Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024
May 13, 2024
I. FY2023 Full-year Results
II. Full-year Forecasts for FY2024
Full-Year performance summary
I. FY2023 Full-year Results
- Net sales remained largely unchanged YoY due to slower demand in the Special Steel Bars business and other factors, despite progress in reflecting higher raw material costs in selling prices.
- Operating income was down YoY due to lower earnings in the Special Steel Bars business, despite significant improvements in the Springs business.
- Net income was down YoY, resulting in a net loss. Contributing factors included lower operating income along with higher non-operating expenses and impairment losses on overseas subsidiaries.
- The year-end exchange rate was $1 = JPY151 vs. an initial forecast of $1 = JPY145.
(JPY100M)
FY2022
FY2023
Previous
Difference between
results
Results
YoY change
previous forecast
forecast*
and results
Net sales
1,705
1,650
1,699
49
△6
Operating
55
45
48
3
△7
income
Ordinary
37
15
19
4
△18
income
Net income
attributable to
22
1
△10
△11
△32
owners of parent
company
2
* Announced February 7, 2024
Factors contributing to changes in net sales and operating income (YoY comparison)
I. FY2023 Full-year Results
Net sales
(JPY100M)
+7
Sales under
sales
Selling prices
Foreign
Consolidation
1,699
volumes
contract*1
exchange
adjustments, etc.
gains
FY2022 results
FY202324/3results期実績
Operating income
* Sales under contract to Nippon Steel Corporation
(JPY100M)
Selling prices
Energy
Sales
prices
Production
volumes
costs
Inventory
Raw material
valuation, etc.
prices
△4
48
FY2022
FY2023
results
results
3
Results by segment
I. FY2023 Full-year Results
- Net sales grew in the Springs business but fell in the Special Steel Bars business.
- While operating income in the Springs business returned to profitability for the first time in six years, it declined sharply in the Special Steel Bars business.
(JPY100M)
FY2022
FY2023
Previous
Difference between
results
Results
YoY change
forecast*
previous forecast
and results
Special Steel
Net sales
1,001
865
889
24
△112
Bars
Operating income
64
18
23
5
△41
Springs
Net sales
599
685
706
21
107
Operating income
△22
13
10
△3
32
Formed &
Net sales
102
90
94
4
△8
Fabricated
Operating income
5
7
8
1
3
Products
Machinery
Net sales
103
100
100
0
△3
Operating income
7
7
7
0
0
Other
Net sales
36
35
34
△1
△2
Operating income
1
1
1
0
0
Consolidation
Net sales
△135
△124
△123
△1
12
adjustments
Operating income
0
0
0
0
0
Total
Net sales
1,705
1,650
1,699
49
△6
Operating income
55
45
48
3
△7
* Figures announced February 7, 2024
Impact of non-operating income/loss and extraordinary
income/loss
I. FY2023 Full-year Results
- Non-operatingincome/loss worsened YoY due to higher interest payments and losses on foreign exchange (higher forex hedging costs).
- Extraordinary income/loss worsened YoY due to various factors, including the recording of impairment losses (see next page for details) and lower gains on the sale of stock and insurance income than recorded last year.
(JPY100M)
FY2022
FY2023
Previous
Difference between
results
Results
YoY change
forecast*
previous forecast
and results
Operating income
55
45
48
3
△7
Non-operating income/loss
△18
△30
△29
1
△11
Translation (exchange profit and loss)
△9
△14
△13
1
△4
Interest paid
△12
△17
△17
0
△5
37
15
19
4
△18
Ordinary income
Extraordinary income/loss
10
1
△12
△13
△22
Gain on sale of investment securities
6
1
1
0
△5
Insurance income*2
9
1
1
0
△8
Impairment losses
△6
0
△13
△13
△7
Net income before income taxes and other adjustments
47
16
7
△9
△40
Tax expenses
△24
△13
△14
△1
10
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
△1
△2
△3
△1
△2
Net income attributable to owners of parent company
22
1
△10
△11
△32
5
*1
Figures announced February 7, 2024
*2
Insurance income consists of insurance compensation for fire losses at MSSC
Ahle GmbH.
Recording of impairment losses
I. FY2023 Full-year Results
- In FY2023 4Q, the Company recorded an extraordinary loss of 1.3 billion yen for impairment losses related to fixed assets at overseas subsidiaries
O u t l i n e o f i m p a i r m e n t
Target location
Target impairment
Amount
MSSC Ahle GmbH (German spring subsidiary)
Fixed assets
JPY 1.1 billion
MSM Ningbo Spring Co., Ltd. (Chinese spring subsidiary)
Fixed assets
JPY 0.2 billion
B a c k g r o u n d o f
i m p a i r m e n t
（MSSC Ahle GmbH）
The business environment for this company remains challenging due to rising costs, including energy prices, and the sluggish European economy.
Despite efforts to improve selling prices, the company continues to struggle to receive orders and remains in the red, resulting in the recording of impairment losses.
（MSM Ningbo Spring Co., Ltd.)
Although the Chinese automobile market is recovering overall, the Japanese automobile manufacturers in the region, our main customers, are still struggling. They are facing weak sales, market withdrawal, and other challenging conditions, as the local automobile manufacturers are gaining a larger market share.
As a result, the Company has also experienced a slowdown in orders, which has led to the recording of impairment losses on production facilities for stabilizer products as these products have been significantly impacted and the future prospects for receiving orders remain uncertain.
I. FY2023 Full-year Results
II. Full-year Forecasts for FY2024
Full-year performance forecast summary II. Full-yearForecasts for FY2024
- Net sales are projected to grow due to various factors, including progress in reflecting higher costs in selling prices and the planned sales contributions of certain strategic businesses, although demand conditions in the Special Steel Bars business are expected to be challenging.
- Operating income is projected to grow thanks to profit contributions from strategic businesses and other factors.
- Net income is projected to increase dramatically and return to profitability, as a result of increased operating income, reduction in non-operating expenses due to the implementation of financial restructuring in North America, and resolution of special factors such as impairment losses recorded in the previous period.
- We project an exchange rate of $1 = JPY150.
(JPY100M)
FY2023
FY2024 forecasts
results
1H
2H
Full-year
YoY change
Net sales
1,699
830
920
1,750
51
Operating
48
15
40
55
7
income
Ordinary
19
7
33
40
21
income
Net income
△10
7
23
30
40
attributable to owners
of parent company
8
Factors contributing to changes in net sales and operating income (YoY comparison)
II. Full-year Forecasts for FY2024
Net sales
(JPY100M)
Consolidation
Foreign
adjustments, etc.
Sales under
Sales
Selling prices
exchange
1,750
contract*
volumes
gains
FY2023 results
FY2024５/3期forecast予想
Operating income
* Sales produced under contract to Nippon Steel Corporation
(JPY100M)
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
+31
△29
0
△4
+3
+6
Raw material
Inventory
Selling prices
Energy
Sales
prices
Production
valuation, etc.
55
48
volumes
prices
costs
FY2023 results
FY2024 forecast
9
