Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, THE ORIGINAL SHALL PREVAIL. (Securities Code: 3864) June 11, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 31, 2024) To Our Shareholders with Voting Rights 2-10-14 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited Ryuichi Kisaka, President & CEO Notice of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. You are cordially invited to attend the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (hereinafter "MPM"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below. In the convening of this meeting, we will take measures to electronically provide the information that constitutes the content of the reference documents, etc. for the general meeting of shareholders (Matters for Electronic Provision). We kindly request that you check this information by accessing the following websites of the Company on which the information is posted. The information is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as stated below. The Company's website: TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www.mpm.co.jp/ir/general-meeting.html https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show If you cannot view our website, please access the TSE website above, enter and search for the name of the stock (Mitsubishi Paper Mills) or securities code (3864), and select "Basic Information" or "Public Documents/PR Information" to examine the information. You may exercise your voting rights in advance in writing or via the Internet in lieu of voting in person at the meeting. After reviewing the following reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, please exercise your voting rights following the instructions below no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. 1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. 2. Place: Ginza Phoenix Plaza, Paper and Pulp Kaikan, 3-9-11, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (The venue is different from the previous meeting, so please refer to the venue map at the end to avoid any mistakes.) 3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 1

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 159th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors Proposal No. 2: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Matters concerning the exercise of voting rights: If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, we will treat the latter as the effective exercise of your voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet several times, we will treat the last exercise as the effective exercise of your voting rights. If voting rights are exercised and the voting form in writing (by mail) returned to the Company provides no indication of approval or disapproval with regard to the proposals, the shareholder shall be deemed to have expressed approval. Matters for electronic provision: Among the matters for electronic provision, the following matters are not stated in the document delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of documents, in accordance with laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. System to ensure the appropriateness of business reporting Overview of the operation status of the system to ensure the appropriateness of business reporting Basic policy for controlling the management of the Company regarding business reporting Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity in Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Consolidated Financial Statements Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity in Non-consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements in Non-consolidated Financial Statements Therefore, documents provided with the Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are part of the subjects audited by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditors when preparing audit reports. ●When attending the meeting, please submit the voting rights exercise form at the reception desk to register your attendance. ●Please be advised that in the event the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, or the Consolidated Financial Statements require modifications, MPM will post such modifications on its website (https://www.mpm.co.jp/ir)and the Tokyo Stock Exchange website.. 2

Guidance on Exercising Voting Rights 1. If you attend the General Meeting of Shareholders Please present the voting card at the reception desk upon your arrival. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) 2. If you exercise voting rights in writing (by mail) Please state whether you are for or against the agenda items on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and drop it into a post box. Voting deadline: Please exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 3. Exercising voting rights on the Internet Please follow the instructions below and enter your approval or disapproval for the proposals. Voting deadline: Entries completed by 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 How to read a QR code How to enter your login ID and temporary password You can log into the voting website without Voting website entering the login ID and temporary https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ password written on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. 1. Please scan the QR code on the voting 1. Please access the voting website for PCs. card. 2. Please enter the login ID and temporary password written on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and click submit. * QR Code is the registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED . 3

2. Please follow the instructions on the 3 . Register a new password. screen to register whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal. 4 . Please follow the instructions on the screen to register whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal. * Screen images are for illustrative purposes. For inquiries about operation procedure for exercising voting rights via the Internet using PCs and smartphones, please contact the inquiry desk below.

Stock Transfer Agency Department, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Helpdesk) 0120-173-027 (Toll free, Operating hours: 9:00 -21:00) Institutional investors are permitted to use the platform for the electronic exercise of voting rights for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, we will treat the latter as the effective exercise of your voting rights.

