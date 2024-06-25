UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of June 2024 Commission File No. 000-54189 MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 7-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 100-8330, Japan (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F X Form40-F THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 (NO. 333-273681) OF MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND TO BE A PART THEREOF FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THIS REPORT IS FURNISHED TO THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO THE EXTENT NOT SUPERSEDED BY DOCUMENTS OR REPORTS SUBSEQUENTLY FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

English Translation of Excerpts from Securities Report Filed in Japan This document is an English translation of selected information included in the Securities Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 filed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ("MUFG" or "we") with the Kanto Local Financial Bureau, the Ministry of Finance of Japan, on June 25, 2024 (the "Securities Report"). An English translation of certain information included in the Securities Report was previously submitted in a report on Form 6-K dated May 15, 2024. Accordingly, this document should be read together with the previously submitted report. The Securities Report has been prepared and filed in Japan in accordance with applicable Japanese disclosure requirements as well as generally accepted accounting principles in Japan ("J-GAAP"). There are significant differences between J-GAAP and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. In addition, the Securities Report is being filed in the context of other prior disclosures filed by MUFG in Japan and discusses selected recent developments taking into account those prior disclosures. Accordingly, you may need to review the following disclosure, together with other prior disclosures, to obtain all of the information that is important to you. For a more complete discussion of the background to information provided below, please see our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and other reports filed with or submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by MUFG. The following disclosure contains forward-looking statements, which, unless specifically stated otherwise, reflect our understanding as of the date of filing of the Securities Report. Actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, although the Risk Committee identified the top risks below, there may be other material risks that emerge as we operate our businesses. Risks Relating to Our Business We determine the significance of various risk scenarios based on their assessed impact and probability and identify potential risk events that are deemed to require close monitoring and attention for the next one-year period as top risks. The main top risks identified by our Risk Committee in March 2024 are as follows. By identifying these top risks, we seek to implement necessary risk management measures designed to minimize such risks to the extent possible and manage them in such a manner that they can be agilely dealt with in the event that they materialize. In addition, through management's participation in discussions on such top risks, we strive to take effective measures based on a shared assessment of risks. Main Top Risks Risk events Risk scenarios Decline in capital sufficiency / • Our capital management may be adversely affected by an increase in unrealized losses on debt Increase in risk assets securities due to a rise in interest rates globally. Foreign currency liquidity risk • Deterioration in market conditions may result in a depletion of foreign currency funding liquidity and an increase in our foreign currency funding costs. Increase in credit costs • Sudden deterioration in global economic activities may result in an increase in our credit costs. • Deterioration in the credit quality of particular industries or counterparties, to which we have relatively larger exposures, may result in an increase in our credit costs. IT risk • Cyber-attacks may result in customer information leakage, suspension of our services, and reputational damage. • System problems may result in our payment of financial compensation and damage to our reputation. Risks relating to climate changes • If our efforts to address climate change-related risks or to make appropriate disclosure are deemed insufficient, our corporate value may be impaired. • Our credit portfolio may be adversely affected by the negative impact of climate change on our borrowers and transaction counterparties. These risk events are among the risk events that were reported to MUFG's Board of Directors following the Risk Committee's discussion in March 2024. These risk events include risk events of general applicability. -1-

