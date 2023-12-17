By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group agreed to buy Link Administration in a deal valuing the Australian financial technology company's equity at 1.2 billion Australian dollars (US$800 million).

Link on Monday said its board had unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the deal, in the absence of a superior proposal.

"The board believes that the proposed transaction will benefit both shareholders and stakeholders," Link Chair Michael Carapiet said.

Mitsubishi UFJ agreed to acquire Link via a scheme of arrangement through the Japanese company's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp. subsidiary, Link said.

If the deal is approved, Link shareholders would receive about A$2.26 per share, comprising A$2.10 in cash and a dividend of A$0.16.

The offer valued the company's equity at A$1.2 billion and implied an enterprise value of A$2.1 billion, Link said. Link shares closed Friday at A$1.70.

The scheme is expected to be implemented in June 2024, subject to approvals, Link said.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-23 1713ET