If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet several times, we will treat the last exercise as the effective exercise of your voting rights. 4

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors The terms of the offices of all eight (8) Directors will expire as of the close of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, we will propose that eight (8) Directors including three (3) Outside Directors be elected. Regarding the selection of the candidates, in accordance with the Director Qualification listed in MPM Basic Policies on Corporate Governance, the Board of Directors has decided after seeking and receiving advice from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee chaired by an Independent Outside Director. The candidates are as follows: No. Name Current position in MPM 1 Ryuichi Kisaka Director (Representative Director), President and CEO REAPPOINTMENT Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member Representative Director 2 Shigeharu Sanada Senior Executive Vice President REAPPOINTMENT Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member 3 Yuji Takagami Director and Managing Executive Officer REAPPOINTMENT 4 Kunihiro Nakagawa Director and Managing Executive Officer REAPPOINTMENT 5 Kazuhiro Nakauchi Senior Managing Executive Officer NEW APPOINTMENT Outside Director 6 Yoshihiro Kataoka REAPPOINTMENT Outside Independent Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member 7 Atsuko Watanabe REAPPOINTMENT Outside Director Outside Independent 8 Soichi Nadahara NEW APPOINTMENT Outside Independent 5

No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 20,000 shares 1 Ryuichi Kisaka (Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 52,928 shares) Profile and position in MPM April 1982 Joined Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (current Oji Holdings Corporation (hereinafter "Oji")) October 2012 President, Oji Imaging Media Co., Ltd. June 2013 Corporate Officer, Oji June 2015 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, Oji April 2019 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, Oji June 2021 Advisor, Oji February 2022 Advisor, MPM April 2022 President, Executive Officer, MPM June 2022 Director (Representative Director), President and Executive Officer, MPM (to present) (May 21, 1956) (In charge of Technology Div.) Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director age 68 Attendance of Board of Directors meetings 100% (16/16) Mr. Ryuichi Kisaka has a wealth of experience in corporate management in the paper and pulp industry as an Executive Officer of Oji and President of Oji Paper Co., Ltd. Since assuming the REAPPOINTMENT position of President of MPM in 2022, he has been taking a strong leadership role in the structural CANDIDATE reform of the MPM Group, and he is expected to demonstrate his excellent management skills to enhance the corporate value of the MPM Group by maximizing the effects of the capital and Years as a Director: 2 years business alliance with the Oji Group. He has thus been nominated as a candidate for Director. (at the close of this general meeting of shareholders) No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 1,500 shares 2 Shigeharu Sanada (Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 47,163 shares) Profile and position in MPM April 1990 Joined The Mitsubishi Bank Ltd. (current MUFG Bank Ltd. (hereinafter "MB")) May 2016 General Manager, General Affairs Department, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (hereinafter "MUFG") General Manager, General Affairs Department, MB June 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager, General Affairs Department, MUFG Executive Officer, General Manager, General Affairs Department, MB April 2020 Executive Officer, Headquarters counselor, MB June 2020 Director and Managing Executive Officer, MPM February 2022 Director and Managing Executive Officer (Representative Director) April 2022 Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Representative Director) (to (July 1, 1967) present) In charge of Corporate Governance Division, General Manager, Strategy age 56 Planning Division Attendance of Board of Directors Responsible for Internal Audit Department Director responsible for Sustainability Promotion meetings 100% (16/16) Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director Mr. Shigeharu Sanada has extensive experience in the execution of business at mega banks REAPPOINTMENT CANDIDATE including his experience overseas and has in-depth knowledge of corporate management and a broad human network. He is expected to demonstrate his management talent to enhance the Years as a Director: 4 years corporate value of MPM over the medium and long term by assisting the President, Executive (at the close of this general Officer and strongly promoting the medium-term management plan and structural reforms. He meeting of shareholders) has thus been nominated as a candidate for Director. 6

