Tokyo, March 7, 2024 --- MUFG announced the following changes in Representative Corporate Executives decided at today's meeting of the Board of Directors.
1. Reasons for the Changes
Changes of Representative Corporate Executives as part of regular changes in corporate executives.
2. Changes in Representative Corporate Executives
(1) Effective as of April 1, 2024
Name
New Position
Former Position
Tetsuya
－
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Yonehana
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group CFO
Jun
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Executive Officer
Togawa
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group Deputy CSO & Group
Group CFO
Deputy CFO
3. CV of New Representative Corporate Executive
Jun Togawa
Date of Birth
July 3,1967
Education
Mar. 1990
Bachelor of Economics, Kobe University, Hyogo
Business
Apr. 1990
Joined The Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation, Kobe
Experience
Branch
Jun. 2016
Executive Officer, Joint General Manager of Mitsubishi UFJ
Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB)
Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Planning
Division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Planning
Division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)
Apr. 2019
Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate
Business Planning Division of MUTB
Executive Officer, Managing Director, Head of Trust
Business Planning Division, Retail & Commercial Banking
Business Planning Division, Japanese Corporate &
Investment Banking Business Planning Division, and
Financial Solutions Planning Division of MUFG
Apr. 2020 Managing Executive Officer, Group Head, Corporate
Banking Group No.3 of MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Managing Executive Officer of MUTB
Apr. 2022 Managing Executive Officer, Group Head, Corporate
Banking Group (in charge of Corporate Banking Divisions
No.10, No.11 and No.15) of MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Apr. 2023 Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing
Executive Officer, CSO & CFO, MUTB (current)
Managing Executive Officer, Group Deputy CSO & Group
Deputy CFO, MUFG (current)
Type and Number of
Ordinary Shares: 48,400 (As of September 30, 2023)
MUFG Shares Owned
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.
