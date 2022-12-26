Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06:00 26/12/2022 GMT
881.10 JPY   -1.88%
09:37aJapan's MUFG to invest $200 million in Indonesian fintech Akulaku
RE
12/23Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Financial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's MUFG to invest $200 million in Indonesian fintech Akulaku

12/26/2022 | 09:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Monday its banking unit will invest $200 million in Indonesian fintech company Silvrr Technology Co Ltd, known as Akulaku.

Backed by China's Alibaba Group, Akulaku offers digital banking and other services such as Buy Now Pay Later. Akulaku had received a $100 million investment from Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl in February.

"Indonesia is particularly important" for MUFG's expansion in Asia given the country's economic size and a high growth potential among Southeast Asian peers, the company said in a statement.

The announcement follows MUFG's purchase of the Philippines and Indonesian units of Dutch consumer finance company Home Credit last month for about 596 million euros ($632 million). MUFG made Jakarta-based Bank Danamon its consolidated subsidiary in April 2019.

MUFG is also planning to acquire a Japanese Buy Now Pay Later company Kanmu Inc for nearly 20 billion yen ($150.56 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

MUFG Bank said in a statement that it was considering the acquisition of shares in Kanmu, adding nothing had been decided yet, following the Nikkei report.

($1 = 132.8400 yen)

($1 = 0.9418 euros)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.59% 86.5 Delayed Quote.-27.25%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -2.64% 85.65 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -1.88% 881.1 Delayed Quote.43.70%
NIKKEI 225 0.65% 26405.87 Real-time Quote.-8.88%
PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK -0.71% 2790 End-of-day quote.18.72%
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
09:37aJapan's MUFG to invest $200 million in Indonesian fintech Akulaku
RE
12/23Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Financial
MT
12/23Toshiba's preferred bidder finalising $10.6 billion financing for buyout -sources
RE
12/22Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Reportedly Considering Additional Stock Repurchases Amid..
MT
12/22Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ says ready to do more deals to expand in Asia
RE
12/22JGB yields fall as BOJ policy shock fades
RE
12/21Japanese Central Bank Rate Jolt Lowers Tokyo Shares Again
MT
12/21Global One Real Estate to Issue New Investment Units Worth 361 Million Yen
MT
12/21Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 307 B 32 430 M 26 891 M
Net income 2023 1 049 B 7 895 M 6 547 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 11 214 B 84 444 M 70 022 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 134 443
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 898,00 JPY
Average target price 878,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC43.70%84 444
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 071
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.02%260 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%206 810
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 457