    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/16 02:00:00 am EDT
728.90 JPY   -0.26%
Japan's top lender MUFG expects 12% drop in annual profit

05/16/2022 | 04:11am EDT
File photo of people inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday it expects a 12% drop in net profit for the current financial year due to market volatility and an uncertain economic outlook, after scoring a record annual profit for the previous year.

MUFG joins Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's No. 2 and No. 3 lenders respectively, in offering cautious outlooks.

MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley, said it expects one trillion yen ($7.73 billion) in net income for the current business year. That is below analysts' forecasts of 1.06 trillion yen, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

For the previous year that ended in March 2022, MUFG posted a record annual of profit of 1.13 trillion yen ($8.73 billion) thanks to the release of cash from provisions that had been set aside to deal with a potential flood of pandemic-related bad loans.

However, the final quarter saw a 64.4% plunge in profit as MUFG set aside 140 billion yen to cover potential losses from its exposure to Russia.

That brought total Russian provisions by Japan's top three banking groups to 312 billion yen.

($1 = 129.3800 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -0.26% 728.9 Delayed Quote.16.95%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.09% 1499 Delayed Quote.4.65%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.48% 80.54 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.70% 5745.8 Real-time Quote.2.44%
S&P 500 2.39% 4023.89 Real-time Quote.-15.57%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.19% 3902 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.16% 63.75 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 983 B 30 824 M 30 824 M
Net income 2022 1 119 B 8 656 M 8 656 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,29x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 9 219 B 71 339 M 71 339 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC16.95%71 339
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.79%349 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.95%283 361
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.11%175 700
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.13%161 621