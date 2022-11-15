Japan's super-long bond yields fall after sharp rise

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's super-long
government bonds fell on Tuesday, after rising sharply in the
previous session, while five-year bond yields advanced despite
firm outcome of an auction.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points
to 1.085% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5
basis points (bps) to 1.475%.
The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to
1.720%.
"The decline in yields on the super-long notes was a
response to a sharp rise in the previous session," said Keisuke
Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
Yields on Japan's super-long government bonds surged on
Monday, as subdued response to the Bank of Japan's bond buying
operations for 25-year notes dented sentiment.
The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.065%, after the auction for the notes with the same maturity
received bids worth 3.31 times the amount available, lower than
a bid-cover ratio of 3.99 at the previous auction.
The market found the outcome relatively firm because the
result was in line with expectations, said Tsuruta.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.240%.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.055%
and the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.065%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to
149.4, with a trading volume of 10,669 lots.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)