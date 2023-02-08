Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Notice of revisions of full-year forecasts of consolidated financial results

News Release Friday, February 3, 2023 Company name: Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co., Ltd. Representative: Jun Yamaguchi, Representative Director and President & CEO (Securities code: 5632, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Address inquiries to: Koichi Yaginuma, Executive Officer/General Manager, Accounting Department (Tel. +81-3-3536-3135)

Notice of revisions of full-year forecasts of consolidated financial results

Based on the most recent trends in financial results and other factors, we have revised our full-year forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2023 as reported below.

Details

1. Revisions of full-year forecasts of consolidated financial results

Revisions of full-year forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Net income Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Net income per income income owners of share parent company Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen Previously announced forecast (A) 180,000 5,500 4,500 2,700 175.83 Revised forecast (B) 175,000 6,500 4,500 2,700 175.83 Change (B-A) (5,000) 1,000 0 0 Change (%) (2.8) 18.2 0.0 0.0 (Reference) Actual results in previous period 146,292 6,270 5,780 4,068 264.78 (Fiscal year ended March 2022)

2. Reasons for these revisions

The yen, which had been rapidly depreciating, has recently gained strength on international currency markets. Thus, due to foreign exchange conversion effects, we expect net sales to be lower than previously forecast.

With regard to income, due to exchange rate fluctuations, we expect the cost of imported raw materials for the Special Steel Bars business to rise less than previously forecast. Foreign exchange conversion effects on losses at the North American subsidiary operating in the Springs business are also projected to be less pronounced than previously expected.

Additionally, steady progress on measures to resolve production disruptions at the Springs business' North American subsidiary and on measures to adjust selling prices to reflect rising raw material and other costs are expected to lead to higher operating income than previously forecast.

(Exchange rates)

Projected second-half exchange rate at time of previous forecasts: USD1 = JPY145.00

Actual rate in 3Q: USD1 = JPY141.38 (average TTM rate during October-December 2022)

Projected 4Q rate: USD1 = JPY130.00

Despite the projected increase in operating income, projections for ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent company remain unchanged from previous forecasts. This is due to anticipated revaluation losses on assets denominated in foreign currency resulting from the trend away from yen devaluation.