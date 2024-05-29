[Notice: This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only, and in the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese original shall prevail.]

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Audit Committee

Supplementary Information on the Audit Committee's Audit Report

Tokyo, May 15, 2024 --- We, as the Company's Audit Committee, have audited the performance of duties of the Company's Directors and Corporate Executives during the Company's 19th fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 as described in the copy of audit report of the Audit Committee, and we hereby supplement the information stated in the audit report to explain our audit method and the details of the audit conducted by us as follows:

Audit Method Applied by the Audit Committee and Details Thereof

Based on the policy which we established, at the beginning of the fiscal year we assessed the Company's business strategy, management issues, and the like, as well as relevant risks, and formulated an annual audit plan for the Audit Committee including important audit items.

In formulating the audit plan, we emphasized the following points.

Receiving reports from the Directors, Corporate Executives and Independent Auditors and the like on the status of performance of their duties, and asking them questions related thereto Utilizing audit by the Internal Audit Division Grasping the status of performance of duties through attendance at important meetings such as management meetings Sharing information or opinions with audit and supervisory committees and the like of the Company's subsidiaries regarding the status of performance of duties of the directors and corporate executives of the Company's subsidiaries

Detailed Status of Activities

Receiving reports and asking questions related to important matters in business operations at monthly Audit Committee meetings (relevant Officers and Employees, Corporate Executives in charge of internal audit or the Independent Auditors) Receiving reports and asking questions regarding details of the status of internal audit at regular meetings (every month) with the Internal Audit Division Asking questions related to key issues related to Group management in regular meetings (twice a year) with the President & Group CEO and the Presidents & CEOs of the Company's major subsidiaries

