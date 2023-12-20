Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

ACOM CO., LTD.

Donation for Earthquake Relief in Gansu, China

Tokyo, December 20, 2023 --- MUFG extends its deepest sympathy to all those affected by the recent earthquake in Gansu Province, China.

As a joint effort with five MUFG Group companies (MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., and ACOM CO., LTD.), MUFG will donate a total of five million yen to support relief efforts. In addition, MUFG Bank (China) will contribute 100,000 yuan (about 2 million yen) to support the disaster-hit areas.

MUFG sincerely wishes for the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of the affected areas.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our clients, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.