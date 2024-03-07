Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Members of the Board of Directors and Corporate Executives

Candidates and Planned Changes

Tokyo, March 7, 2024 --- MUFG today announced the following candidates for and planned changes of Members of the Board of Directors and Corporate Executives.

1. Members of the Board of Directors

(1) Director Candidates

(To be considered at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024)

Name (*Outside Director)

Title

Mariko Fujii *

Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of

Japan to the Republic of Latvia

Keiko Honda *

Former Chief Executive Officer, Multilateral Investment

Guarantee Agency

Kaoru Kato *

Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Member of

the Board of Directors, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Satoko Kuwabara *

Lawyer

Partner, Gaien Partners

Hirofumi Nomoto *

Chairman & Representative Director, Tokyu Corporation

Mari Elka Pangestu *

Former Managing Director, Development Policy &

(New)

Partnership, THE WORLD BANK

Hiroshi Shimizu *

President, Nippon Life Insurance Company

(New)

David Sneider *

Lawyer

Koichi Tsuji *

Certified Public Accountant

Name (*Outside Director)

Title

Kenichi Miyanaga

Ryoichi Shinke

Kanetsugu Mike

Chairman

(Corporate Executive)

Hironori Kamezawa

President & Group CEO

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Iwao Nagashima

Junichi Hanzawa

Makoto Kobayashi

(2) Retiring Director

(At the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Tarisa

Member of the Board of Directors

Watanagase

(Outside Director)

2. Corporate Executives

(1) New Corporate Executives (As of April 1, 2024)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Takafumi

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Executive Officer

Ihara

Group Head, Asset Management &

Managing Director, Head of Asset

Investor Services Business Group

Management & Investor Services

Planning Division

Jun

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Executive Officer

Togawa

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Group Deputy CSO & Group

Group CFO

Deputy CFO

Name

New Position

Former Position

Katsunori

Managing Corporate Executive

Yokomaku

Group CRO

(2) Changes of Positions of Corporate Executives (As of April 1, 2024)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Hiroshi

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Mori

Group CLO

Group CLO

Yutaka

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Miyashita

(Representative Corporate Executive)

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Group Head, Commercial Banking

Group Head, Retail & Commercial

& Wealth Management Business

Banking Business Group(excluding

Group(excluding in charge of

in charge of Wealth Management

Wealth Management Research

Research Division)

Division)

Fumitaka

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Nakahama

Group Head, Global Corporate &

Group Head, Global Corporate &

Investment Banking Business

Investment Banking Business

Group

Group

Hiroyuki

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Seki

Group Head, Global Markets

Group Head, Global Markets

Business Group

Business Group

Shuichi

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Yokoyama

Group CAO

Group CRO

Managing Director, Head of

Internal Audit Division

Kenji

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Horikawa

Group CHRO & Group Deputy

Group CHRO & Group Deputy

CSO & Group Deputy CDTO

CSO & Group Deputy CDTO

In sub-charge of Corporate

Administration Division

Tadashi

Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Yamamoto

Group Head, Retail & Digital

Group Head, Digital Service

Business Group

Business Group

Group CDTO

Group CDTO

(3) Retiring Corporate Executives (As of April 1, 2024)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Yoshitaka

Managing Executive Officer**

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Shiba

Group CAO

Managing Director, Head of Internal

Audit Division

Tetsuya

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Yonehana

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Group CFO

Takayuki

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Yasuda

Group Deputy CAO

Group Head, Asset Management &

Investor Services Business Group

**Resigned as Managing Executive Officer of MUFG on April 30, 2024 and appointed as Advisor of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. on May 1, 2024.

Reference

CEO: Chief Executive Officer

CDTO: Chief Digital Transformation Officer

COO: Chief Operating Officer

CCO: Chief Compliance Officer

CSO: Chief Strategy Officer

CLO: Chief Legal Officer

CFO: Chief Financial Officer

CAO: Chief Audit Officer

CRO: Chief Risk Officer

CIO: Chief Information Officer

CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer

CISO: Chief Information Security Officer

COO-I: Chief Operating Officer International

CDO: Chief Data Officer

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

