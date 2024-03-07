Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice Regarding

Change of Representative Corporate Executives

Tokyo, March 7, 2024 --- MUFG announced the following changes in Representative Corporate Executives decided at today's meeting of the Board of Directors.

1. Reasons for the Changes

Changes of Representative Corporate Executives as part of regular changes in corporate executives.

2. Changes in Representative Corporate Executives

(1) Effective as of April 1, 2024

Name

New Position

Former Position

Tetsuya

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Yonehana

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Group CFO

Jun

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Executive Officer

Togawa

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Group Deputy CSO & Group

Group CFO

Deputy CFO

3. CV of New Representative Corporate Executive

Jun Togawa

Date of Birth

July 3,1967

Education

Mar. 1990

Bachelor of Economics, Kobe University, Hyogo

Business

Apr. 1990

Joined The Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation, Kobe

Experience

Branch

Jun. 2016

Executive Officer, Joint General Manager of Mitsubishi UFJ

Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB)

Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Planning

Division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Planning

Division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Apr. 2019

Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate

Business Planning Division of MUTB

Executive Officer, Managing Director, Head of Trust

Business Planning Division, Retail & Commercial Banking

Business Planning Division, Japanese Corporate &

Investment Banking Business Planning Division, and

Financial Solutions Planning Division of MUFG

Apr. 2020 Managing Executive Officer, Group Head, Corporate

Banking Group No.3 of MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Managing Executive Officer of MUTB

Apr. 2022 Managing Executive Officer, Group Head, Corporate

Banking Group (in charge of Corporate Banking Divisions

No.10, No.11 and No.15) of MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 2023 Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing

Executive Officer, CSO & CFO, MUTB (current)

Managing Executive Officer, Group Deputy CSO & Group

Deputy CFO, MUFG (current)

Type and Number of

Ordinary Shares: 48,400 (As of September 30, 2023)

MUFG Shares Owned

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

