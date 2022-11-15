Advanced search
Japan's super-long bond yields fall after sharp rise

11/15/2022 | 01:25am EST
TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's super-long government bonds fell on Tuesday, after rising sharply in the previous session, while five-year bond yields advanced despite firm outcome of an auction.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.085% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.475%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 1.720%.

"The decline in yields on the super-long notes was a response to a sharp rise in the previous session," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Yields on Japan's super-long government bonds surged on Monday, as subdued response to the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations for 25-year notes dented sentiment.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.065%, after the auction for the notes with the same maturity received bids worth 3.31 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.99 at the previous auction.

The market found the outcome relatively firm because the result was in line with expectations, said Tsuruta.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.240%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.055% and the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.065%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to 149.4, with a trading volume of 10,669 lots. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
