Liquidity Group, Provides Reach Mobile with an $8 Million Funding Transaction with only 24 Hours to Term Sheet

12/07/2021 | 11:44am EST
Liquidity Group leveraged its machine learning due diligence platform to commit $8 million in growth credit to Reach Mobile, a provider of mobile marketing solutions that enable brands to amplify their connection with mobile customers.

With this transaction, Liquidity Group is funding another fast-growing direct-to-consumer company. The deal reflects Liquidity Group’s commitment to offer vertically agnostic scalable funding for companies seeking to add fuel to their rapid expansion.

Our strategy is to move swiftly to provide the growth funding companies need to create value in their vertical,” said Ron Daniel, CEO and co-founder of Liquidity Group. “Our machine learning platform enabled us to deploy funding to support Reach’s plans of continued growth to provide solutions to meet the needs of brands, ad agencies, mobile operators and today’s data-hungry mobile consumers.

Headquartered outside Boston, Reach is composed of mobile network, internet and marketing experts that create mobile marketing solutions that enable brands to amplify connections with mobile customers. The company has teams across the globe, including in their Bangalore development center.

“Reach's roster of top tier operators spans six continents and 1.3 billion users,” said Jake Levine, Senior Investment Director at Liquidity Group. “Our technology-driven approach gives us an understanding of the nuances and complexities of growth-stage datatech companies such as Reach, and we look forward to supporting other great tech companies in the future.”

“The Liquidity Group team provided funding that will enable us to continue our rapid growth and unlock new opportunities in mobile and network-based services,” said Reach CEO Harjot Saluja. “In addition to offering a fast and easy process, this financing option empowers Reach with the flexibility to drive innovation and scale across our solution and product portfolio.

About Liquidity Group:

Founded in 2018, the Liquidity Group is a global capital market credit automation company and fund manager providing growth capital through funds focused on the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Liquidity Group’s subsidiary fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner MUFG [MUFG:NYSE] jointly handle the company’s South East Asia activity. It combines real-time data with proprietary machine learning technology to offer tailored financing that matches a company’s future growth. Liquidity Group operates three main divisions: Analysis, Capital, and Market Syndication, which together provide global lenders a complete cycle of scaled and quick credit deployment. www.liquiditygroup.com

About Reach Mobile:

Reach Mobile’s best-in-class B2B solution, Digital Operator Cloud, provides a turnkey platform to launch Mobile, Fixed Wireless, and Private Network services in a matter of days. Delivering a powerful front-end UX, back office functionality, and network integrations, the platform offers highly scalable modules for billing, policy, catalog management, data plan management, and layered security. Reach is integrated with 45+ mobile operators around the world and supports 5M daily active users and 40M monthly active users.

Ranked as the #1 consumer-rated mobile service on TrustPilot, Reach Mobile is the leading new-era wireless solutions provider for purpose-driven consumers and businesses. Recognized for its social impact, customer satisfaction, and signature Best Fit™ discount, Reach Mobile is an all-digital mobile service with a human touch. Reach believes that connectivity is a basic human right and helps bridge the Digital Divide by investing part of its revenue to turn on mobile service for women and students in need.


© Business Wire 2021
