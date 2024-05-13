Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024

May 13, 2024

I. FY2023 Full-year Results

II. Full-year Forecasts for FY2024

1

Full-Year performance summary

I. FY2023 Full-year Results

  • Net sales remained largely unchanged YoY due to slower demand in the Special Steel Bars business and other factors, despite progress in reflecting higher raw material costs in selling prices.
  • Operating income was down YoY due to lower earnings in the Special Steel Bars business, despite significant improvements in the Springs business.
  • Net income was down YoY, resulting in a net loss. Contributing factors included lower operating income along with higher non-operating expenses and impairment losses on overseas subsidiaries.
  • The year-end exchange rate was $1 = JPY151 vs. an initial forecast of $1 = JPY145.

(JPY100M)

FY2022

FY2023

Previous

Difference between

results

Results

YoY change

previous forecast

forecast*

and results

Net sales

1,705

1,650

1,699

49

6

Operating

55

45

48

3

7

income

Ordinary

37

15

19

4

18

income

Net income

attributable to

22

1

10

11

32

owners of parent

company

2

* Announced February 7, 2024

Factors contributing to changes in net sales and operating income (YoY comparison)

I. FY2023 Full-year Results

Net sales

(JPY100M)

+7

Sales under

sales

Selling prices

Foreign

Consolidation

1,699

volumes

contract*1

exchange

adjustments, etc.

gains

FY2022 results

FY202324/3results期実績

Operating income

* Sales under contract to Nippon Steel Corporation

(JPY100M)

Selling prices

Energy

Sales

prices

Production

volumes

costs

Inventory

Raw material

valuation, etc.

prices

△4

48

FY2022

FY2023

results

results

3

Results by segment

I. FY2023 Full-year Results

  • Net sales grew in the Springs business but fell in the Special Steel Bars business.
  • While operating income in the Springs business returned to profitability for the first time in six years, it declined sharply in the Special Steel Bars business.

(JPY100M)

FY2022

FY2023

Previous

Difference between

results

Results

YoY change

forecast*

previous forecast

and results

Special Steel

Net sales

1,001

865

889

24

112

Bars

Operating income

64

18

23

5

41

Springs

Net sales

599

685

706

21

107

Operating income

22

13

10

3

32

Formed &

Net sales

102

90

94

4

8

Fabricated

Operating income

5

7

8

1

3

Products

Machinery

Net sales

103

100

100

0

3

Operating income

7

7

7

0

0

Other

Net sales

36

35

34

1

2

Operating income

1

1

1

0

0

Consolidation

Net sales

135

124

123

1

12

adjustments

Operating income

0

0

0

0

0

Total

Net sales

1,705

1,650

1,699

49

6

Operating income

55

45

48

3

7

4

* Figures announced February 7, 2024

Impact of non-operating income/loss and extraordinary

income/loss

I. FY2023 Full-year Results

  • Non-operatingincome/loss worsened YoY due to higher interest payments and losses on foreign exchange (higher forex hedging costs).
  • Extraordinary income/loss worsened YoY due to various factors, including the recording of impairment losses (see next page for details) and lower gains on the sale of stock and insurance income than recorded last year.

(JPY100M)

FY2022

FY2023

Previous

Difference between

results

Results

YoY change

forecast*

previous forecast

and results

Operating income

55

45

48

3

7

Non-operating income/loss

18

30

29

1

11

Translation (exchange profit and loss)

9

14

13

1

4

Interest paid

12

17

17

0

5

37

15

19

4

18

Ordinary income

Extraordinary income/loss

10

1

12

13

22

Gain on sale of investment securities

6

1

1

0

5

Insurance income*2

9

1

1

0

8

Impairment losses

6

0

13

13

7

Net income before income taxes and other adjustments

47

16

7

9

40

Tax expenses

24

13

14

1

10

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1

2

3

1

2

Net income attributable to owners of parent company

22

1

10

11

32

5

*1

Figures announced February 7, 2024

*2

Insurance income consists of insurance compensation for fire losses at MSSC

Ahle GmbH.

Recording of impairment losses

I. FY2023 Full-year Results

  • In FY2023 4Q, the Company recorded an extraordinary loss of 1.3 billion yen for impairment losses related to fixed assets at overseas subsidiaries

O u t l i n e o f i m p a i r m e n t

Target location

Target impairment

Amount

MSSC Ahle GmbH (German spring subsidiary)

Fixed assets

JPY 1.1 billion

MSM Ningbo Spring Co., Ltd. (Chinese spring subsidiary)

Fixed assets

JPY 0.2 billion

B a c k g r o u n d o f

i m p a i r m e n t

MSSC Ahle GmbH

The business environment for this company remains challenging due to rising costs, including energy prices, and the sluggish European economy.

Despite efforts to improve selling prices, the company continues to struggle to receive orders and remains in the red, resulting in the recording of impairment losses.

MSM Ningbo Spring Co., Ltd.)

Although the Chinese automobile market is recovering overall, the Japanese automobile manufacturers in the region, our main customers, are still struggling. They are facing weak sales, market withdrawal, and other challenging conditions, as the local automobile manufacturers are gaining a larger market share.

As a result, the Company has also experienced a slowdown in orders, which has led to the recording of impairment losses on production facilities for stabilizer products as these products have been significantly impacted and the future prospects for receiving orders remain uncertain.

6

I. FY2023 Full-year Results

II. Full-year Forecasts for FY2024

7

Full-year performance forecast summary II. Full-yearForecasts for FY2024

  • Net sales are projected to grow due to various factors, including progress in reflecting higher costs in selling prices and the planned sales contributions of certain strategic businesses, although demand conditions in the Special Steel Bars business are expected to be challenging.
  • Operating income is projected to grow thanks to profit contributions from strategic businesses and other factors.
  • Net income is projected to increase dramatically and return to profitability, as a result of increased operating income, reduction in non-operating expenses due to the implementation of financial restructuring in North America, and resolution of special factors such as impairment losses recorded in the previous period.
  • We project an exchange rate of $1 = JPY150.

(JPY100M)

FY2023

FY2024 forecasts

results

1H

2H

Full-year

YoY change

Net sales

1,699

830

920

1,750

51

Operating

48

15

40

55

7

income

Ordinary

19

7

33

40

21

income

Net income

10

7

23

30

40

attributable to owners

of parent company

8

Factors contributing to changes in net sales and operating income (YoY comparison)

II. Full-year Forecasts for FY2024

Net sales

(JPY100M)

Consolidation

Foreign

adjustments, etc.

Sales under

Sales

Selling prices

exchange

1,750

contract*

volumes

gains

FY2023 results

FY2024/3forecast予想

Operating income

* Sales produced under contract to Nippon Steel Corporation

(JPY100M)

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

+31

29

0

4

+3

+6

Raw material

Inventory

Selling prices

Energy

Sales

prices

Production

valuation, etc.

55

48

volumes

prices

costs

FY2023 results

FY2024 forecast

9