Based on our analysis of the top risks described above, we have described below major matters relating to risks to our business and other risks that we believe may have a material impact on an investor's investment decision. In addition, to proactively disclose information to investors, we have described matters that do not necessarily correspond to such risk factors, but that we believe are material to investors in making an investment decision. We will, with the understanding that these risks may occur, endeavor to avoid the occurrence of such risks and to address such risks if they occur. This section contains forward-looking statements, which, unless specifically stated otherwise, reflect our understanding as of the date of filing of this Securities Report. Risks Related to Our Business Environment 1. Risks relating to deterioration in economic conditions in Japan and globally Economic conditions in Japan and around the world may deteriorate due to various factors such as changes in the monetary and fiscal policies in major jurisdictions and the fiscal condition of major countries, rapid and significant fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, global inflation, and real estate market trends, and concerns and developments affecting financial institutions. Uncertainty over the Japanese and global economies still remain because of such other factors as concerns over political developments in the United States, concerns over the U.S.-China conflict, geopolitical instabilities and conflicts, interruptions in international supply chains and trade, and political turmoil in various regions around the world. Worsening economic conditions in Japan and around the world may result in, among other things, impairment or valuation losses on securities and other assets that we hold due to declines in the market value of such assets, an increase in our non-performing loans and credit costs due to deterioration in borrowers' business performance, a decrease in our profits due to deterioration in the creditworthiness of counterparties in market transactions, a reduction in foreign currency funding liquidity, an increase in our foreign currency funding costs, and an increase in the level of risk in, and the balance of, the risk assets that we hold. Our profitability may be adversely affected by various other factors, including a decline in our net interest income caused by such factors as an increase in our funding costs due to a rise in interest rates globally resulting from changes in the monetary policies of central banks in various jurisdictions. In addition, an economic downturn may result in a decline in new investments and business transactions by customers due to stagnation in economic activity, weak consumer spending, diminished investor appetite for making investments in uncertain financial markets, and a decrease in our assets under custody or management. In the event of a financial market turmoil or depression resulting from significant volatility in bond and stock markets or foreign currency exchange rates, or a global financial crisis, the market value of financial instruments that we hold may significantly decline, properly quoted market prices of such instruments may become unavailable for valuation purposes, or financial markets may become dysfunctional. As a result, we may incur impairment or valuation losses on financial instruments in our portfolio. Any of the foregoing factors may materially and adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. 2. Risks relating to external circumstances or events (such as conflicts, terrorist attacks and natural disasters) As a major financial institution incorporated in Japan and operating in major international financial markets, our business operations, ATMs and other information technology systems, personnel, and facilities and other physical assets are subject to the risks of earthquakes, typhoons, floods and other natural disasters, terrorism, geopolitical conflicts and ensuing economic sanctions, political and social conflicts, health pandemics or epidemics, and other disruptions caused by external events, which are beyond our control. Such external events may result in loss of facility, personnel and other resources, suspension or delay in all or part of our operations, inability to implement business strategic measures or respond to changes in the market or regulatory environment as planned, and other disruptions to our operations. We may also be required to incur significant costs and expenses, including those incurred for preventive or remedial measures, to deal with the consequences of such external events. In addition, such external events may negatively impact the economic conditions in the markets we or our customers operate. As a result, our business, operating results and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected. As with other Japanese companies, we are exposed to heightened risks of large-scale natural disasters, particularly earthquakes. In particular, a large-scale earthquake occurring in the Tokyo metropolitan area and other areas where we have our important business functions may have a material adverse effect on our business, operating results and financial condition. -2-

