TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor said on Tuesday it would launch an 807 billion yen ($5.16 billion) tender offer for its own shares.

Toyota will offer 2,781 yen per share from July 24 to Aug. 26, the company said in a statement.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Tokio Marine Holdings and MS&AD Insurance Group said they would sell back Toyota shares to the automaker.

($1 = 156.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)