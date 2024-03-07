Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice Regarding

Change of Representative Corporate Executives

Tokyo, March 7, 2024 --- MUFG announced the following changes in Representative Corporate Executives decided at today's meeting of the Board of Directors.

1. Reasons for the Changes

Changes of Representative Corporate Executives as part of regular changes in corporate executives.

2. Changes in Representative Corporate Executives

(1) Effective as of April 1, 2024

Name New Position Former Position Tetsuya － Senior Managing Corporate Executive Yonehana (Representative Corporate Executive) Group CFO Jun Senior Managing Corporate Executive Managing Executive Officer Togawa (Representative Corporate Executive) Group Deputy CSO & Group Group CFO Deputy CFO

3. CV of New Representative Corporate Executive

Jun Togawa Date of Birth July 3,1967 Education Mar. 1990 Bachelor of Economics, Kobe University, Hyogo Business Apr. 1990 Joined The Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation, Kobe Experience Branch Jun. 2016 Executive Officer, Joint General Manager of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB) Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Planning Division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Planning Division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Apr. 2019 Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Business Planning Division of MUTB

Executive Officer, Managing Director, Head of Trust

Business Planning Division, Retail & Commercial Banking

1