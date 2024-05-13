In FY2023 4Q, the Company recorded an extraordinary loss of 1.3 billion yen for impairment losses related to fixed assets at overseas subsidiaries

O u t l i n e o f i m p a i r m e n t

Target location Target impairment Amount MSSC Ahle GmbH (German spring subsidiary) Fixed assets JPY 1.1 billion MSM Ningbo Spring Co., Ltd. (Chinese spring subsidiary) Fixed assets JPY 0.2 billion

B a c k g r o u n d o f

i m p a i r m e n t

（MSSC Ahle GmbH）

The business environment for this company remains challenging due to rising costs, including energy prices, and the sluggish European economy.

Despite efforts to improve selling prices, the company continues to struggle to receive orders and remains in the red, resulting in the recording of impairment losses.

（MSM Ningbo Spring Co., Ltd.)

Although the Chinese automobile market is recovering overall, the Japanese automobile manufacturers in the region, our main customers, are still struggling. They are facing weak sales, market withdrawal, and other challenging conditions, as the local automobile manufacturers are gaining a larger market share.

As a result, the Company has also experienced a slowdown in orders, which has led to the recording of impairment losses on production facilities for stabilizer products as these products have been significantly impacted and the future prospects for receiving orders remain uncertain.

6