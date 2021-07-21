Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's factory output likely rebounded in June but retail sales soften

07/21/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employees wearing protective face masks and face guards work on the automobile assembly line during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory output likely rebounded in June from the prior month's drop, while retail sales growth was expected to slow as new coronavirus infections dampened consumer confidence, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The mixed data forecast comes as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday amid widespread doubt among the public about the ability of Olympic organisers to control COVID-19 infections.

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data out at 8:50 a.m. July 30 (2350 GMT July 29) is expected to show industrial production grew 5.0% month-on-month in June, bouncing from a sharp 6.5% drop in May, according to a Reuters poll of 15 economists.

Robust overseas demand has underpinned exports and factory output, which have been a bright spot for the world's third-largest economy over the past months, despite May's slump which was due to a sharp fall in car production.

"As production adjustments at some factories of carmakers are expected to continue from July onward due to the prolonged impact of the chip shortage, there remains a downside risk to car output," said Junpei Fujita, an economists at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

Japan's economy likely avoided falling into recession in the second quarter but a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo to halt a rise in coronavirus infections is hurting the growth outlook, a separate Reuters poll showed this month.

Separate trade ministry data due at 8:50 a.m. July 30 (2350 GMT July 29) is expected to show retail sales edged up 0.2% year-on-year in June, slowing substantially from the previous month's sharp 8.3% gain.

Job availability and the jobless rate were projected to come in little changed in June, at 1.10 and 3.0% respectively, while housing starts were expected to see a 7.2% jump in June, slowing from a 9.9% rise in the prior month, the poll showed.

Job data will be released by the labour ministry at 8:30 a.m. July 30 (2330 GMT July 29) and housing starts data will be issued at 2 p.m. July 30 (0500 GMT).

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
07/20MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Form of Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Senior Debt Securit..
PU
07/16Asian shares slip as investors look past upbeat tech earnings
RE
07/16Nikkei dips below 28,000 as tech stocks track Nasdaq slide
RE
07/15Nikkei breaks below 28,000 as tech stocks track Nasdaq slide
RE
07/15MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : End of trading boom casts cloud over Wall Street bank..
RE
07/15Big banks seek to curb "speculative" planned UK forex class action
RE
07/15Open House to Issue Straight Bonds Worth $91 Million
MT
07/14MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Japan's SMFG to buy nearly 5% of Jefferies for $386 m..
RE
07/14MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Makes Donation to Support Introduction of First ..
PU
07/13SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japan's SMFG to buy nearly 5% of Jefferies for $386 ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 928 B 35 748 M 35 748 M
Net income 2022 843 B 7 668 M 7 668 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 4,71%
Capitalization 7 301 B 66 441 M 66 439 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 568,40 JPY
Average target price 753,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Junichi Hanzawa Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.24.62%70 497
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.66%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.35%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.33%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.56%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.30%202 066