Our risk management policies and procedures may be insufficient to address the consequences of these external events, resulting in our inability to continue to operate a part or the whole of our business, although we work to strengthen our operational resilience (the ability of a bank to deliver critical operations through disruption such as a conflict, terrorism (including cyber terrorism), or natural disaster) by establishing a business continuity framework based on the regulations of each relevant jurisdiction and testing through training and other measures. Our redundancy and backup measures may not be sufficient to avoid a material disruption in our operations, and our contingency and business continuity plans may not address all eventualities that may occur in the event of a material disruption caused by a large-scale natural disaster. 3. Risks relating to Sustainability Amid recently widening recognition of environmental and social issues and growing awareness of efforts towards the realization of a sustainable environment and society, we are cognizant of rising societal expectations placed upon us. We have in place the "MUFG Environmental Policy" and the "MUFG Human Rights Policy" and, based on the "MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework", implement policies applicable to certain specific industry sectors with raised concerns over their environmental or social impacts in the corporate lending and debt and equity securities underwriting businesses of our three major subsidiaries, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., and conduct a due diligence process designed to identify and assess the environmental and social risks and impacts of the business operations to be financed by the subsidiaries. Regarding climate change, we support the recommendations of the Climate-related Financial Disclosure Task Force, or TCFD, and continue to make an effort to improve our understanding and evaluation of the relevant risks, enhance our related disclosures, and strengthen our governance in accordance with such recommendations and applicable regulatory requirements. We also seek to provide assistance with responses to climate change and measures to transition to a decarbonized society as well as efforts towards the realization of a sustainable environment and society. However, if our measures or disclosures described above prove or are deemed inappropriate, if such measures do not proceed as planned, if we fail or are deemed to have failed to effectively respond to expansion of regulatory requirements or diversification of policies, or if, as a result of any of the foregoing, we are considered to be failing to fulfill our responsibility to society, then our corporate value may be impaired and our business, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected. Climate change, in particular, entails transition risks arising from, among other things, changes in regulations, technologies and market preferences toward a less carbon-dependent society and physical risks associated with, among other things, direct damage to assets and disruptions in supply chains caused by changes in the climate. These climate change-related risks may directly affect our operations and may also have other indirect effects on us, including their impact on the business and financial performance of our borrowers adversely affecting our loan portfolio management. These direct and indirect effects may have a significant negative impact on our results of operations and financial condition. Risks Related to Our Strategies and Our Major Investees 4. Risks relating to competitive pressures and failure to achieve business plans or operating targets Competition in the financial services industry may further intensify due to the increase in the number of non-financial institutions entering the financial services industry with alternative services such as electronic settlement services as a result of development of new technologies as well as significant changes in regulatory barriers. We have been implementing various business strategies on a global basis designed to strengthen our competitive position and profitability. However, competition may further increase as other global financial institutions enhance their competitive strength through mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and profit improvement and other measures. Under such circumstances, our business, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected if our strategies fail to produce the results we expect or if we are required to delay or otherwise change our strategies. Our competitiveness may decline because of various factors, including where: the volume of loans made to borrowers cannot be maintained or does not increase as anticipated;

our income from interest spreads on loans does not improve as anticipated;

our fee income does not increase as much or quickly as planned;

our strategy to build a business infrastructure for new services and products through digital transformation, use of new technologies or otherwise does not proceed as planned; -3-

our strategy to improve financial and operational efficiency does not proceed as planned;

clients and business opportunities are lost, or costs and expenses significantly exceed our expectations, as a result of the ongoing or planned strategies to streamline our business portfolio, to integrate our systems, or to improve financial and operational efficiency not being achieved as expected;

we are unable to hire or retain necessary human resources;

our foreign currency funding becomes limited or unavailable;

we are restricted in agility or flexibility in investing in non-financial institutions under applicable laws and regulations in and outside of Japan; and

