Watanabe General Law Office
Outside Director, Hokkan Holdings Limited
Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles, etc.
Ms. Atsuko Watanabe has legal expertise as a lawyer and many years of experience in corporate
and labor legal affairs, and has sufficient insight to oversee corporate management. Corporate
(February 3, 1964)
governance is expected to be strengthened through recommendations to the overall management
age 60
of MPM. As an Outside Director, she is expected to play a role in determining important matters
Attendance of Board of Directors
and supervising business execution from an independent position. She has thus been nominated as
meetings 100% (12/12)
a candidate for Outside Director. If she is elected, she will be involved in the selection of candidates
for the MPM's Board of Directors and decisions on executive compensation and other matters
REAPPOINTMENT
from an independent standpoint as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
CANDIDATE
OUTSIDE DIRECTOR
CANDIDATE
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
CANDIDATE
Year as a Director: 1 year
(at the close of this general
meeting of shareholders)
No. (Date of birth, etc.)
Name
Number of shares of MPM held: 0 shares
8
Soichi Nadahara
Profile and position
April 1986
Joined Toshiba Corporation
April 2001
Group Manager, Processing Technology Promotion Center, Semiconductor
Equipment Company, Toshiba Corporation
April 2004
General Manager, Technical Administrative Division, Semiconductor
Equipment Company, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd.
October 2004
Vice President, Semiconductor Equipment Company and General Manager,
Technical Administrative Division, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd.
April 2006
Vice President, Semiconductor Equipment Company and Corporate Officer,
Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd.
April 2011
Vice President, Semiconductor Equipment Company and Senior Corporate
Officer, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd.
(December 2, 1957)
April 2013
Senior Corporate Officer, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), General Manager,
Technological Development Center, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd.
age 66
June 2014
Managing Director, CTO, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd.
October 2014
Managing Director, CTO, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
NEW APPOINTMENT
April 2021
Managing Director, Senior Fellow, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
CANDIDATE
June 2021
Senior Fellow, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
April 2023
Advisor, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (to present)
OUTSIDE DIRECTOR
CANDIDATE
Important positions concurrently held at other companies, etc.
Visiting professor, Nagoya University
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
CANDIDATE
Associate professor, Kyoto University of Advanced Science
Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles, etc.
[NEW APPOINTMENT
Mr. Soichi Nadahara is engaged in research and develop at several manufacturing companies,
while at SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., he plays an active role in the management thereof as
CANDIDATE]
Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer and has been promoting the acquisition of
technologies through open innovation in coordination with universities, companies, etc. in and
outside Japan. He has been nominated as a candidate for Outside Director in the hope that he will
play the role of supervising decision-making on important matters and the execution of duties from
an independent standpoint as Outside Director and provide advice necessary for MPM to realize
further progress as a company utilizing technological capabilities.
(Notes) 1. The number of dilutive shares is the number equivalent to the number of vested points as of the end of March 2024 under the performance-linked stock compensation plan utilizing the BIP Trust.
- Each candidate does not have any special interest in the Company.
-
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance (D&O Insurance) Agreement
MPM has entered into a D&O Insurance Agreement with an insurance company, naming the MPM's Directors as the insured. The D&O insurance policy is designed to cover damages that may arise due to the insured assuming responsibility for the performance of their duties or receiving claims related to the pursuit of such responsibility. All candidates are scheduled to be insured under this D&O Insurance policy if they are appointed as Directors and assume their offices as Directors.
- Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka, Ms. Atsuko Watanabe, and Mr. Soichi Nadahara are candidates for Outside Director.
- Limitation of Liability Agreement
Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka and Ms. Atsuko Watanabe have entered into a Limitation of Liability Agreement with MPM which will be effective during their service pursuant to Article 427 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. If Mr. Soichi Nadahara becomes an outside director, he plans to enter into a Limitation of Liability Agreement with MPM which will be effective during his service pursuant to Article 427 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Based on this agreement, liability for compensation for damages under Article 423 Paragraph 1 shall be limited to 10 million yen or the minimum amount stipulated by law, whichever is greater.
(2) Independent Director
MPM plans to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange that these three people have become Independent Directors.
(Reasons for notification as Independent Director)
These three people meet the Independence Criteria for MPM's Independent Directors. In consideration of this and the expertise that they have, MPM will appoint them as an Independent Director with no possibility of conflicts of interest with the general shareholders of MPM.
(3) Term as Outside Director
Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka and Ms. Atsuko Watanabe will have served as Outside Director for five (5) years and one (1) year, respectively, at the close of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
-
Reasons for recommending candidates who have been involved in corporate management only by way of becoming outside officers
Although Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka and Ms. Atsuko Watanabe have been involved in corporate management only by way of becoming outside officers, the Company has determined, as described above in the reasons for electing them as candidates for Outside Directors, that these two persons will adequately execute their duties as Outside Directors.
