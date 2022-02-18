Mitsubishi Pencil : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 17, 2022
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended December 31, 2021
61,894
12.2
7,520
36.9
8,309
38.8
5,658
49.1
Year ended December 31, 2020
55,180
(11.0)
5,493
(23.7)
5,988
(21.0)
3,794
(14.5)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended December 31, 2021
100.96
-
6.1
7.0
12.2
Year ended December 31, 2020
67.57
-
4.2
5.1
10.0
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
123,792
97,673
77.5
1,715.15
As of December 31, 2020
114,882
91,855
78.4
1,604.90
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended December 31, 2021
8,369
(3,936)
(2,754)
44,498
Year ended December 31, 2020
4,735
(4,555)
(3,913)
42,078
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended December 31, 2020
-
15.50
-
15.50
31.00
1,809
45.9
1.9
Year ended December 31, 2021
-
16.00
-
16.00
32.00
1,866
31.7
1.9
Year ending December 31, 2022
-
16.50
-
16.50
33.00
31.3
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
64,000
3.4
8,320
10.6
8,700
4.7
5,900
4.3
105.54
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
64,286,292
shares
As of December 31, 2020
64,286,292
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
8,382,346
shares
As of December 31, 2020
8,163,308
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended December 31, 2021
56,051,850
shares
Year ended December 31, 2020
56,157,624
shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
42,779
44,931
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
15,142
16,567
Inventories
16,401
18,831
Other
1,724
2,483
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,347)
(1,400)
Total current assets
74,700
81,413
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
20,884
23,599
Accumulated depreciation
(8,389)
(8,748)
Buildings and structures, net
12,494
14,850
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
22,883
23,493
Accumulated depreciation
(19,142)
(19,754)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
3,740
3,739
Land
3,952
3,782
Construction in progress
2,915
1,515
Other
13,507
13,477
Accumulated depreciation
(12,772)
(12,732)
Other, net
735
744
Total property, plant and equipment
23,837
24,633
Intangible assets
1,153
1,395
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
13,413
14,175
Deferred tax assets
302
337
Retirement benefit asset
435
758
Other
1,038
1,080
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(0)
Total investments and other assets
15,189
16,350
Total non-current assets
40,181
42,379
Total assets
114,882
123,792
3
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
6,342
8,314
Short-term borrowings
1,528
1,516
Income taxes payable
645
1,849
Provision for bonuses
490
564
Reserve for returned goods
35
41
Accounts payable - other
2,067
2,468
Other
2,567
2,877
Total current liabilities
13,677
17,631
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
4,018
3,298
Deferred tax liabilities
604
474
Retirement benefit liability
3,808
3,817
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
115
101
officers)
Other
802
796
Total non-current liabilities
9,349
8,487
Total liabilities
23,026
26,119
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,497
4,497
Capital surplus
3,725
3,976
Retained earnings
83,807
87,708
Treasury shares
(6,764)
(6,953)
Total shareholders' equity
85,266
89,229
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
4,199
4,557
Foreign currency translation adjustment
473
1,793
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
132
303
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,805
6,654
Non-controlling interests
1,783
1,789
Total net assets
91,855
97,673
Total liabilities and net assets
114,882
123,792
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
55,180
61,894
Cost of sales
27,870
31,226
Gross profit
27,310
30,667
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21,817
23,146
Operating profit
5,493
7,520
Non-operating income
Interest income
19
18
Dividend income
309
324
Rental income from land and buildings
59
63
Insurance claim income
55
37
Subsidy income
255
87
Foreign exchange gains
-
349
Other
86
67
Total non-operating income
786
949
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
46
31
Foreign exchange losses
111
-
Commission for syndicated loans
57
57
Sales discounts
60
62
Other
15
10
Total non-operating expenses
291
160
Ordinary profit
5,988
8,309
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
182
102
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
195
Compensation income
-
83
Total extraordinary income
182
381
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
16
15
Loss on valuation of investment securities
12
48
Factory restructuring loss
277
341
Impairment losses
81
156
loss on cancellation of agency agreement
171
-
Other
-
33
Total extraordinary losses
559
594
Profit before income taxes
5,612
8,095
Income taxes - current
1,529
2,546
Income taxes - deferred
121
(364)
Total income taxes
1,650
2,182
Profit
3,961
5,912
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
166
254
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,794
5,658
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