non-financial institutions under applicable laws and regulations in and outside of Japan; and rapid and significant deposit outflows caused by deteriorated customer confidence in our financial health or market confidence in the financial industry result in a lack of liquidity. 5. Risks accompanying the global expansion of our operations and the range of products and services As we expand our business operations and operate our business as a global financial institution, we may become exposed to new and increasingly complex risks associated therewith. We may not be able to establish appropriate internal controls or risk management systems or to hire or retain necessary human resources to effectively deal with compliance, regulatory and other risks entailing the expanded scope of our operations, products and services in all cases and, as a consequence, our financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected. As a strategic measure implemented in an effort to become the world's most trusted financial group, we acquire businesses, make investments and enter into capital alliances globally. We may continue to pursue opportunities to acquire businesses, make investments and enter into capital alliances. Our major overseas subsidiaries include Krungsri, an indirect subsidiary in Thailand, and Bank Danamon, an indirect subsidiary in Indonesia. Our acquisition, investments and capital alliances may not proceed as planned or may be changed or dissolved, we may not achieve the synergies or other results that we expected, or we may incur impairment or valuation losses on securities acquired or intangible assets, including goodwill, recorded in connection with such business acquisitions, investments or business alliances, because of, among other things, political and social instability, stagnation of the economy, fluctuations of the financial market, inability to obtain regulatory approvals, changes in the laws, regulations or accounting standards, changes in the strategies or financial condition of our acquirees, investees or alliance partners that are inconsistent with our interests, and unanticipated changes in the local market, industry or business environment affecting our acquirees, investees or alliance partners. These and other similar circumstances may adversely affect our business strategies, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, we may be unable to achieve the benefits expected from our efforts to expand business operations if our expansion strategy does not proceed as planned. 6. Risks relating to our strategic alliance with Morgan Stanley We hold shares of common stock (representing 22.4% of the voting rights immediately following the conversion of convertible preferred stock in June 2011 and 23.2% as of March 31, 2024) in Morgan Stanley and continue to hold certain non-convertible(non-voting) preferred stock previously issued to us by Morgan Stanley. We have entered into a strategic alliance with Morgan Stanley to, among other things, jointly manage securities business joint ventures in Japan and to cooperate with each other in the corporate finance business in the United States. We intend to further strengthen the alliance. However, if the social, economic, market or financial environment changes, or if our collaboration of personnel, products and services or the formation and implementation of the joint ventures' management, controls or business strategies are not realized as planned, we may not be able to achieve the synergy and other results that we expected from the strategic alliance. If our strategic alliance with Morgan Stanley is terminated, it may adversely affect our business strategies, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, we are a non-controlling shareholder, and we cannot control Morgan Stanley's business, nor can we make decisions for Morgan Stanley. If Morgan Stanley makes independent decisions that are not consistent with our interests, we may not be able to achieve the goals expected from our strategic alliance with Morgan Stanley. In addition, because of our large investment in Morgan Stanley, if Morgan Stanley's financial condition or results of operations deteriorate, we may incur substantial losses on our investment. -4-

We hold 23.2% of the voting rights in Morgan Stanley as of March 31, 2024 and appoint two representatives to Morgan Stanley's board of directors. Accordingly, Morgan Stanley is our affiliated company accounted for under the equity method. As a result, Morgan Stanley's results of operations or changes in our ownership interest in Morgan Stanley will have an impact on our results of operations as the amount of Morgan Stanley's income or loss in proportion to our shareholding ratio is recognized as income or loss from investments in affiliates in our statements of income, and changes in our ownership interest in Morgan Stanley resulting from changes in our shareholder ratio in Morgan Stanley caused by increases or decreases in Morgan Stanley's outstanding shares will be recognized as gains or losses in our statements of income. Risks Related to Our Ability to Meet Regulatory Capital Requirements 7. Risks relating to regulatory capital ratio and other related requirements Capital ratio and other regulatory ratio requirements and factors that can adversely affect our ratios We and our subsidiary banks are subject to capital adequacy ratio and leverage ratio requirements adopted in Japan in accordance with Basel III. Final Basel III reforms became applicable to us on March 31, 2024, as announced by the FSA in its public notice relating to partial amendments to the capital ratio requirements, dated April 28, 2022. The applicable minimum leverage ratio requirement was raised on April 1, 2024, as announced by the FSA on November 11, 2022, while the temporary measure previously in place to exclude the amount of deposits with the Bank of Japan from the total exposure amount has been maintained. The Financial Stability Board has identified us as one of the global systemically important banks, or G-SIBs, which are subject to a leverage ratio buffer from the end of March 2023. If our or our subsidiary banks' capital ratios or leverage ratios fall below the required levels, including various capital buffers, the FSA may require us to take a variety of corrective actions, including abstention from making capital distributions and suspension of our business operations. In addition, some of our bank subsidiaries are subject to the local capital adequacy ratio and other regulatory ratio requirements of various foreign countries, including the United States, and if their ratios fall below the required levels, the local regulators may require them to take a variety of corrective actions. Factors that will affect our and our bank subsidiaries' capital ratios or leverage ratios include: fluctuations in our or our banking subsidiaries' portfolios due to deterioration in the creditworthiness of borrowers and the issuers of equity and debt securities,

