Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of speciality steel products, springs, fabricated materials and equipment. The Company operates through four segments. The Specialty Steel Products segment manufactures and sells speciality steel products such as carbon steel, low alloy steel, spring steel, and bearing steel. The Spring segment manufactures and sells coil springs, stabilizers, leaf springs, and coiled wave springs. The Fabricated Materials segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of special alloy powders, fine powders, precision castings, and cast steel products. The Equipment and Device segment manufactures and sells forging machines, industrial machinery, steel structures, and environmental recycling equipment. The Company is also engaged in marine transportation, truck transportation, and warehousing businesses.