Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Members of the Board of Directors and Corporate Executives

Candidates and Planned Changes

Tokyo, March 7, 2024 --- MUFG today announced the following candidates for and planned changes of Members of the Board of Directors and Corporate Executives.

1. Members of the Board of Directors

(1) Director Candidates

(To be considered at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024)

Name (*Outside Director) Title Mariko Fujii * Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Latvia Keiko Honda * Former Chief Executive Officer, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency Kaoru Kato * Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors, NTT DOCOMO, INC. Satoko Kuwabara * Lawyer Partner, Gaien Partners Hirofumi Nomoto * Chairman & Representative Director, Tokyu Corporation Mari Elka Pangestu * Former Managing Director, Development Policy & (New) Partnership, THE WORLD BANK Hiroshi Shimizu * President, Nippon Life Insurance Company (New) David Sneider * Lawyer Koichi Tsuji * Certified Public Accountant

1