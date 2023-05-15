Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5632   JP3900800008

MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD.

(5632)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
1191.00 JPY   +2.50%
07:15aMitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)
PU
06:55aMitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Consolidated) (Consolidated)
PU
03/30MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)

05/15/2023 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

May 15, 2023

Name of listed company:

Shares listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange

MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD.

Code No.:

5632

URL: https://www.mitsubishisteel.co.jp/

Representative:

Jun Yamaguchi , Representative Director and President/Executive Officer

Contact:

Koichi Yaginuma, Executive Officer/Manager, Accounting Department

Tel.: +81-3-3536-3135

Scheduled date of regular general meeting of shareholders:

June 28, 2023

Scheduled start date of dividend payments:

June 29, 2023

Scheduled date for filing securities report:

June 28, 2023

Supplementary briefing materials on results available:

Yes

Briefing on results held:

Yes (For securities analysts and institutional investors)

(All figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

170,537

16.6

5,547

(11.5)

3,743

(35.2)

2,190

(46.2)

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

146,292

49.6

6,270

5,780

4,068

March 31, 2022

Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 1,957 million yen ((52.4)%); Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 4,117 million yen (--%)

Net income per

Diluted net income

Return on

Ordinary income

Operating income to

share

per share

equity

to total assets

net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

142.62

5.1

2.5

3.3

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

264.78

10.0

4.2

4.3

March 31, 2022

Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 23 million yen; Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 0 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets per

equity ratio

share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

156,409

49,406

27.6

2,813.13

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

142,962

48,647

29.8

2,774.13

Reference: Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 43,198 million yen; Fiscal year ended March 31,

2022: 42,600 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

(2,777)

(1,439)

14,789

30,599

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

(1,924)

1,967

(3,523)

19,951

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total annual

Payout ratio

Dividends to net

End Q1

End Q2

End Q3

Year-end

Total

dividends

(consolidated)

assets (consolidated)

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

10.00

40.00

50.00

771

18.9

1.9

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

10.00

40.00

50.00

771

35.1

1.8

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

25.00

35.00

60.00

30.7

(forecast)

- 1 -

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes in the case of full-year figures and changes from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year in the case of quarterly figures)

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

1st half

80,000

(2.8)

3,500

105.8

2,200

28.4

1,200

(11.5)

78.15

Full year

165,000

(3.2)

8,000

44.2

5,500

46.9

3,000

37.0

195.36

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None

Newly added:

- companies (name: -)

Removed:

- companies (name: -)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

  • Changes in accounting policies due to the revisions of accounting standards, etc.: None Any changes in accounting policies other than those under above: None
  • Changes in accounting estimates: None
  • Retrospective restatements: None

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common shares)

  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  • Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Average number of shares during the period

Fiscal year ended

15,709,968 shares

Fiscal year ended

15,709,968 shares

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

354,074 shares

Fiscal year ended

353,774 shares

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

15,356,037 shares

Fiscal year ended

15,367,053 shares

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Reference: Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

90,036

16.6

7,352

(4.8)

3,199

(36.6)

1,738

(63.8)

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

77,222

56.1

7,722

5,045

4,796

March 31, 2022

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

113.19

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

312.15

March 31, 2022

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

97,397

33,354

34.2

2,172.10

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

80,340

32,763

40.8

2,133.56

March 31, 2022

Reference: Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 33,354 million yen; Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 32,763 million yen

  • Summaries of financial results are not subject to audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes.
    The forecasts of financial results were prepared based on information available at this time. Actual results may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.
    For detailed information on financial forecasts, refer to 1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.: (4) Future Outlook on page 6 of the Attached Materials.

- 2 -

MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD. (5632): Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

  • Table of Contents for Attached Materials

1.

Overview of Operating Results, etc

4

(1)

Overview of This Year's Operating Results

4

(2)

Overview of This Year's Financial Position

5

(3)

Overview of This Year's Cash Flows

5

(4)

Future Outlook

6

2.

Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards

6

3.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

7

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

9

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

11

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

13

(5)

Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements

15

(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption)

15

(Segment Information, etc.)

15

(Revenue recognition)

17

(Per Share Information)

18

(Material Subsequent Events)

18

4.

Appendix (Consolidated)

19

- 3 -

MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD. (5632): Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.

  1. Overview of This Year's Operating Results

[Operating Results]

(Unit: millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net income attributable

Net income per

income

income

to owners of parent

share

Fiscal year ended

170,537

5,547

3,743

2,190

142.62 yen

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

146,292

6,270

5,780

4,068

264.78 yen

March 31, 2022

Change

24,245

(723)

(2,036)

(1,878)

Within the Group's operating environment in the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 2022 through March 2023), production volumes in the automotive industry recovered, even as the industry continued to be affected by the Shanghai COVID-19 lockdowns and lingering shortages of semiconductors and other components. Demand remained strong in the construction machinery industry. With regard to procurement, previously soaring prices for iron ore and coking coal cooled. Despite signs in the fourth quarter suggesting corrections from last year's trends of rapid yen depreciation, the yen has yet to return to the levels of the previous year. Prices of imported raw materials remain high year on year. Energy prices remained high.

Under these circumstances, thanks to efforts to reflect the rising cost of raw materials in selling prices, the Group posted consolidated net sales of 170,537 million yen in the fiscal year under review. This marks an increase of 24,245 million yen (16.6%) year on year. Operating income was 5,547 million yen, down 723 million yen (11.5%) from the previous fiscal year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company was 1,878 million yen, down 2,190 million yen (46.2%) year on year. Results by business segment are reviewed below.

