Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Regarding Reports in Certain Media

Tokyo, June 26, 2024 --- Today, some media outlets reported MUFG Bank's strategic investment in Thailand. However, those are not reported based on any official statements released by the reported company or MUFG Bank.

Please refer to the information in our press release that is scheduled to be announced later. This is to ensure the correct and accurate information to the public with regard to the investment.

