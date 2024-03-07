Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
Members of the Board of Directors and Corporate Executives
Candidates and Planned Changes
Tokyo, March 7, 2024 --- MUFG today announced the following candidates for and planned changes of Members of the Board of Directors and Corporate Executives.
1. Members of the Board of Directors
(1) Director Candidates
(To be considered at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024)
Name (*Outside Director)
Title
Mariko Fujii *
Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Japan to the Republic of Latvia
Keiko Honda *
Former Chief Executive Officer, Multilateral Investment
Guarantee Agency
Kaoru Kato *
Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Member of
the Board of Directors, NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Satoko Kuwabara *
Lawyer
Partner, Gaien Partners
Hirofumi Nomoto *
Chairman & Representative Director, Tokyu Corporation
Mari Elka Pangestu *
Former Managing Director, Development Policy &
(New)
Partnership, THE WORLD BANK
Hiroshi Shimizu *
President, Nippon Life Insurance Company
(New)
David Sneider *
Lawyer
Koichi Tsuji *
Certified Public Accountant
Name (*Outside Director)
Title
Kenichi Miyanaga
―
Ryoichi Shinke
―
Kanetsugu Mike
Chairman
(Corporate Executive)
Hironori Kamezawa
President & Group CEO
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Iwao Nagashima
―
Junichi Hanzawa
―
Makoto Kobayashi
―
(2) Retiring Director
(At the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024)
Name
New Position
Former Position
Tarisa
―
Member of the Board of Directors
Watanagase
(Outside Director)
2. Corporate Executives
(1) New Corporate Executives (As of April 1, 2024)
Name
New Position
Former Position
Takafumi
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Executive Officer
Ihara
Group Head, Asset Management &
Managing Director, Head of Asset
Investor Services Business Group
Management & Investor Services
Planning Division
Jun
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Executive Officer
Togawa
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group Deputy CSO & Group
Group CFO
Deputy CFO
Name
New Position
Former Position
Katsunori
Managing Corporate Executive
―
Yokomaku
Group CRO
(2) Changes of Positions of Corporate Executives (As of April 1, 2024)
Name
New Position
Former Position
Hiroshi
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Corporate Executive
Mori
Group CLO
Group CLO
Yutaka
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Corporate Executive
Miyashita
(Representative Corporate Executive)
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group Head, Commercial Banking
Group Head, Retail & Commercial
& Wealth Management Business
Banking Business Group(excluding
Group(excluding in charge of
in charge of Wealth Management
Wealth Management Research
Research Division)
Division)
Fumitaka
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Corporate Executive
Nakahama
Group Head, Global Corporate &
Group Head, Global Corporate &
Investment Banking Business
Investment Banking Business
Group
Group
Hiroyuki
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Corporate Executive
Seki
Group Head, Global Markets
Group Head, Global Markets
Business Group
Business Group
Shuichi
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Corporate Executive
Yokoyama
Group CAO
Group CRO
Managing Director, Head of
Internal Audit Division
Kenji
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Corporate Executive
Horikawa
Group CHRO & Group Deputy
Group CHRO & Group Deputy
CSO & Group Deputy CDTO
CSO & Group Deputy CDTO
In sub-charge of Corporate
Administration Division
Tadashi
Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Corporate Executive
Yamamoto
Group Head, Retail & Digital
Group Head, Digital Service
Business Group
Business Group
Group CDTO
Group CDTO
(3) Retiring Corporate Executives (As of April 1, 2024)
Name
New Position
Former Position
Yoshitaka
Managing Executive Officer**
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Shiba
Group CAO
Managing Director, Head of Internal
Audit Division
Tetsuya
―
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Yonehana
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group CFO
Takayuki
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Yasuda
Group Deputy CAO
Group Head, Asset Management &
Investor Services Business Group
**Resigned as Managing Executive Officer of MUFG on April 30, 2024 and appointed as Advisor of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. on May 1, 2024.
Reference
CEO: Chief Executive Officer
CDTO: Chief Digital Transformation Officer
COO: Chief Operating Officer
CCO: Chief Compliance Officer
CSO: Chief Strategy Officer
CLO: Chief Legal Officer
CFO: Chief Financial Officer
CAO: Chief Audit Officer
CRO: Chief Risk Officer
CIO: Chief Information Officer
CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer
CISO: Chief Information Security Officer
COO-I: Chief Operating Officer International
CDO: Chief Data Officer
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.
