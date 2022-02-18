Mitsubishi Pencil : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

at end of period

As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2021

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Holding of financial results meeting:

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

General Manager of Financial Resources and Hisashi Jagawa

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 64,000 3.4 8,320 10.6 8,700 4.7 5,900 4.3 105.54 4. Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2021 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021 64,286,292 shares As of December 31, 2020 64,286,292 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of December 31, 2021 8,382,346 shares As of December 31, 2020 8,163,308 shares Average number of shares during the period Year ended December 31, 2021 56,051,850 shares Year ended December 31, 2020 56,157,624 shares

2