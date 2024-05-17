FY2023
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements in regard to forecasts, targets and plans of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ("MUFG") and its group companies (collectively, "the group"). These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the group and are stated here on the basis of the outlook at the time that this document was produced. In addition, in producing these statements certain assumptions (premises) have been utilized. These statements and assumptions (premises) are subjective and may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in the future. Underlying such circumstances are a large number of risks and uncertainties. Please see other disclosure and public filings made or will be made by MUFG and the other companies comprising the group, including the latest kessantanshin, financial reports, Japanese securities reports, Integrated reports and annual reports, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. The group has no obligation or intent to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, information on companies and other entities outside the group that is recorded in this document has been obtained from publicly available information and other sources. The accuracy and appropriateness of that information has not been verified by the group and cannot be guaranteed. The financial information used in this document was prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP (which includes Japanese managerial accounting standards), unless otherwise stated. Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP, differ in certain important respects. You should consult your own professional advisers for a more complete understanding of the differences between U.S. GAAP and Japanese GAAP and the generally accepted accounting principles of other jurisdictions and how those differences might affect the financial information contained in this document. This document is being released by MUFG outside of the United States and is not targeted at persons located in the United States.
Definitions of figures used in this document
Consolidated：
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (consolidated)
Non-consolidated：
Simple sum of MUFG Bank (non-consolidated) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (non-consolidated)
the Bank (consolidated)：
MUFG Bank (consolidated)
KS:
Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
MUFG:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Bank Danamon (BDI):
Bank Danamon Indonesia
the Bank (BK):
MUFG Bank
FSI:
First Sentier Investors
the Trust Bank (TB):
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation
DS:
Digital Service
the Securities HD (SCHD):
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings
R&C:
Retail & Commercial Banking
MUMSS:
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
R&D:
Retail & Digital
MSMS:
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities
CWM:
Commercial Banking & Wealth Management
MS:
Morgan Stanley
JCIB:
Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking
NICOS:
Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS
GCIB:
Global Corporate & Investment Banking
MUAH:
MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation
GCB:
Global Commercial Banking
MUB:
MUFG Union Bank
AM/IS:
Asset Management & Investor Services
2
Key messages
FY23 result / FY24 target / shareholder returns
•
FY23 result
¥1,490.7bn in net profits*1, the historical high since MUFG establishment
•
FY24 target
¥1.5tn, setting a new record in net profits
- Shareholder returns Continue progressive dividends, FY24 DPS forecast is ¥50, up by ¥9 compared to FY23
Repurchase of own shares up to ¥100bn was resolved
Review of the previous medium-term business plan (MTBP)
•
Financial results
ROE was 8.5%, exceeding the target
•
Key strategies
Achieving both improvement of the earning power and enhancement of the
business resilience such as the sale of MUB and expense reduction,
strategy for growth and structural reforms significantly exceeded targets
Overview of the new MTBP
•
Basic policy
Positioned as "three years to pursue and produce growth."
We will serve our commitment to empowering a brighter future, producing
economic and social value
•
Financial targets
ROE target is Approx. 9%. Aim to increase shareholders value further,
achieving both steady profits growth and investments for future growth.
•
Capital policy
Basic policy is unchanged. Expanded the target range of CET1 ratio to
9.5%-10.5% in order to improve the transparency of capital management.
*1 Profits attributable to owners of parent
3
Contents
FY23 Financial results
5
Review of previous medium-term business plan (MTBP)
8
Overview of new MTBP
15
Details of new MTBP
36
Appendix
54
4
FY23 Financial results
5
FY23 Financial results Review of previous MTBP Overview of new MTBP
Details of new MTBP
FY23 financial results
－Growth of earning power resulted ¥1,490.7bn in net profits*1, surpassing target.
FY22
FY23
Factors for changes in net profits*3
Consolidated
After
Changes
(¥bn)
1,490.7
Results
Results
YoY
adjustment
from
(¥bn)
of MUB*2
target
1
Gross
4,503.0
4,732.5
229.5
-
-
1,275.0
profits
2
G&A
2,908.7
2,888.7
(19.9)
-
-
expenses
Impact in NOP
Net
1,843.7
3
operating
1,594.2
249.4
-
393.7
profits
One-time losses related
Total credit
(674.8)
(497.9)
176.9
(217.0)
(197.9)
1,164.4
to the sale of MUB*4
4
costs
5
Ordinary
1,020.7
2,127.9
1,107.2
372.1
277.9
profits
6
Net profits
1,116.4
1,490.7
374.2
-
190.7
FY22
Impact of
NOP
Credit
Others*5 Changes of*6
FY23
the sale of
etc.
costs
the equity method
MUB etc.
accounting date
of MS
*1 Profits attributable to owners of parent *2 Adjusted reversal of valuation losses included in net extraordinary gains in FY22, out of valuation losses on assets held by MUB, etc. of
¥893.7bn (after tax). Total credit costs: ¥393.9bn, Ordinary profits: 735.0bn *3 Breakdown is on a after tax basis
*4 Valuation losses on assets held by MUB, etc. of ¥158.6 (after tax) included in FY22. *5 Absence of one-time costs associated with U.S. pension buyouts ¥(78.1)bn (before tax) and
loss on sale of shares of Chukyo Bank ¥(40.0)bn (before tax) *6 For FY23, the closing date of MS's financial results when applying the equity method of accounting was changed from
6
as of Dec 31, 2023 to Mar 31, 2024. As a result of this change, for FY23, MS's financial results for the 15-months period, including results for the quarter ended Mar 31, 2023, ¥84.1bn
have been reflected in equity in earnings of equity method investees.