Segment results

(Unit: millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Year-on-year changes

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating income

income

income

Special Steel Bars

100,145

6,350

86,503

6,615

13,642

15.8%

(264)

(4.0%)

Business

Springs Business

59,858

(2,166)

48,555

(1,827)

11,303

23.3%

(338)

Formed &

Fabricated Products

10,210

522

10,357

857

(147)

(1.4%)

(334)

(39.1%)

Business

Machinery Business

10,303

725

9,584

560

718

7.5%

164

29.4%

Other businesses

3,563

107

3,802

102

(239)

(6.3%)

5

5.5%

Subtotal

184,081

5,539

158,803

6,307

Adjustments

(13,544)

8

(12,511)

(36)

Total

170,537

5,547

146,292

6,270

24,245

16.6%

(723)

(11.5%)

The Special Steel Bars Business posted net sales of 100,145 million yen, up 13,642 million yen (15.8%) year on year. While sales volumes in Japan fell due to a decline in demand other than for construction machinery, demand from our overseas operations in Indonesia remained strong. Sales prices were further adjusted to reflect the sharp increase in raw material and energy prices in Japan and overseas as well as the continuing depreciation of the yen. Operating income was 6,350 million yen, down 264 million yen (4.0%) from the previous fiscal year. While quality improvements and cost reductions due to facility modifications and the accompanying increase in sales boosted profits in the Indonesian overseas business, profits in the domestic business fell due to lower sales volumes.

The Springs Business posted net sales of 59,858million yen, up 11,303 million yen (23.3%) year on year. In springs for automotive use, despite the impact of the Shanghai COVID-19 lockdowns and the tight supply of semiconductors and other components, production is gradually recovering. Demand for springs for construction machinery also showed steady growth. Negotiations to reflect soaring raw material and energy prices in selling prices achieved significant progress in Japan and North America, to which yen depreciation also contributed. Losses in operating income grew by 338 million yen from the

- 4 -

MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD. (5632): Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

previous year, resulting in an operating loss of 2,166 million yen (vs. operating loss of 1,827 million yen in the previous year). This was primarily attributable to rising procurement costs due to the weaker yen. Losses at the North American subsidiary continued to increase through the third quarter due to production disruptions; these disruptions are now being addressed through progress with various measures, including measures to ensure stable inventory levels. Progress in negotiations, including price increases for unprofitable products and the termination of transactions, led to significant improvements in the fourth quarter results.

Formed & Fabricated Products Business posted net sales of 10,210 million yen, down 147 million yen (1.4%) year on year. Despite improved selling prices of special alloy powder products and receiving orders for new products, sales volumes fell due to the discontinuation of production of Esco cast steel products and customer inventory adjustments on automotive parts for internal combustion engines. Operating income was 522 million yen, down 334 million yen (39.1%) from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to lower sales volumes and the failure of price increases to keep pace with various rising costs, including the rising cost of raw materials.

The Machinery Business posted net sales of 10,303 million yen, up 718 million yen (7.5%) year on year. Sales of machinery for offshore wind power and other products helped offset declines associated with major orders for forging machinery recorded in the same period of last year. Operating income was 725 million yen, up 164 million yen (29.4%) from the previous fiscal year. This was due to improved productivity and increased sales of machinery for offshore wind power and other products.

Other businesses, including the distribution and service businesses, posted net sales of 3,563 million yen, down 239 million yen (6.3%) from the previous year, and operating income of 107 million yen, up 5 million yen (5.5%) from the previous fiscal year.

(2) Overview of This Year's Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review were 156,409 million yen, up 13,447 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to increased cash equivalents from borrowings. Total liabilities at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review were 107,003 million yen, up 12,687 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to an increase in long-term loans payable. Net assets at the end of the current fiscal year were 49,406 million yen, up 759 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due to higher retained earnings.

(3) Overview of This Year's Cash Flows

During the consolidated fiscal year under review, net cash used in operating activities was 2,777 million yen; net cash used in investing activities was 1,439 million yen; and net cash provided by financing activities was 14,789 million yen.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by 10,648 million yen during the consolidated fiscal year under review to 30,599 million yen at year's end.

[Cash flows from operating activities]

Cash flows from net income before taxes and other adjustments of 4,726 million yen and depreciation and amortization of 4,071 million yen were offset by cash outflow from income taxes paid of 4,583 million yens, an increase in other accounts receivable of 3,561 million yen, and increases of 3,284 million yen in inventory, resulting in overall net cash used in operating activities of 2,777 million yen.

[Cash flows from investing activities]

Net cash provided by investment activities totaled 1,439 million yen, reflecting sales of investment securities of 1,165 million yen and expenditures for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment of 2,553 million yen, among others.

[Cash flows from financing activities]

Net cash used in financing activities totaled 14,789 million yen, reflecting, among other factors, cash inflow from loans payable of 28,030 million yen, cash outflow from repayment of long-term loans payable of 8,975 million yen, and the repayment of lease obligations of 562 million yen.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD.
07:15aMitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,..
PU
06:55aMitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,..
PU
03/30MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for fi..
FA
02/08Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Notice of revisions of full-year forecasts of consolidated financia..
PU
02/03Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal..
PU
2022Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Half of the Fiscal Ye..
PU
2022Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Notice of differences between forecasts and actual results for the ..
PU
2022MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for in..
FA
2022Summary Of Financial Statements For : 362kb)
PU
2022Mitsubishi Steel Mfg : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 146 B 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net income 2022 4 068 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2022 29 587 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,29x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 17 844 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 041
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Motoyuki Sato Chairman
Akira Hishikawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Sekine Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Nagata Managing Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG. CO., LTD.17.02%132
JSW STEEL LIMITED-8.46%20 524
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.16.46%20 485
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-2.68%14 496
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD-6.12%11 686
TERNIUM S.A.22.19%7 330
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer