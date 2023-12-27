Table of Contents

4,208, a 34.7% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year. The total liabilities of companies that filed for legal bankruptcy during the six months ended September 30, 2023 were ¥1,587 billion, a decrease of 10.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year. The Japanese economy remains subject to inflationary pressures, geopolitical developments, instability in the financial and other industries and markets, changes in the government's economic and monetary policies, increasing public debt, intensifying trade conflicts and global competition, declining domestic population, downward pressure on private consumption, and various other factors that could adversely affect economic conditions in Japan.

The U.S. economy also exhibited a mixture of positive and negative trends during the six months ended September 30, 2023, with U.S. real GDP improving by 2.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and by 4.9% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis. On a year-on-year basis, U.S. real GDP improved by 2.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and by 2.9% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The unemployment rate increased to 3.8% in September 2023 from 3.5% in September 2022. The long-term prospects of the U.S. economy remain uncertain in light of the impact of continuing inflationary pressures, geopolitical developments relating to Ukraine and Israel, changes in the political leadership and the government's economic, monetary, trade and foreign relations policies, instability in the financial and other industries and markets, and various other factors.

The Eurozone economy showed some signs of recovery during the six months ended September 30, 2023, with Eurozone real GDP improving by 0.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and contracting by 0.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On a year-over-year basis, Eurozone real GDP improved by 0.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and remained unchanged the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The unemployment rate in the Eurozone was 6.5% in September 2023 compared to 6.7% in September 2022. The Eurozone economy remains subject to various uncertainties, including continuing inflationary pressures, instabilities resulting from the geopolitical developments relating to Ukraine and Israel, instability in the financial and other industries and markets, and other factors.

In Asia excluding Japan, economic conditions in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and NIEs (Newly Industrializing Economies) generally improved but the economic improvement remained relatively modest during the six months ended September 30, 2023. The economic conditions of these regions remain subject to various uncertainties, including economic trends in China, particularly the real estate industry, and fluctuations in the global and local economies as well as geopolitical developments.

Interest Rates

Interest rates remained at historical low levels in Japan under the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fluctuated between 0.351% and 0.765% during the six months ended September 30, 2023. The yield has been fluctuating between 0.639% and 0.961% since October 2023. The Bank of Japan has maintained its quantitative and qualitative monetary easing policy with yield curve control currently applying a negative interest rate of minus 0.1% to the "Policy-Rate Balances," which are a part of current account amounts held by financial institutions at the Bank of Japan, and aiming to keep the yield of 10-year Japanese government bonds around zero percent, and with exchange-traded fund, bond and commercial paper purchase programs. In October 2023, the Bank of Japan announced that it would purchase 10-year Japanese government bonds in amounts necessary to maintain the yield of such bonds around zero percent without setting an upper limit while regarding one percent as its reference upper bound. The Bank of Japan also stated its intent to retain its monetary easing policy until such time as the 2% CPI inflation target is achieved and maintained in a stable manner, accompanied by wage increases.

In the United States, the Federal Open Market Committee continuously raised the target for the federal funds rate from March 2022 to July 2023, with the target range increasing from 0.25% to 0.50% in March 2022 to 3.00% to 3.25% in September 2022 and from 4.75% to 5.00% in March 2023 to 5.25% to 5.50% in July 2023. Following the meeting in December 2023, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25％ to 5.50%, whiling signaling three quarter- point rate cuts in 2024. The Committee is expected to continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to two percent over time, the Committee is expected to take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee is expected to continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities. The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield increased from 3.470% at the end of March 2023 to 4.572% at the end of September 2023, while fluctuating between 3.308% and 4.609% during the period. The yield has been fluctuating between 4.105% and 4.991% since October 2023.

Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

The Japanese yen depreciated against the U.S. dollar from ¥133.53 to the U.S. dollar as of March 31, 2023 to ¥149.58 to the U.S. dollar as of September 30, 2023. The Japanese yen has been fluctuating around ¥140 to ¥152 to the U.S. dollar since October