FY23 Financial results Review of previous MTBP Overview of new MTBP
Details of new MTBP
FY24 target
－FY24 target for net profits is ¥1.5tn
FY23
FY24
Factors for changes in net profits*2
YoY
(¥bn)
Consolidated (¥bn)
Results
Target
Change of the equity method
accounting date of MS
1
Net operating
1,843.7
1,950.0
106.3
1,490.7
1,500.0
profits
2
Total credit
(497.9)
(400.0)
97.9
costs
128.2*1
Impact in NOP
3
Ordinary profits
2,127.9
2,150.0
1,406.6
4
Net profits
1,490.7
1,500.0
93.4*1
FY23
FX
*3
*3
Net gains
Others
FY24
NOP
Credit
fluctuation
etc.
costs
(losses) on
sales of equity
securities, etc.
*1 YoY excluding the impact of change of the equity method accounting date of MS (Ordinary profits: ¥106.1bn, Net profits: ¥84.1). *2 Breakdown is on a after-taxbasis
*3 Including the impact of change of the consolidated closing period for KS. Starting from FY24, the consolidated closing period for KS will be changed from Jan-Dec to Apr-Mar,
aligning with MUFG's fiscal year. As a result of this change, FY24 financial results are expected to include earnings for a 15-month period, incorporating KS's financial results for the
7
quarter ended Mar 31, 2024. The impact of this change on GCB business group is estimated to be approx. ¥20.0bn in profits attributable to owners of parent, based on KS's
financial results for the quarter ended Mar 31, 2024, after tax and attributable to MUFG. This estimate is subject to change in line with FX rate, among other factors
Review of previous MTBP
8
FY23 Financial results Review of previous MTBP Overview of new MTBP
Details of new MTBP
Financial results
－Earning power has significantly improved, achieving the ROE target. The CET1 ratio has been managed stably
Target for ROE / Capital management
ROE
8.5%
7.8%
(8.1%*1)
7.0%
Target7.5%
5.6%
Achieved
CET1 ratio*2
10.4% 10.3%
10.1%
9.7%
Target range 9.5-10%
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
End
End
End
End
3 drivers to achieve ROE target
Mar 21
Mar 22
Mar 23
Mar 24
Profits
(¥bn)
Expenses
(¥bn)
RWA*7
(¥tn)
Net operating profits*3
Net profits
Target
FX impact
Target
FX impact
Target
Target¥1.4tn
Steadily
Approx. ＋¥350.0bn
FY20 level*6200%
Approx. ＋¥13.5tn
End Mar 21 level
*4
Achieved
Over ¥1tn
Expense for
Achieved
Achieved
2,090.0
Achieved
*4 business
2,888.7
130.0
1,842.9
CAGR
1,490.7
Performance
growth
Total
linked
24.3%
expense
Increase
Customer
1,247.0
2,672.5
100% 117.8 Decrease
segments
777.0
Base*4
1,012.3
Expense
Expense
Impacts of
ratio
expense
ratio
the sale of
69％
Impacts of*5
61％
MUB
the sale of
MUB
0%
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY20
FY23
End Mar 21
End Mar 24
*1 Excluding the impact of change of the equity method accounting date of MS *2 Estimated CET1 ratio on the finalized and fully implemented Basel Ⅲ basis. Excluding net unrealized
gains on AFS securities *3 On a managerial accounting basis *4 On a managerial accounting basis (after adjustment)
9
*5 Impact of the sale of MUB is approx. ¥(210.0)bn *6 Excluding performance-linked expenses
*7 Estimated RWA on the finalized and fully implemented Basel Ⅲ basis. Includes net unrealized gains on AFS securities
FY23 Financial results Review of previous MTBP Overview of new MTBP
Details of new MTBP
Initiatives to increase shareholder value (1)
－Significantly improved ROE and increased shareholder value through three drivers
PBR・ROE trends*1
(PBR) PBR close to 1.0X by steady
ROE improvement and changes
1.2 in business environment
1.0
End
Mar 24
0.8
0.6
End
Mar 21
0.4
4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 9% (ROE)
PBR PER ROE
Results of the initiatives
ROE significantly improved
Improvement in RORA
Capital management with the
target range of CET1 capital ratio
1
Net profits
2
RWAs
2
RWAs
3 Shareholders' equity
1 Strategy for growth
1 2 Structural reforms
2 3 Capital management
Result Approx. ¥640.0bn
Result Approx. ¥340.0bn
Dividend：
¥1.2tn
(vs target +Approx. ¥490bn)
(vs target +Approx. ¥240bn）
Share repurchase：¥1tn
NOP in customer segments
Expense ratio
Equity holdings
FY20
FY23
FY20
FY23
Sold ¥539.0bn*2
¥1,012.3bn
¥2,090.0bn
69%
61%
The sale of MUB
Reduced RWA
Customer segments*3
Cost reduction impact*3
⇒partially allocated
(100.0bn)
(210bn)
to share repurchase
Strategic investments for future sustainable growth (next page)
*1
ROE is Japan Exchange Group basis *2 Acquisition cost basis, sum of the Bank and the Trust Bank
10
*3
Impacts in FY23 compared to FY20
