Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)

MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD. (5632): Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

previous year, resulting in an operating loss of 2,166 million yen (vs. operating loss of 1,827 million yen in the previous year). This was primarily attributable to rising procurement costs due to the weaker yen. Losses at the North American subsidiary continued to increase through the third quarter due to production disruptions; these disruptions are now being addressed through progress with various measures, including measures to ensure stable inventory levels. Progress in negotiations, including price increases for unprofitable products and the termination of transactions, led to significant improvements in the fourth quarter results.

Formed & Fabricated Products Business posted net sales of 10,210 million yen, down 147 million yen (1.4%) year on year. Despite improved selling prices of special alloy powder products and receiving orders for new products, sales volumes fell due to the discontinuation of production of Esco cast steel products and customer inventory adjustments on automotive parts for internal combustion engines. Operating income was 522 million yen, down 334 million yen (39.1%) from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to lower sales volumes and the failure of price increases to keep pace with various rising costs, including the rising cost of raw materials.

The Machinery Business posted net sales of 10,303 million yen, up 718 million yen (7.5%) year on year. Sales of machinery for offshore wind power and other products helped offset declines associated with major orders for forging machinery recorded in the same period of last year. Operating income was 725 million yen, up 164 million yen (29.4%) from the previous fiscal year. This was due to improved productivity and increased sales of machinery for offshore wind power and other products.

Other businesses, including the distribution and service businesses, posted net sales of 3,563 million yen, down 239 million yen (6.3%) from the previous year, and operating income of 107 million yen, up 5 million yen (5.5%) from the previous fiscal year.

(2) Overview of This Year's Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review were 156,409 million yen, up 13,447 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to increased cash equivalents from borrowings. Total liabilities at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review were 107,003 million yen, up 12,687 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to an increase in long-term loans payable. Net assets at the end of the current fiscal year were 49,406 million yen, up 759 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to higher retained earnings.

(3) Overview of This Year's Cash Flows

During the consolidated fiscal year under review, net cash used in operating activities was 2,777 million yen; net cash used in investing activities was 1,439 million yen; and net cash provided by financing activities was 14,789 million yen.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by 10,648 million yen during the consolidated fiscal year under review to 30,599 million yen at year's end.

[Cash flows from operating activities]

Cash flows from net income before taxes and other adjustments of 4,726 million yen and depreciation and amortization of 4,071 million yen were offset by cash outflow from income taxes paid of 4,583 million yens, an increase in other accounts receivable of 3,561 million yen, and increases of 3,284 million yen in inventory, resulting in overall net cash used in operating activities of 2,777 million yen.

[Cash flows from investing activities]

Net cash provided by investment activities totaled 1,439 million yen, reflecting sales of investment securities of 1,165 million yen and expenditures for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment of 2,553 million yen, among others.

[Cash flows from financing activities]

Net cash used in financing activities totaled 14,789 million yen, reflecting, among other factors, cash inflow from loans payable of 28,030 million yen, cash outflow from repayment of long-term loans payable of 8,975 million yen, and the repayment of lease obligations of 562 million yen.