Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)

(All figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
170,537
16.6
5,547
(11.5)
3,743
(35.2)
2,190
(46.2)
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
146,292
49.6
6,270
―
5,780
―
4,068
―
March 31, 2022
Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 1,957 million yen ((52.4)%); Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 4,117 million yen (--%)
Net income per
Diluted net income
Return on
Ordinary income
Operating income to
share
per share
equity
to total assets
net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
142.62
―
5.1
2.5
3.3
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
264.78
―
10.0
4.2
4.3
March 31, 2022
Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 23 million yen; Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 0 million yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets per
equity ratio
share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
156,409
49,406
27.6
2,813.13
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
142,962
48,647
29.8
2,774.13
Reference: Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 43,198 million yen; Fiscal year ended March 31,
2022: 42,600 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
(2,777)
(1,439)
14,789
30,599
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
(1,924)
1,967
(3,523)
19,951
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total annual
Payout ratio
Dividends to net
End Q1
End Q2
End Q3
Year-end
Total
dividends
(consolidated)
assets (consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
―
10.00
―
40.00
50.00
771
18.9
1.9
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
―
10.00
―
40.00
50.00
771
35.1
1.8
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
―
25.00
―
35.00
60.00
30.7
(forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes in the case of full-year figures and changes from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year in the case of quarterly figures)
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
1st half
80,000
(2.8)
3,500
105.8
2,200
28.4
1,200
(11.5)
78.15
Full year
165,000
(3.2)
8,000
44.2
5,500
46.9
3,000
37.0
195.36
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Newly added:
- companies (name: -)
Removed:
- companies (name: -)
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to the revisions of accounting standards, etc.: None Any changes in accounting policies other than those under above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Average number of shares during the period
Fiscal year ended
15,709,968 shares
Fiscal year ended
15,709,968 shares
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
354,074 shares
Fiscal year ended
353,774 shares
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
15,356,037 shares
Fiscal year ended
15,367,053 shares
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Reference: Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
90,036
16.6
7,352
(4.8)
3,199
(36.6)
1,738
(63.8)
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
77,222
56.1
7,722
―
5,045
―
4,796
―
March 31, 2022
Net income per share
Diluted net income per
share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
113.19
―
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
312.15
―
March 31, 2022
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
97,397
33,354
34.2
2,172.10
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
80,340
32,763
40.8
2,133.56
March 31, 2022
Reference: Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 33,354 million yen; Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 32,763 million yen
Summaries of financial results are not subject to audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes.
The forecasts of financial results were prepared based on information available at this time. Actual results may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.
For detailed information on financial forecasts, refer to 1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.: (4) Future Outlook on page 6 of the Attached Materials.
Table of Contents for Attached Materials
1.
Overview of Operating Results, etc
4
(1)
Overview of This Year's Operating Results
4
(2)
Overview of This Year's Financial Position
5
(3)
Overview of This Year's Cash Flows
5
(4)
Future Outlook
6
2.
Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards
6
3.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
7
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
7
(2)
Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
9
(3)
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
11
(4)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
13
(5)
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements
15
(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption)
15
(Segment Information, etc.)
15
(Revenue recognition)
17
(Per Share Information)
18
(Material Subsequent Events)
18
4.
Appendix (Consolidated)
19
1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.
Overview of This Year's Operating Results
[Operating Results]
(Unit: millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net income attributable
Net income per
income
income
to owners of parent
share
Fiscal year ended
170,537
5,547
3,743
2,190
142.62 yen
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
146,292
6,270
5,780
4,068
264.78 yen
March 31, 2022
Change
24,245
(723)
(2,036)
(1,878)
Within the Group's operating environment in the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 2022 through March 2023), production volumes in the automotive industry recovered, even as the industry continued to be affected by the Shanghai COVID-19 lockdowns and lingering shortages of semiconductors and other components. Demand remained strong in the construction machinery industry. With regard to procurement, previously soaring prices for iron ore and coking coal cooled. Despite signs in the fourth quarter suggesting corrections from last year's trends of rapid yen depreciation, the yen has yet to return to the levels of the previous year. Prices of imported raw materials remain high year on year. Energy prices remained high.
Under these circumstances, thanks to efforts to reflect the rising cost of raw materials in selling prices, the Group posted consolidated net sales of 170,537 million yen in the fiscal year under review. This marks an increase of 24,245 million yen (16.6%) year on year. Operating income was 5,547 million yen, down 723 million yen (11.5%) from the previous fiscal year.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent company was 1,878 million yen, down 2,190 million yen (46.2%) year on year. Results by business segment are reviewed below.