No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 4,300 shares 3 Yuji Takagami (Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 29,906 shares) Profile and position in MPM April 1987 Joined MPM June 2009 General Manager, Marketing Department, Imaging & Development Company January 2014 General Manager, Printing Sensitive Materials Sales Dept., Imaging Media Division June 2018 General Manager, Graphics & Development Sales Dept., Imaging Media Division June 2019 Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Imaging Media Division and General Manager, Graphics & Development Sales Dept. June 2020 Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Functional Materials Division and General Manager, Imaging Media Dept. February 2022 Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Functional Materials Division (January 23, 1962) June 2022 Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Functional Materials Division President and CEO, Diamic Co., Ltd. age 62 April 2023 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Sustainable Fiber Materials Division REAPPOINTMENT Director and President, Mitsubishi Oji Paper Sales Co., Ltd. (to present) CANDIDATE June 2023 Director and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Sustainable Attendance of Board of Directors Fiber Materials Division (to present) Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director meetings 100% (12/12) Mr. Yuji Takagami has been involved in research and development and sales in the area of Year as a Director: 1 year imaging media business and has long contributed to the management of this business, which is a defining business of MPM, and has also led the operations of Imaging Media Division as the (at the close of this general meeting of shareholders) Deputy General Manager. April 2023 following segmentation change, he became General Manager, Sustainable Fiber Materials Div. and President, Mitsubishi Oji Paper Sales Co., Ltd. and has been taking a strong leadership role in the transformation of the sustainable fiber materials business. His election as Director is proposed as he is expected to continue to demonstrate his management skills in the enhancement of corporate value. No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 700 shares 4 Kunihiro Nakagawa (Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 29,906 shares) Profile and position in MPM April 1986 Joined MPM June 2015 Director, Kyoto Imaging & Healthcare Laboratory, Imaging Media Division January 2020 Deputy General Manager, Research and Development Division and Director, Tsukuba R&D Laboratory June 2020 General Manager, Research and Development Division January 2021 Executive Officer, General Manager, Research and Development Division responsible for Research and Development Division April 2023 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Functional Materials Division and General Manager, Research and Development Division June 2023 Director and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Functional Materials Division (to present) April 2024In charge of Research and Development Division and German operation (April 28, 1961) Director, KJ Specialty Paper, Co., Ltd. age 63 Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Director Mr. Kunihiro Nakagawa has been long involved in research and development and has REAPPOINTMENT CANDIDATE specialized expertise and experience in product development in the functional materials business, which is a defining characteristic of MPM. He has set the direction of MPM's Attendance of Board of Directors research and development as General Manager, Research and Development Division and has meetings 100% (12/12) been promoting collaboration between development and sales since April 2023 when he started to double as General Manager of Functional Materials Division. He has been nominated as a Year as a Director: 1 year candidate for Director in the hope that he will continue to demonstrate his management skills (at the close of this general in enhancing corporate value and focus on continued development of the functional materials meeting of shareholders) business, a growth area. 7

No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 1,000 shares 5 Kazuhiro Nakauchi (Number of dilutive shares other than the above: 23,524 shares) Profile and position in MPM April 1987 Joined Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (current Oji Holdings Corporation) June 2009 Deputy General Manager, Facilities Department, Tomakomai Mills, Oji Paper Co., Ltd. June 2010 Group Manager, Technology Department, Technical Administrative Division, Oji Paper Co., Ltd. April 2014 General Manager, Facilities Department, Tomakomai Mills, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., and General Manager, Tomakomai Operations Division, Oji Engineering Co., Ltd. April 2020 Executive Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., Head of Nichinan Mills April 2021 Executive Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., Head of Kasugai Mills (February 6, 1965) April 2022 Managing Executive Officer, MPM, In charge of Energy Business Dept, Technology & Environmental Dept and Kitakami Division, Assistant officer in age 59 charge of Sustainable Fiber Materials Division Director, Chairman, MPM Operation Co., Ltd. [NEW APPOINTMENT Director, Chairman, Kitakami HiTec Paper Corporation April 2023 Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Technology Div., CANDIDATE] Deputy General Manager, Sustainable Fiber Materials Div., MPM Director, Chairman, MPM Operation Co., Ltd. October 2023 Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Technology Division, Head of Hachinohe Mill, Head of Kitakami Mill, Deputy General Manager, Sustainable Fiber Materials Div. President & CEO, MPM Operation Co., Ltd. April 2024 Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Technology Division, Deputy General Manager, Research and Development Division, MPM President & CEO, Mitsubishi Paper Engineering Co., Ltd. Mr. Nakauchi was involved in Engineering Division of Oji Paper Co., Ltd. for a long time as well as in the management of a number of core mills of Oji Paper Co., Ltd. He has extensive experience and excellent insight into production in paper and pulp business. He also has held core positions in technology and production areas at MPM, and is expected to demonstrate his management skills in strongly promoting the medium-term management plan in cooperation with the Oji Group. He has thus been nominated as a candidate for Director. No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 0 shares 6 Yoshihiro Kataoka Profile and position April 1980 Registered as an attorney-at-law April 1983 Hosoda and Kataoka Law Office September 1984 Chief, Yoshihiro Kataoka Law Office June 1990 Partner Chief, Kataoka & Kobayashi Lpc. (to present) June 2010 Supervisor, Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. June 2011 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, The Higo Bank, Ltd. March 2013 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Silis Holdings Co., Ltd. (current Silis Co.) April 2014 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Casa Inc. June 2019 Outside Director, MPM (to present) (July 30, 1954) June 2021 Outside Director, Higo Bank, Ltd. (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) July 2022 Supervisor, SHIMIZU PRIVATE REIT, Inc. (to present) age 69 Attendance of Board of Directors Important positions concurrently held at other companies, etc. Partner Chief, Kataoka & Kobayashi Lpc meetings 100% (16/16) Supervisor, SHIMIZU PRIVATE REIT, Inc. REAPPOINTMENT Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles, etc. CANDIDATE Mr. Yoshihiro Kataoka has legal expertise as a lawyer and many years of experience in corporate legal affairs, and has sufficient insight to oversee corporate management. Corporate governance is OUTSIDE DIRECTOR expected to be strengthened through recommendations to the overall management of MPM. As an CANDIDATE Outside Director, he is expected to play a role in determining important matters and supervising business execution from an independent position. He has thus been nominated as a candidate for INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR Outside Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the selection of candidates for the MPM's CANDIDATE Board of Directors and decisions on executive compensation and other matters from an Years as a Director: 5 years independent standpoint as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. (at the close of this general meeting of shareholders) 8

