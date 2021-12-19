Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bobuyan Bank takes $500 million loan from Asian banks

12/19/2021 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boubyan Bank has received a $500 million three-year loan from a group of five Asian banks, the Kuwaiti lender said in a bourse filing.

The murabaha facility was taken at a profit rate of 90 basis points over USD LIBOR, Boubyan Bank said in the filing published on Sunday and dated Dec. 16.

Mizuho, MUFG and SMBC were lead coordinators, while Maybank Malaysia and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), Malaysia and Brueni's largest lenders respectively, were lead arrangers.

"The murabaha finance will enhance the bank's financing requirements and liquidity ratios," Boubyan Bank said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P. -0.89% 0.782 End-of-day quote.44.56%
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD -0.37% 8.08 End-of-day quote.-4.49%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.12% 637.1 End-of-day quote.39.68%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.30% 1473.5 End-of-day quote.12.70%
PSI 20 INDEX -0.14% 5439.93 Real-time Quote.11.06%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.46% 3930 End-of-day quote.23.27%
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
12/15Dollar turns down in risk-on pivot as Fed chair talks policy
RE
12/14BOJ offers huge cash injection to combat rising short-term rates
RE
12/13MUFG trust bank chief sees return of foreign firms to Tokyo market
RE
12/07Liquidity Group, Provides Reach Mobile with an $8 Million Funding Transaction with only..
BU
12/02Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group Fund, Provides AI Company Eureka with Growth Capital Fun..
BU
12/02Southeast Asia's Grab slumps in U.S. debut after record SPAC deal
RE
12/01MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase and Completion of Cance..
PU
12/01Tranche Update on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
11/30Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Appoints Raymond Fattell as Head of Transaction Bank..
CI
11/30Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 15, 2021, h..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 994 B 35 139 M 35 139 M
Net income 2022 1 058 B 9 311 M 9 311 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 8 180 B 72 015 M 71 963 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 136 867
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 637,10 JPY
Average target price 780,45 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.39.68%72 015
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.24%463 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.77%359 118
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 668
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.52%201 133
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.88%191 188