Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/02 02:00:00 am EDT
756.20 JPY   +0.25%
07:13aAnalysis-U.S. real rates up on hawkish Fed but inflation risk looms
RE
04/26MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Krungsri and Danamon to Build P2P Settlement Network and Offer New Remittance Service （PDF / 145KB）
PU
04/22Fitch Affirms Ratings on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Affiliates; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-U.S. real rates up on hawkish Fed but inflation risk looms

05/04/2022 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A jump in U.S. real yields back into positive territory is a sign that a hawkish Federal Reserve is succeeding in tightening some financial conditions, but the jury is still out on how much of an impact higher rates will have on inflation.

The U.S. central bank will likely increase rates by half a percentage point this week and launch quantitative tightening - the reversal of a bond buying program that injected extra liquidity in the pandemic-hit U.S. economy, but also contributed to its overheating as consumer demand picked up.

Plans to tighten monetary conditions have led to a selloff in U.S. bond markets this year and to rising yields on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), also known as real yields because they subtract projected inflation from the nominal yield on Treasury securities.

Yields on the 10-year TIPS had been in negative territory since March 2020, meaning investors would have lost money on an annualized basis when buying a 10-year Treasury note, adjusted for inflation, but they jumped about 20 basis points on Monday from negative 0.057% on Friday.

"Negative real rates for the last two years incentivized everything from buying crypto to even gold, housing, stocks, basically anything that had a higher yield," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG.

"Now that they are turning positive, it's definitely a tightening of financial conditions," he said.

Positive real yields are typically a sign of a good economic outlook. Rising real yields in recent weeks, however, have come with expected hikes from the Fed as the central bank embarks on an urgent need to contain inflation.

Nominal yields for the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes also rose this week, but by a smaller extent, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hitting 3% on Monday for the first time since December 2018.

For Dave Plecha, global head of fixed income at Dimensional Fund Advisors, the market is pricing not only the Fed's actions but also the effects of monetary tightening. He added that real yields turning positive on the far end of the curve reflects a movement toward historical averages.

"I don't think it's shocking to expect in the long run positive real yields on five, 10, 20, or 30-year TIPS", he said.

The 10-year breakeven inflation rate - which shows inflation expectations by measuring the yield spread between 10-year TIPS and 10-year Treasury notes - declined to 2.91% this week, further retreating from 3.14% hit last week, the highest since at least September 2004.

"It's real rates that affect the economy, and if the Fed is trying to tighten financial conditions to slow down inflation .. they want to see real rates move higher", said Matthew Nest, global head of active fixed income at State Street Global Advisors.

Tighter monetary policies are starting to have an impact on interest rate-sensitive sectors, such as mortgages, with demand starting to ebb in recent weeks. Junk bond spreads have also widened - although not to the extent seen in the early days of the pandemic.

The risk is that while the market may be pricing in lower inflation expectations due to a less accommodative Fed stance, prices will continue to remain elevated because of supply dynamics which are driven by factors over which central banks have no control, such as the Ukraine crisis or new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't really believe that just within a short period of time ... any of us are going to be able to see any real changes in inflation dynamics," said Yvette Klevan, managing director on the Global Fixed Income team at Lazard Asset Management.

Money market futures tied to the Fed's policy rate show heavy bets on the Fed funds rate hitting about 2.8% by the end of the year, compared with the current 0.33% level. Rate futures also priced in about 250 bps of tightening in 2022. [FEDWATCH]

But the Fed and other central banks may not be able to tighten conditions to the degree markets are expecting, said Klevan. "Over the next year, I would lean on the side of saying that I don't think all of those hikes that are priced in are going to be realized," she said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis)

By Davide Barbuscia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.43% 0.71309 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
BELIEVE -0.88% 11.24 Real-time Quote.-32.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.25171 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.78027 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
DAVE INC. -0.26% 3.85 End-of-day quote.-62.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.0531 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.013102 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
LAZARD LTD 0.62% 34 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 0.25% 756.2 Delayed Quote.21.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.37% 0.6453 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
07:13aAnalysis-U.S. real rates up on hawkish Fed but inflation risk looms
RE
04/26MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Krungsri and Danamon to Build P2P Settlement Network and Offer ..
PU
04/22Fitch Affirms Ratings on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Affiliates; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/21Japan banks target growth in cooling U.S. high-yield debt market
RE
04/21Japan banks target growth in cooling U.S. high-yield debt market
RE
04/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 19, 2022
04/18Menicon to Issue $119 Million Straight Bonds Due 2032
MT
04/14Niche DeFi Innovators with Massive Upside (SUIC, DEFTF, APO, MUFG, COIN)
AQ
04/12Japan's SMFG, Tepco, Mitsubishi face activist climate votes at AGMs
RE
04/12Liquidity Group Continues to Utilize its Fintech Machine Learning Tech to Fund Geologie..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 999 B 30 786 M 30 786 M
Net income 2022 1 132 B 8 712 M 8 712 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 9 539 B 73 429 M 73 429 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 756,20 JPY
Average target price 852,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC21.01%73 429
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%361 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%246 997
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 594
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%167 382