difficulty in refinancing or issuing instruments upon redemption or at maturity of such instruments to raise capital under terms and conditions similar to prior financings or issuances,

declines in the value of our or our banking subsidiaries' securities portfolios,

adverse changes in foreign currency exchange rates,

adverse revisions to the capital ratio and other regulatory ratio requirements,

reductions in the value of our or our banking subsidiaries' deferred tax assets, and

other adverse developments. Regulations applicable to G-SIBs

The G-SIBs, including us, are subject to a capital surcharge. As such, we may be required to meet stricter capital ratio requirements. -5-

Total loss absorbing capacity in resolution The Financial Stability Board issued "Principles on Loss-absorbing and Recapitalisation Capacity of G-SIBs in Resolution" in November 2015 and "Guiding Principles on the Internal Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity of G-SIBs ('Internal TLAC')" in July 2017. These principles are designed to ensure that if a G-SIB fails, it has sufficient total loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC, available in resolution. Based on these principles, in Japan, G-SIBs, including us, are required to maintain certain minimum levels of capital and liabilities that are deemed to have loss-absorbing and recapitalization capacity, or External TLAC, and allocate a certain minimum level of External TLAC to any material subsidiary within their respective groups of companies, or Internal TLAC, starting in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. The applicable minimum requirements were raised in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and the applicable minimum required external TLAC ratio on a total exposure basis was further raised on April 1, 2024. Within the MUFG Group, MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. are designated as our material subsidiaries. We may become subject to various regulatory actions, including restrictions on capital distributions, if we are unable to maintain our External TLAC ratios or the amount of Internal TLAC allocated to any of our material subsidiaries in Japan above the minimum levels required by the standards imposed by the FSA. Our External TLAC ratios and the amount of our Internal TLAC are affected by various factors described in (1) and pertaining to the capital adequacy ratio and other related regulations. Although we plan to issue TLAC-qualified debt in an effort to meet the minimum required levels of External TLAC ratios and Internal TLAC amounts, we may fail to do so if we are unable to issue or refinance TLAC-qualified debt as planned. 8. Risks relating to foreign exchange rate We operate our business globally and we hold assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The Japanese yen translation amounts of our assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies will fluctuate due to fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rates. To the extent that our foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities are not matched in the same currency or appropriately hedged, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates against the Japanese yen may adversely affect our capital ratios, financial condition, and results of operations. Credit Risk (Risk of Loss Resulting from Deterioration in Financial Condition of Borrowers or Transaction Counterparties) 9. Risks relating to our lending business The lending business is one of our primary businesses. To the extent that our measures designed to mitigate credit risk, including collateral, guarantees and credit derivatives, are insufficient, our credit costs may significantly increase if borrowers fail to meet their interest payment or principal repayment obligations as expected or if we fail to effectively and adequately anticipate and deal with deterioration in the credit quality of our borrowers. Any such failure may adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and may also result in a decrease in our capital ratios. Our credit costs and problem loans may increase in the future due to deterioration in economic conditions in Japan and other parts of the world, including emerging countries, fluctuations in oil and other commodity prices, declines in real estate and stock prices, depreciation of currencies of emerging markets, rises in interest rates, or financial difficulties of our borrowers due to such factors as intensifying competition within their respective industries. Status of our allowance for credit losses Our allowance for credit losses is recorded based on assumptions and estimates of the condition of borrowers, the value of collateral and the economy as a whole. If general economic conditions or the financial performance of specific borrowers deteriorates, if the value or liquidity of collateral declines, or if our actual loan losses exceed our allowance for credit losses, we may also incur additional credit losses. In addition, the regulatory standards or guidance on establishing allowances may also change, causing us to change some of the evaluations used in determining the allowances. As a result, we may need to provide for additional allowance for credit losses. As of March 31, 2024, the balance of our allowance for credit losses was ¥1,535.2 billion. Concentration of loan and other credit exposures to particular industries and counterparties When we make loans and other extensions of credit, we seek to diversify our portfolio to avoid any concentration of exposure to a particular industry or counterparty. However, our credit exposures to the real estate industry are relatively high in comparison to other industries, and we are consequently susceptible to adverse changes particularly in that industry. While we continue to monitor and respond to changes in circumstances and other developments relating to particular industries and individual counterparties as well as each relevant country and region, including emerging countries, the quality of our credit portfolio may deteriorate to an extent greater than expected due to changes in economic conditions in Japan and other countries and regions, including the impact of climate change and geopolitical developments, and fluctuations in real estate prices, oil and other commodity prices, and foreign currency exchange rates. -6-