No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 0 shares 7 Atsuko Watanabe Profile and position April 1996 Registered as an attorney-at-law and joined Nagaishi Law Office August 2010 Watanabe Atsuko Law Office (current Watanabe General Law Office) (to present) June 2021 Outside Director, Hokkan Holdings Limited (to present) June 2023 Outside Director, MPM (to present) Important positions concurrently held at other companies, etc. President, Watanabe General Law Office Outside Director, Hokkan Holdings Limited Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles, etc. Ms. Atsuko Watanabe has legal expertise as a lawyer and many years of experience in corporate and labor legal affairs, and has sufficient insight to oversee corporate management. Corporate (February 3, 1964) governance is expected to be strengthened through recommendations to the overall management age 60 of MPM. As an Outside Director, she is expected to play a role in determining important matters Attendance of Board of Directors and supervising business execution from an independent position. She has thus been nominated as meetings 100% (12/12) a candidate for Outside Director. If she is elected, she will be involved in the selection of candidates for the MPM's Board of Directors and decisions on executive compensation and other matters REAPPOINTMENT from an independent standpoint as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. CANDIDATE OUTSIDE DIRECTOR CANDIDATE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CANDIDATE Year as a Director: 1 year (at the close of this general meeting of shareholders) No. (Date of birth, etc.) Name Number of shares of MPM held: 0 shares 8 Soichi Nadahara Profile and position April 1986 Joined Toshiba Corporation April 2001 Group Manager, Processing Technology Promotion Center, Semiconductor Equipment Company, Toshiba Corporation April 2004 General Manager, Technical Administrative Division, Semiconductor Equipment Company, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd. October 2004 Vice President, Semiconductor Equipment Company and General Manager, Technical Administrative Division, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd. April 2006 Vice President, Semiconductor Equipment Company and Corporate Officer, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd. April 2011 Vice President, Semiconductor Equipment Company and Senior Corporate Officer, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd. (December 2, 1957) April 2013 Senior Corporate Officer, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), General Manager, Technological Development Center, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd. age 66 June 2014 Managing Director, CTO, Dainippon Screen MFG. Co., Ltd. October 2014 Managing Director, CTO, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. NEW APPOINTMENT April 2021 Managing Director, Senior Fellow, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. CANDIDATE June 2021 Senior Fellow, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. April 2023 Advisor, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (to present) OUTSIDE DIRECTOR CANDIDATE Important positions concurrently held at other companies, etc. Visiting professor, Nagoya University INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CANDIDATE Associate professor, Kyoto University of Advanced Science Reasons for nominating as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles, etc. [NEW APPOINTMENT Mr. Soichi Nadahara is engaged in research and develop at several manufacturing companies, while at SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., he plays an active role in the management thereof as CANDIDATE] Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer and has been promoting the acquisition of technologies through open innovation in coordination with universities, companies, etc. in and outside Japan. He has been nominated as a candidate for Outside Director in the hope that he will play the role of supervising decision-making on important matters and the execution of duties from an independent standpoint as Outside Director and provide advice necessary for MPM to realize further progress as a company utilizing technological capabilities. 9