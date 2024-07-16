Two seasoned executives join Healthcare Finance team to drive growth and innovation

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) announced today the hiring of two senior bankers with specialized experience who will be responsible for expanding the bank's middle market and mid-corporate capabilities within the Healthcare Finance business.

Mehul Patel has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Middle Market Healthcare Sponsor Finance. He will be focused on expanding MUFG's reach in the middle market healthcare sector. Patel reports to Allen Fisher, Global Head of Healthcare Banking.

Gilroy D'Souza has joined MUFG as Managing Director and Corporate Banking Credit Head of Healthcare. In this position, he will be responsible for approving credit recommendations across legacy, mid-corporate, and middle market healthcare businesses. D'Souza reports to Ken Austin, Deputy Chief Credit Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Mehul and Gilroy to our Healthcare Finance team," said Jon Lindenberg, Head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking for the Americas at MUFG. "These key hires reaffirm our continued investment in the platform as we remain focused on serving our middle market, mid-corporate, and sponsor clients."

"Gilroy's many years of credit management experience as well as extensive product knowledge paired with Mehul's deep understanding of the healthcare services space in addition to his longstanding industry relationships make them invaluable additions to our team," said Allen Fisher, Global Head of Healthcare Finance at MUFG.

Before joining MUFG, Patel served as Managing Director in the Healthcare Middle Market, Financial Sponsors, and Leveraged Finance group at Citizens Financial Group. Prior to that, he spent four years at UBS Investment Bank as a Director in the Healthcare, Financial Sponsors, and Leveraged Finance group.

D'Souza joins MUFG from Silicon Valley Bank, where he was Managing Director and Credit Risk Manager. Prior to that, D'Souza spent seven years at Morgan Stanley, where he held positions within various teams including Technology and Healthcare; and Technology, Media and Telecom.

Press contact:

Meghan Carbone

T: +1-908-894-0573

meghan.carbone@mufgsecurities.com

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufg-continues-build-out-in-the-middle-market-space-302198460.html

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.