Our response to borrowers Even in the event that a borrower defaults, based on the efficiency and effectiveness of collecting on loans and other factors, we may not exercise all of our legal rights as a creditor against the borrower. In addition, if we determine that it is reasonable, we may forgive debt or provide additional loans or equity capital to support borrowers. If such support is provided, our outstanding loans may increase significantly, our credit costs may increase, and the value of the additional equity purchased may decline. 10. Transactions with other financial institutions Declining asset quality and other financial problems may exist at some domestic and foreign financial institutions, including banks, non-bank lending and credit institutions, securities companies and insurance companies, and these problems may worsen or these problems may arise again as new issues. Such problems recently manifested in a series of high-profile failures of financial institutions in the United States and Europe. If financial difficulties of financial institutions continue, worsen or arise, they may not only lead to liquidity and insolvency problems for such financial institutions but also result in systemic problems adversely affecting the financial market and the wider economy, and may adversely affect us for the following reasons: we have credit extended to some financial institutions;

we are shareholders of some financial institutions;

financial institutions that face problems may terminate or reduce financial support to borrowers and, as a result, these borrowers may become distressed or our problem loans to these borrowers may increase;

we may be requested to participate in providing support to distressed financial institutions;

if the government elects to provide regulatory, tax, funding or other benefits to financial institutions that the government controls to strengthen their capital, increase their profitability or for other purposes, they may adversely affect our competitiveness against them;

our deposit insurance premiums may rise if deposit insurance funds prove to be inadequate;

bankruptcies or government control of financial institutions may generally undermine the confidence of depositors and investors in, or adversely affect the overall environment for, financial institutions; and

negative media coverage of the financial industry or system, regardless of its accuracy and applicability to us, may harm our reputation and market confidence. Risk Related to Our Strategic Equity Portfolio (Risk of Loss Resulting from a Decline in the Value of Equity Securities We Hold) 11. Risks relating to our equity portfolio We hold large amounts of marketable equity securities, including those held for strategic investment purposes. As of March 31, 2024, the market value of such securities was approximately ¥5.0 trillion, and the book value of such securities was approximately ¥1.4 trillion. In view of mitigating the risk of equity price volatility, our basic policy is to reduce the amount of equity securities held for strategic investment purposes. We examine the objective and economic rationale for strategically held equity securities, and if we determine that it no longer makes reasonable sense to continue to hold them, we will seek to dispose of such equity securities. For our strategic equity portfolio, we endeavor to manage the risk of stock price fluctuations by hedging a portion of the portfolio using total return swaps and other hedging instruments. However, if stock prices decline, we may incur significant impairment losses or valuation losses on our equity investment portfolio. In addition, since unrealized gains and losses on equity securities are reflected in the calculation of regulatory capital amounts, a decline in stock prices may result in a decrease in our capital ratios and other regulatory ratios. As a result, our financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected. -7-