Segment results
(Unit: millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Year-on-year changes
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating
Net sales
Operating income
income
income
Special Steel Bars
100,145
6,350
86,503
6,615
13,642
15.8%
(264)
(4.0%)
Business
Springs Business
59,858
(2,166)
48,555
(1,827)
11,303
23.3%
(338)
―
Formed &
Fabricated Products
10,210
522
10,357
857
(147)
(1.4%)
(334)
(39.1%)
Business
Machinery Business
10,303
725
9,584
560
718
7.5%
164
29.4%
Other businesses
3,563
107
3,802
102
(239)
(6.3%)
5
5.5%
Subtotal
184,081
5,539
158,803
6,307
Adjustments
(13,544)
8
(12,511)
(36)
Total
170,537
5,547
146,292
6,270
24,245
16.6%
(723)
(11.5%)
The Special Steel Bars Business posted net sales of 100,145 million yen, up 13,642 million yen (15.8%) year on year. While sales volumes in Japan fell due to a decline in demand other than for construction machinery, demand from our overseas operations in Indonesia remained strong. Sales prices were further adjusted to reflect the sharp increase in raw material and energy prices in Japan and overseas as well as the continuing depreciation of the yen. Operating income was 6,350 million yen, down 264 million yen (4.0%) from the previous fiscal year. While quality improvements and cost reductions due to facility modifications and the accompanying increase in sales boosted profits in the Indonesian overseas business, profits in the domestic business fell due to lower sales volumes.
The Springs Business posted net sales of 59,858million yen, up 11,303 million yen (23.3%) year on year. In springs for automotive use, despite the impact of the Shanghai COVID-19 lockdowns and the tight supply of semiconductors and other components, production is gradually recovering. Demand for springs for construction machinery also showed steady growth. Negotiations to reflect soaring raw material and energy prices in selling prices achieved significant progress in Japan and North America, to which yen depreciation also contributed. Losses in operating income grew by 338 million yen from the
previous year, resulting in an operating loss of 2,166 million yen (vs. operating loss of 1,827 million yen in the previous year). This was primarily attributable to rising procurement costs due to the weaker yen. Losses at the North American subsidiary continued to increase through the third quarter due to production disruptions; these disruptions are now being addressed through progress with various measures, including measures to ensure stable inventory levels. Progress in negotiations, including price increases for unprofitable products and the termination of transactions, led to significant improvements in the fourth quarter results.
Formed & Fabricated Products Business posted net sales of 10,210 million yen, down 147 million yen (1.4%) year on year. Despite improved selling prices of special alloy powder products and receiving orders for new products, sales volumes fell due to the discontinuation of production of Esco cast steel products and customer inventory adjustments on automotive parts for internal combustion engines. Operating income was 522 million yen, down 334 million yen (39.1%) from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to lower sales volumes and the failure of price increases to keep pace with various rising costs, including the rising cost of raw materials.
The Machinery Business posted net sales of 10,303 million yen, up 718 million yen (7.5%) year on year. Sales of machinery for offshore wind power and other products helped offset declines associated with major orders for forging machinery recorded in the same period of last year. Operating income was 725 million yen, up 164 million yen (29.4%) from the previous fiscal year. This was due to improved productivity and increased sales of machinery for offshore wind power and other products.
Other businesses, including the distribution and service businesses, posted net sales of 3,563 million yen, down 239 million yen (6.3%) from the previous year, and operating income of 107 million yen, up 5 million yen (5.5%) from the previous fiscal year.
(2) Overview of This Year's Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review were 156,409 million yen, up 13,447 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to increased cash equivalents from borrowings. Total liabilities at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review were 107,003 million yen, up 12,687 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to an increase in long-term loans payable. Net assets at the end of the current fiscal year were 49,406 million yen, up 759 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to higher retained earnings.
(3) Overview of This Year's Cash Flows
During the consolidated fiscal year under review, net cash used in operating activities was 2,777 million yen; net cash used in investing activities was 1,439 million yen; and net cash provided by financing activities was 14,789 million yen.
Cash and cash equivalents increased by 10,648 million yen during the consolidated fiscal year under review to 30,599 million yen at year's end.
[Cash flows from operating activities]
Cash flows from net income before taxes and other adjustments of 4,726 million yen and depreciation and amortization of 4,071 million yen were offset by cash outflow from income taxes paid of 4,583 million yens, an increase in other accounts receivable of 3,561 million yen, and increases of 3,284 million yen in inventory, resulting in overall net cash used in operating activities of 2,777 million yen.
[Cash flows from investing activities]
Net cash provided by investment activities totaled 1,439 million yen, reflecting sales of investment securities of 1,165 million yen and expenditures for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment of 2,553 million yen, among others.
[Cash flows from financing activities]
Net cash used in financing activities totaled 14,789 million yen, reflecting, among other factors, cash inflow from loans payable of 28,030 million yen, cash outflow from repayment of long-term loans payable of 8,975 million yen, and the repayment of lease obligations of 562 million yen.
Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 11:14:05 UTC.