  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7976   JP3895600009

MITSUBISHI PENCIL CO., LTD.

(7976)
  Report
Mitsubishi Pencil : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

02/18/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 17, 2022

Company name:

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7976

URL https://www.mpuni.co.jp/

Representative:

Representative Director,President

Shigehiko Suhara

Inquiries:

General Manager of Financial Resources and Hisashi Jagawa

TEL 03-3458-6215

Accounting Department

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

March 30, 2022

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

March 30, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 31, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended December 31, 2021

61,894

12.2

7,520

36.9

8,309

38.8

5,658

49.1

Year ended December 31, 2020

55,180

(11.0)

5,493

(23.7)

5,988

(21.0)

3,794

(14.5)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended December 31, 2021

100.96

-

6.1

7.0

12.2

Year ended December 31, 2020

67.57

-

4.2

5.1

10.0

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2021

123,792

97,673

77.5

1,715.15

As of December 31, 2020

114,882

91,855

78.4

1,604.90

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended December 31, 2021

8,369

(3,936)

(2,754)

44,498

Year ended December 31, 2020

4,735

(4,555)

(3,913)

42,078

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended December 31, 2020

-

15.50

-

15.50

31.00

1,809

45.9

1.9

Year ended December 31, 2021

-

16.00

-

16.00

32.00

1,866

31.7

1.9

Year ending December 31, 2022

-

16.50

-

16.50

33.00

31.3

(Forecast)

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

64,000

3.4

8,320

10.6

8,700

4.7

5,900

4.3

105.54

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

64,286,292

shares

As of December 31, 2020

64,286,292

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

8,382,346

shares

As of December 31, 2020

8,163,308

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended December 31, 2021

56,051,850

shares

Year ended December 31, 2020

56,157,624

shares

2

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

42,779

44,931

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

15,142

16,567

Inventories

16,401

18,831

Other

1,724

2,483

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,347)

(1,400)

Total current assets

74,700

81,413

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

20,884

23,599

Accumulated depreciation

(8,389)

(8,748)

Buildings and structures, net

12,494

14,850

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

22,883

23,493

Accumulated depreciation

(19,142)

(19,754)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

3,740

3,739

Land

3,952

3,782

Construction in progress

2,915

1,515

Other

13,507

13,477

Accumulated depreciation

(12,772)

(12,732)

Other, net

735

744

Total property, plant and equipment

23,837

24,633

Intangible assets

1,153

1,395

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

13,413

14,175

Deferred tax assets

302

337

Retirement benefit asset

435

758

Other

1,038

1,080

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

Total investments and other assets

15,189

16,350

Total non-current assets

40,181

42,379

Total assets

114,882

123,792

3

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

6,342

8,314

Short-term borrowings

1,528

1,516

Income taxes payable

645

1,849

Provision for bonuses

490

564

Reserve for returned goods

35

41

Accounts payable - other

2,067

2,468

Other

2,567

2,877

Total current liabilities

13,677

17,631

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

4,018

3,298

Deferred tax liabilities

604

474

Retirement benefit liability

3,808

3,817

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

115

101

officers)

Other

802

796

Total non-current liabilities

9,349

8,487

Total liabilities

23,026

26,119

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,497

4,497

Capital surplus

3,725

3,976

Retained earnings

83,807

87,708

Treasury shares

(6,764)

(6,953)

Total shareholders' equity

85,266

89,229

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

4,199

4,557

Foreign currency translation adjustment

473

1,793

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

132

303

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,805

6,654

Non-controlling interests

1,783

1,789

Total net assets

91,855

97,673

Total liabilities and net assets

114,882

123,792

4

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

55,180

61,894

Cost of sales

27,870

31,226

Gross profit

27,310

30,667

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,817

23,146

Operating profit

5,493

7,520

Non-operating income

Interest income

19

18

Dividend income

309

324

Rental income from land and buildings

59

63

Insurance claim income

55

37

Subsidy income

255

87

Foreign exchange gains

-

349

Other

86

67

Total non-operating income

786

949

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

46

31

Foreign exchange losses

111

-

Commission for syndicated loans

57

57

Sales discounts

60

62

Other

15

10

Total non-operating expenses

291

160

Ordinary profit

5,988

8,309

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

182

102

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

195

Compensation income

-

83

Total extraordinary income

182

381

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

16

15

Loss on valuation of investment securities

12

48

Factory restructuring loss

277

341

Impairment losses

81

156

loss on cancellation of agency agreement

171

-

Other

-

33

Total extraordinary losses

559

594

Profit before income taxes

5,612

8,095

Income taxes - current

1,529

2,546

Income taxes - deferred

121

(364)

Total income taxes

1,650

2,182

Profit

3,961

5,912

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

166

254

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,794

5,658

5

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
